Imran advises Nisar to join PTI
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has advised Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, the estranged leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), to join his party before the next general elections.
“It will be good if Chaudhry Nisar joins the PTI,” Mr Khan said during a chat with reporters at his Banigala residence on Sunday, a day after the PML-N leader admitted he had some differences with PML-N chief and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and also categorically declared that he would not work under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz or Hamza Shahbaz.
“And if Chaudhry Nisar decides to contest the elections as an independent candidate, we may support him,” the PTI chief said when his comments were sought on the former interior minister’s recent press conference.
Talking to reporters in Taxila on Saturday, Chaudhry Nisar had stated that he was waiting for the party’s decision about him and after that he would announce his future plans.
This is not for the first time Imran Khan expressed his desire to see the PML-N stalwart in his party as previously during his 120-day sit-in in Islamabad in 2014, he had also stated that Chaudhry Nisar would be welcomed to the PTI.
Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar had been sidelined by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif due to his opposition to the party’s policy of confronting the judiciary and the army during the hearing of the Panama Papers case first before a joint investigation team and then the Supreme Court.
The anti-Nisar group within the PML-N believes that he has sympathetic feelings for his old friend Imran Khan and in their private conversations, they allege that as interior minister he had facilitated the PTI by allowing it to enter Red Zone and stage a sit-in. They also criticise Chaudhry Nisar’s role as the interior minister at the time of the formation of the JIT under a senior FIA official that probed the Sharif family members on charges of money laundering in the wake of Panama Papers leaks.
Despite having differences with the party leadership, Chaudhry Nisar on the other hand has many a time stated that he has no intention to quit the party or to join any other party.
Imran Khan claimed that soon after the installation of the caretaker government, a number of PML-N members would quit the party. He said that it seemed that the elections would be held on time.
The cricketer-turned-politician alleged that it was Intelligence Bureau (IB) headed by a “personal servant” of the Sharifs which leaked information about his private life.
In reply to a question, the PTI chief said that his party had an alliance with Maulana Samiul Haq and if the party would have some “additional votes” in the Senate elections, these votes could be polled to him.
Mr Khan accused both the PPP and the PML-N of spending money to get the office of the chairman of the Senate. He said his party had reservations over the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan.
He also criticised Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and declared him a security risk for the country.
Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2018
Comments (51)
PTI should give tickets to young or new faces, that will bring change.
Never happen.
Nawaz must address Nisar’s reservation. He is an asset for PMLn.
Imran accepted Firdous Aashiq Awaan then why not Ch. Nisar...? He is much better choice for sure....
CN is a seasoned politician with a flawed sense of loyalty. The NATION comes first. He should make up his mind and declare whether he is staying or leaving PMLN.
Good advice by Imran Khan.
The nation needs the services of clean persons like Ch. Nisar. PTI is trying hard to free Pakistan from corruption and un-cleaned persons Ch. Nisar should consider Pakistan'future and join PTI.
Ch. Nisar is one of the principled politicians; his joining PTI under the prevailing circumstances is need of the day.
BIG MISTAKE, Imran Khan. He is not a respectable man, has been blackmailing his opponents and not loyal to the people he is supposed to serve.
Not a bad idea.
Beyond being incorruptible, Nisar has no other feather in his cap.
Good idea. He would be a positive addition to IK's team.
The best of Pml in PTI. I love to see that.
YOU think, he is recyclable ? Then why not Zardari and Nawaz Sharif ?
He is an upright person but having a spine of steel is far from the truth.
Nisar will feel more valued in PTI.
If it happens, it will be a great wicket for PTI team
I thought I read his retirement statement and could have been better than making annoying statements every now and then.
Sadly PTI is now full of the same politicians imran Khan was against. What's the point of PTI
Sanity must prevail.
@Amer Rao Toronto Good old face like Mr Nisar is going to be a good assets ..Mr Nisar is a dignified politician
How about Dr. Farooq Sattar from Karachi?
