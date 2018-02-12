2 children among six injured in cross-LoC firing by Indian forces

At least six persons, including two children, were injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during separate incidents of “unprovoked” Indian shelling from across the restive Line of Control (LoC), civil and military officials said.

Muhammad Shah Nawaz, 25, and Hassan, 9, were injured in Simti Majhan and Tarkundi villages of Nakyal sector in Kotli district after being hit by splinters from mortar shells, said Nakyal Assistant Commissioner Waleed Anwar.

Both victims have been admitted to a local health facility, he added.

Also in Kotli district, Saima, 10, was injured in Junoobi Grid village of Tatta Pani sector and Nagina Aqsad, 36, was injured in Chattar village of Khuiratta sector, said a police official.

He said the victims had been admitted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Kotli.

An 18-year old man, identified as Muhammad Nazeer, fell victim to Indian shelling in Poonch district when he was riding his motorbike through Dhar Bazaar of Battal sector, said Poonch Deputy Commissioner Raja Tahir Mumtaz.

In the same sector, Saba Azad, 24, was also injured while doing household chores, he added.

Mumtaz said the injured persons were shifted to the DHQ Hospital of neighbouring Kotli district, because it was dangerous to transport them to Rawalakot — the headquarters of district Poonch — amid unrelenting shelling.

In a brief statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Indian army initiated unprovoked firing along the LoC in different sectors, targeting civilian populations.

“Pakistan army troops responded effectively to Indian ceasefire violations and targeted those posts which [had] initiated unprovoked firing,” said the military’s media wing.

It claimed that there had been reports of “substantial damage” to Indian army.

The heavily militarised LoC is frequently witnessing ceasefire violations in a serious breach of a truce agreement signed by the rival troops in November 2003, as a result of which civilian casualties have been taking place frequently.

Last week, two persons were killed and another four wounded in Poonch and Kotli districts due to the enemy shelling.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, 7 civilians have been killed and another 41 injured in the ongoing year in Indian shelling from across the LoC.