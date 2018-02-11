6 dead in militant attack on Indian army base in IHK

Shooting between Indian soldiers and militants holed up inside an army camp in India held Kashmir (IHK) has left at least five soldiers and one civilian dead, officials said Sunday, the second day of the battle. At least 11 people were injured in the fighting.

The fighting, which began at dawn on Saturday when the militants stormed the Sunjuwan army base on the outskirts of the city of Jammu, continued into Sunday afternoon, said the region's top police official, S.P. Vaid.

Security forces were sweeping through the camp slowly, since soldiers and their families live there, Vaid said.

It was unclear how many militants were involved in the attack.