Imran Khan has adopted the wrong course. He is accumulating and recruiting PPP and PML-N old guards as well as religious extremists. Where is he headed? It seems he wants to be the Prime Minister at all cost. What about the people?
Good advice, and in my view, Ch Nasir will be able to perform his role more honestly without interference and personal interests. Let's see, how Ch Nasir take IK's advice!
@Alba. The problem for Ch.Nisar is the next elections. If PMLN covertly or overtly nominates a different candidate against Ch.Nisar to teach him a lesson .Then it could create problems for Ch.Nisar. So the options of joining PTI or contesting as an independent is not a remote possibility.
I hope Nisar sees the light of day and smells the coffee soon.
Its time PTI should consider fielding young, upcoming and the one who can give more than 100% for the nations should be given ticket for 2018 Elections. Its big insult to have left overs from other parties. Ch. Nisar is honest and straight forward but still its better to give chance to new talent.
PTI needs young blood and Ch Nisar will be a good addition. I think Ch Nisar is few weeks younger than IK. Being a pmln supporter I would be happy to see Ch Nisar leaving pmln asap.
People who want new younger candidates for PTI elections 2018 must realise Pakistan public do not vote unknown FACES.
Please stop suggesting for new younger person. You have to fight an old well oiled machine like PMLN with electables .
Blood is thicker than water !
Old buddies should be in the same party. About half a centaury ago they were classmates in the Aitchison College. They will make the best team.
True. People like Nisar deserve to be in PTI.
Nisar is amazing Oxford politician who implemented successful projects. No wonder everyone wants him. Good luck Imran
I can't see new and young youth in PTI but It is a nice step that Chaudhry Nisar join PTI. Chaudhry Nisar makes its own working criteria now PTI suits to Chaudhry Nisar.
Smart move by IK we all know Chadhary Nisar is a good guy probably the only only non corrupt person there he was the one who was holding PMLN together and IK have always had this desire that he should join his party many times he even referred to Chadhary Nisar as his friend
Welcome to the club.
If IK has talented people in PTI already to form a government - if he wins the next elections - than he should not be looking to take in all the discarded and undesirables from other other parties, such as PML-N, PPP or MQM.
He is diluting his party with some bad apples and unsavory characters who may end up spoiling the whole basket by inviting anyone or everyone to join PTI.
It will ultimately become Javed Hashmi Part-II
Ch Nisar is a respectable and credible politician and it be great to see him witinn front line rank of PTI.
A very timely and sensible advise to Nisar by IK.
Okay, Pakistan politics is not much a matter of my interest but still curious to know what exactly some comments mean by Mr. Nisar being principled in opposing someone being younger than him at higher post?
Nisar is a seasoned politicians. His future lies in PML-N where he has spent his life. Why should he join PTI.
Wow this is the youth IK was talking about all his life. Nisar is young and will motivate youth to join after seeing Nisar joining. Already babr awan, firdaus have joined. I am voting PTI as they have followed their motto.
@Amer Rao Toronto They tried this. Didn't work.
Nisar is welcome to go...
@miraaj Pakistan only votes for electables. Nawaz and Zardari have corrupted your country to the core. Imran can't fight the fight without the correct artillery.
@perveznawaz Without these people Ik can never come to power. So pakistan will never change. Give him a chance brother. Rome wasn't built in a day
It should happen soon
It should be possible soon
@perveznawaz. What is doing Mr. Imran Khan?
An absolutely clean and seasoned politician, who should have left the party whose top leadership being accused of massive corruption, only believes in dynastic politics to begin with. Ch. Nisar can contribute a lot of good for the people of this unfortunate country, who are striving for better future for their young generation, be it educational facilities, job opportunities, clean water, better living facilities and the list goes on and on. His parent party considering him to be a problem in their designs to make a fool of people once more, sidelined him and, therefore, he has no future in NL and would prove to be an asset for IK because he knows all the gimmicks played by NS and his cronies. Lets see that IK is able to cone up to the top in the coming elections. We definitely a clean and anti self serving ruling set up at the helm of affairs of Pakistan, in order to solve aforementioned seething problems of common man on the street.