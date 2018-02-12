Combing operation underway after attack on base in held Kashmir leaves 10 dead

The Indian security forces were conducting a combing operation on Monday after an attack on an army base in India-held Kashmir left ten, including five soldiers, dead, the Asian News International reported.

In addition to Indian soldiers, four alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants and a civilian were also killed in the attack.

A firefight erupted on Saturday when an unknown number of heavily-armed men stormed the base in Jammu, the second-largest city in the disputed Himalayan region bordering Pakistan.

India’s army chief, Bipin Rawat, reached Jammu on Sunday morning to review the operation.

Nine others, including women and children, were injured in the attack that the Indian army blamed on Pakistan-based JeM.

The director general of police for Jammu and Kashmir, S.P. Vaid, said communications intercepts “suggest that the terrorists involved in the attack belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad group”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan rejected Indian allegations regarding the attack on the military camp in held Kashmir.

In a statement issued in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said it was a pattern that Indian officials made irresponsible statements even before any investigation into any incident had been initiated.

“We are confident that the world community would take due cognisance of India’s smear campaign against Pakistan, and the deliberate creation of war hysteria,” he said.

Local broadcasters showed tanks rolling into the Sunjawan army camp late on Saturday evening and a helicopter hovering overhead as the attack unfolded.

Police said the assault began around 4:55am on Saturday when guards came under a hail of bullets near the base’s boundary wall.

The intruders took positions inside a residential complex meant for soldiers’ families as the army launched a counter-offensive to drive them out.