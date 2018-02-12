DAWN.COM

Musharraf vows to unite Muslim League factions

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated February 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Workers and supporters of the All Pakistan Muslim League attend the public meeting on Sunday.—INP
ISLAMABAD: Former president and All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chairman retired Gen Pervez Musharraf has vowed to make a third major political force in the country by uniting all factions of the Muslim League to build what he called ‘a new Pakistan’.

In a telephonic address to a public meeting of his All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) here on Sunday, Mr Musharraf said he would soon return to the country and head a united Muslim League.

The former military ruler said that all factions would be united before the coming general elections and a united Muslim League would take part in the 2018 election with full vigour.

Before the start of the public meeting, the APML’s central executive committee nominated Dr Mohammad Amjad as new president of the party and Mehreen Malik Adam as secretary general.

Later, the APML general body endorsed the two nominees.

Mr Musharraf claimed that the APML had firm roots in Pakistan, adding that every Pakistani without any discrimination of gender, ethnicity or language differences could join his party.

The former military dictator, who ruled the country from 1999 to 2008, claimed that the country was progressing during his tenure. But, he added, no progress was witnessed during last 10 years.

He said ML factions’ alliance was imperative to get rid of those looters and plunderers who had caused damage to the country’s economy over the past 10 years.

APML president Dr Amjad said that the party’s successful show of power would convey a strong message to their political opponents.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2018

MG
Feb 12, 2018 08:53am

Please comeback to the motherland do whatever you want to do sir. Also hope your heart problem is fixed and you are fit n sound

Nabi Jan
Feb 12, 2018 09:07am

You vowed to do many things in the past as well but failed abysmally. Pay attention to your health, the reason you left the country.

Rajesh
Feb 12, 2018 09:22am

An absconder and coward trying to use the situation.

anwarsher
Feb 12, 2018 09:37am

First of all you need to appear in SC.

Rameez
Feb 12, 2018 09:48am

Better to come to homeland and unite all PML

Nam
Feb 12, 2018 09:54am

you are responsible for many miseries Pakistan faces today.. You only cared for your skin,

Prateik
Feb 12, 2018 10:30am

NAB is waiting for you to come back.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Feb 12, 2018 10:42am

When this brave commando absconding from law would have courage enough to present himself to the courts in Pakistan & face the treason & murder charges he is running away from?

Vijayendra Kumar
Feb 12, 2018 10:54am

He will say or do anything to get back into power. A person with questionable integrity.

boby
Feb 12, 2018 11:01am

You are a fugitive running away from justic & hence a coward. Come back and face the court of law.

fRedIndian
Feb 12, 2018 11:02am

Look who is talking!

ShahNoor Syed
Feb 12, 2018 11:10am

Absconded should first surrender himself and get his name cleared

Fida
Feb 12, 2018 11:17am

@MG His heart problem is a hoax, it arises when he is summoned to appear before the court. The man is a coward.

Surya Kant Agrawal
Feb 12, 2018 01:57pm

Is he back in the country or moved to US with his family?

Ahsan Gul
Feb 12, 2018 06:04pm

"I will return SOON". When?

Jamil Soomro, New York City
Feb 12, 2018 06:23pm

The month of April is approaching soon and Musharraf has announced he is coming back to Pakistan.How can we be sure this is not Musharraf's April Fool's Joke?

