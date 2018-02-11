DAWN.COM

6 dead in militant attack on Indian army base in IHK

APFebruary 11, 2018

Indian soldiers take their positions surrounding the residential quarters where militants are believed to be holed up in an army camp in India-held Kashmir. ─ AP
Shooting between Indian soldiers and militants holed up inside an army camp in India held Kashmir (IHK) has left at least five soldiers and one civilian dead, officials said Sunday, the second day of the battle. At least 11 people were injured in the fighting.

The fighting, which began at dawn on Saturday when the militants stormed the Sunjuwan army base on the outskirts of the city of Jammu, continued into Sunday afternoon, said the region's top police official, S.P. Vaid.

Security forces were sweeping through the camp slowly, since soldiers and their families live there, Vaid said.

It was unclear how many militants were involved in the attack.

Comments (10)

Saurabh
Feb 11, 2018 08:49pm

These incidents only bring in pain to the families and create more hostilities. No one gains from these, when will these elements understand.

Neo
Feb 11, 2018 08:50pm

These attacks are gaining momentum and becoming more frequent.

Akhtar
Feb 11, 2018 09:55pm

@Saurabh Just allow UN Security Council’s resolution implementation in IJK and solve the pronlem once for all.

Prateik
Feb 11, 2018 10:54pm

Again non-state actors involved.

DP
Feb 11, 2018 10:58pm

@Akhtar Have you ever read UN Security Council’s resolution?

Sree
Feb 11, 2018 11:05pm

We all know who is helping the attackers.

Rajesh
Feb 11, 2018 11:07pm

@Akhtar First, read the UN security council resolutions. Secondly, try and understand the same and finally, make your comments.

ravi
Feb 11, 2018 11:12pm

Shooting pregnant women and young girls. Attacking family settlements. Nicely done.

Reality
Feb 11, 2018 11:34pm

Masood and his so called masters will now bound to face the music.

Naeem
Feb 11, 2018 11:39pm

Oppression has It’s limit People will use every means however repulsive to resist it

