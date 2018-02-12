Musharraf vows to unite Muslim League factions

ISLAMABAD: Former president and All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chairman retired Gen Pervez Musharraf has vowed to make a third major political force in the country by uniting all factions of the Muslim League to build what he called ‘a new Pakistan’.

In a telephonic address to a public meeting of his All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) here on Sunday, Mr Musharraf said he would soon return to the country and head a united Muslim League.

The former military ruler said that all factions would be united before the coming general elections and a united Muslim League would take part in the 2018 election with full vigour.

Before the start of the public meeting, the APML’s central executive committee nominated Dr Mohammad Amjad as new president of the party and Mehreen Malik Adam as secretary general.

Later, the APML general body endorsed the two nominees.

Mr Musharraf claimed that the APML had firm roots in Pakistan, adding that every Pakistani without any discrimination of gender, ethnicity or language differences could join his party.

The former military dictator, who ruled the country from 1999 to 2008, claimed that the country was progressing during his tenure. But, he added, no progress was witnessed during last 10 years.

He said ML factions’ alliance was imperative to get rid of those looters and plunderers who had caused damage to the country’s economy over the past 10 years.

APML president Dr Amjad said that the party’s successful show of power would convey a strong message to their political opponents.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2018