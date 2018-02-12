DAWN.COM

SC summons CAA chief over facilities at country's airports, mishandling of luggage

Haseeb BhattiFebruary 12, 2018

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the director general (DG) of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the managing director (MD) of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) to answer questions concerning substandard facilities at the country's airports and mishandling of luggage.

A three-member bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, passed the order while hearing a suo motu case regarding inconvenience to passengers in baggage handling at airports.

Justice Nisar had earlier warned Maria Jabeen, a deputy director at the CAA, that the authority should ramp up its operations and the court should not receive any further complaints from passengers.

"If we receive any complaints, we will summon the DG CAA," CJP said, before ordering the top official to appear in court in the next hearing anyway.

Commenting on the overall situation at the airports, the chief justice observed that it takes hours to just put up airstairs and for the luggage to arrive.

He also said that customs officials do not seem to be vigilant, which means porters have to do everything. "Sometimes, passengers' luggage is broken on arrival," he added.

Also on the bench, Justice Umar Ata Bandial concurred with the chief justice, saying that the general condition of an airport gives a first impression of the entire country to to international travelers.

"People prefer to land in California since the impression given by the New York airport isn't good," Justice Bandial remarked.

The CAA official informed the court that complaints can be filed with the authority through telephone or online.

The next hearing of the case will be heard on Saturday in Karachi.

Zakota
Feb 12, 2018 02:55pm

Ministry responsible for this shall be contacted first

abdullah
Feb 12, 2018 03:01pm

i recieved my luggage after 3 days

Dr Tariq
Feb 12, 2018 03:15pm

I received my luggage in broken condition wet and wheels of suitcases no where

Ilyas khan
Feb 12, 2018 03:22pm

Landed yesterday with my foreign friends on Islamabad airport. I was feeling ashamed as this was the first impression and experience of anyone coming to this country. This airport is in bad shape. Even the DRC airport in Africa is better than Islamabad airport

javed
Feb 12, 2018 03:37pm

what happened to the new airport?

Kareem
Feb 12, 2018 04:31pm

@javed - Even on the new airport at Karachi, the toilets on international departure lounge do not reflect international standards. There should be more of those constructed to western standards. I work in Africa and can compare our airport services and I find many here much better serviced than ours.

Last comment
Feb 12, 2018 04:53pm

We used to wait a lot and often the luggage is found in messy condition - Karachi Airport

RTS
Feb 12, 2018 06:22pm

The overall condition of airports dealing with passengers and handling the luggage is totally miserable. Porters throwing the luggage senselessly while conveyor belts and trolleys are in very bad conditions especially at Islamabad airport the face of the capital of Pakistan.

