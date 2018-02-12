Sindh CM asks PM Abbasi to give Asma Jahangir a state funeral
Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Sunday requested Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to consider giving iconic human rights lawyer Asma Jahangir a state funeral.
Jahangir, 66, passed away in Lahore on Sunday afternoon after suffering a cardiac arrest. She collapsed while on a telephone call, discussing a meeting with a lawyer, and was rushed to a private hospital but could not survive.
A doctor concerned at Hameed Latif Hospital told Dawn that she died of brain haemorrhage. She has left behind her husband, two daughters and a son.
Her untimely demise was met with a national outpouring of grief and shock, and the Sindh CM announced that a day of mourning would be observed across the province.
According to family sources, Jahangir’s funeral will be held on Feb 13 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium at 2pm, as her daughter and brother are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan from abroad.
CM Shah, in a letter addressed to the PM, requested permission to fly the national flag at half-mast in the province on Tuesday "in addition to our day of mourning".
Jahangir, known for her outspoken nature and unrelenting pursuit for human rights — as well as for remaining undaunted in the face of extreme pressure and opposition — will be remembered as a champion of the disenfranchised and for her services towards building a democratic and more inclusive Pakistan.
The Pakistan Bar Council announced three days of mourning across the country starting on Monday.
Senate passes condolence resolution
The Senate on Monday passed a condolence resolution expressing sorrow over Jahangir's demise.
Jahangir "remained [a] defender of the human and women's rights, rights of religious minorities and children", read the resolution unanimously passed by the upper house.
Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz visited Jahangir's residence to condole her death with her family.
Sharif said during his visit that Jahangir had always supported the oppressed and departed the world after earning a great name for herself.
UN chief pays tribute to Asma Jahangir
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday paid tribute to “human rights giant” Asma Jahangir following her death, praising her courage in campaigns for justice and equality for all.
Guterres issued his “heartfelt condolences” to those grieving the 66-year-old lawyer, who co-founded the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and also once served as UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran.
“We have lost a human rights giant,” the UN chief said in a statement released after Jahangir's death was announced on Sunday. “She was a tireless advocate for inalienable rights of all people and for equality — whether in her capacity as a Pakistani lawyer in the domestic justice system, as a global civil society activist, or as a Special Rapporteur. Asma was brilliant, deeply principled, courageous and kind.”
With additional reporting by Nadir Guramani in Islamabad and Rana Bilal in Lahore.
Comments (34)
She totally deserves it.
R.I.P
She was a great lady who accomplished a lot for the rights of Pakistani citizens, she stood up relentlessly against oppression and always fought for the weak underdog. Her legacy needs to recognised, eulogised and continued onwards by young lawyers and thinkers who have the courage to face down adversity. I see glimpses of this in Jibran Nasir.
In my humble opinion, we need to be extremely selective with State Funerals. She was a brave lady, no doubt, but I am not sure if a state funeral is necessary.
Pakistan will be honoured if this is done
A good call.
I would also request the Prime Minister for the state funeral.
Thank you, CM Saheb. She deserves it and this is her right as a celebrated daughter of Pakistan.
She did what most man cannot!
Whilst fully accept her assistance and contribution to the cause of humanity but I would stop short of state
No way. She dont deserve this
Asma Jahangir deserve it more than anyone els...
she indeed deserves it.
Yes, let's honour this great lady.
she has some contributions but state funeral should be for an extra ordinary contribution to state and people
No state funeral is needed. Normal funeral is enough.
The loss is unbearable and irrecoverable, an inspirational woman of high very moral that are born in centuries...
we support the stance of cm sindh
She doesn't deserve it.
I don't agree with the idea.
State funeral is the greatest of honors. While she contributed and fought for what she believed, a lot of people disagreed with her thought process. So lets pray for her afterlife and leave it there.
May her soul rest in peace. Ameen.
RIP. However state funeral may not be required.
Some will be celebrating .
RIP ms Asma Jahangir
@A. A. . Agreed.
I don't agree ... she doesn't deserve a state funeral
yes it must be so. This lady stood up for the rights of the most unfortunate and was the voice of the voiceless.
She was great lady & lawyer without any doubt but doesn't deserve a state funeral !
It is better first to define a criteria who should be given State funeral.
Totally agree,great suggestion
We will all miss her courage.
RIP brave lady
Her death is a loss for Pakistan. I did not always considered her right, but she was a good balance in our society.
Asma Jehangir deserves a state funeral but from what we know of the lady and her fights against the state would she want a state funeral? She would say, give the money to the poor instead or open a school.
Sindh CM asks PM Abbasi to give Asma Jahangir a state funeral... 21 guns salute would be an added feature... Live for something rather than die for nothing....