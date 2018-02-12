DAWN.COM

Sindh CM asks PM Abbasi to give Asma Jahangir a state funeral

AFP | Imtiaz AliUpdated February 12, 2018

In this photograph taken on October 4, 2014, human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Asma Jahangir gestures during an interview with AFP in Lahore. ─ AFP/File
Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Sunday requested Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to consider giving iconic human rights lawyer Asma Jahangir a state funeral.

Jahangir, 66, passed away in Lahore on Sunday afternoon after suffering a cardiac arrest. She collapsed while on a telephone call, discussing a meeting with a lawyer, and was rushed to a private hospital but could not survive.

A doctor concerned at Hameed Latif Hospital told Dawn that she died of brain haemorrhage. She has left behind her husband, two daughters and a son.

Her untimely demise was met with a national outpouring of grief and shock, and the Sindh CM announced that a day of mourning would be observed across the province.

In remembrance: 'The courtrooms of Islamabad High Court will miss Asma's valorous voice'

According to family sources, Jahangir’s fune­ral will be held on Feb 13 at Lahore's Gaddafi Sta­di­um at 2pm, as her daughter and brother are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan from abroad.

CM Shah, in a letter addressed to the PM, requested permission to fly the national flag at half-mast in the province on Tuesday "in addition to our day of mourning".

Jahangir, known for her outspoken nature and unrelenting pursuit for human rights — as well as for remaining undaunted in the face of extreme pressure and opposition — will be remembered as a champion of the disenfranchised and for her services towards building a democratic and more inclusive Pakistan.

The Pakistan Bar Council announced three days of mourning across the country starting on Monday.

Senate passes condolence resolution

The Senate on Monday passed a condolence resolution expressing sorrow over Jahangir's demise.

Nawaz Sharif condoles with Asma Jahangir's family.— Javed Hussain
Jahangir "remained [a] defender of the human and women's rights, rights of religious minorities and children", read the resolution unanimously passed by the upper house.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz visited Jahangir's residence to condole her death with her family.

Sharif said during his visit that Jahangir had always supported the oppressed and departed the world after earning a great name for herself.

UN chief pays tribute to Asma Jahangir

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday paid tribute to “human rights giant” Asma Jahangir following her death, praising her courage in campaigns for justice and equality for all.

Read: 5 causes Asma Jahangir championed over an illustrious career

Guterres issued his “heartfelt condolences” to those grieving the 66-year-old lawyer, who co-founded the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and also once served as UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran.

“We have lost a human rights giant,” the UN chief said in a statement released after Jahangir's death was announced on Sunday. “She was a tireless advocate for inalienable rights of all people and for equality — whether in her capacity as a Pakistani lawyer in the domestic justice system, as a global civil society activist, or as a Special Rapporteur. Asma was brilliant, deeply principled, courageous and kind.”

With additional reporting by Nadir Guramani in Islamabad and Rana Bilal in Lahore.

Comments (34)

1000 characters
TEJA
Feb 12, 2018 12:58pm

She totally deserves it.

DK PAMNANI
Feb 12, 2018 01:07pm

R.I.P

Imran Ahmed
Feb 12, 2018 01:09pm

She was a great lady who accomplished a lot for the rights of Pakistani citizens, she stood up relentlessly against oppression and always fought for the weak underdog. Her legacy needs to recognised, eulogised and continued onwards by young lawyers and thinkers who have the courage to face down adversity. I see glimpses of this in Jibran Nasir.

A. A.
Feb 12, 2018 01:23pm

In my humble opinion, we need to be extremely selective with State Funerals. She was a brave lady, no doubt, but I am not sure if a state funeral is necessary.

Haroon
Feb 12, 2018 01:24pm

Pakistan will be honoured if this is done

Fareed
Feb 12, 2018 01:29pm

A good call.

Irfan-Sydney
Feb 12, 2018 01:43pm

I would also request the Prime Minister for the state funeral.

Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Feb 12, 2018 01:49pm

Thank you, CM Saheb. She deserves it and this is her right as a celebrated daughter of Pakistan.

Sameer
Feb 12, 2018 01:53pm

She did what most man cannot!

Mo Ash
Feb 12, 2018 02:00pm

Whilst fully accept her assistance and contribution to the cause of humanity but I would stop short of state

Zanoc
Feb 12, 2018 02:01pm

No way. She dont deserve this

Jaan-Bhittani
Feb 12, 2018 02:05pm

Asma Jahangir deserve it more than anyone els...

ali
Feb 12, 2018 02:13pm

she indeed deserves it.

Khalil
Feb 12, 2018 02:24pm

Yes, let's honour this great lady.

iftikhar
Feb 12, 2018 02:32pm

she has some contributions but state funeral should be for an extra ordinary contribution to state and people

Creative Genious
Feb 12, 2018 02:43pm

No state funeral is needed. Normal funeral is enough.

Bari Abro
Feb 12, 2018 02:46pm

The loss is unbearable and irrecoverable, an inspirational woman of high very moral that are born in centuries...

rana
Feb 12, 2018 02:46pm

we support the stance of cm sindh

Voice of Public
Feb 12, 2018 02:58pm

She doesn't deserve it.

NY
Feb 12, 2018 03:09pm

I don't agree with the idea.

Sohaib Chaudhry
Feb 12, 2018 03:13pm

State funeral is the greatest of honors. While she contributed and fought for what she believed, a lot of people disagreed with her thought process. So lets pray for her afterlife and leave it there.

May her soul rest in peace. Ameen.

Ali
Feb 12, 2018 03:32pm

RIP. However state funeral may not be required.

Rana
Feb 12, 2018 03:51pm

Some will be celebrating .

PURUSHOTTAM SINGI
Feb 12, 2018 04:04pm

RIP ms Asma Jahangir

khaled
Feb 12, 2018 04:12pm

@A. A. . Agreed.

iffi
Feb 12, 2018 04:17pm

I don't agree ... she doesn't deserve a state funeral

Fatima Khan
Feb 12, 2018 04:26pm

yes it must be so. This lady stood up for the rights of the most unfortunate and was the voice of the voiceless.

Zafar Ahmed
Feb 12, 2018 05:06pm

She was great lady & lawyer without any doubt but doesn't deserve a state funeral !

Shahid
Feb 12, 2018 05:06pm

It is better first to define a criteria who should be given State funeral.

Umardaud
Feb 12, 2018 05:18pm

Totally agree,great suggestion

Ijaz
Feb 12, 2018 05:23pm

We will all miss her courage.

RIP brave lady

Iqbal Malik
Feb 12, 2018 06:01pm

Her death is a loss for Pakistan. I did not always considered her right, but she was a good balance in our society.

NKhan
Feb 12, 2018 06:28pm

Asma Jehangir deserves a state funeral but from what we know of the lady and her fights against the state would she want a state funeral? She would say, give the money to the poor instead or open a school.

khanm
Feb 12, 2018 06:35pm

Sindh CM asks PM Abbasi to give Asma Jahangir a state funeral... 21 guns salute would be an added feature... Live for something rather than die for nothing....

