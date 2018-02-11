6 dead in militant attack on Indian army base in IHK
February 11, 2018
Shooting between Indian soldiers and militants holed up inside an army camp in India held Kashmir (IHK) has left at least five soldiers and one civilian dead, officials said Sunday, the second day of the battle. At least 11 people were injured in the fighting.
The fighting, which began at dawn on Saturday when the militants stormed the Sunjuwan army base on the outskirts of the city of Jammu, continued into Sunday afternoon, said the region's top police official, S.P. Vaid.
Security forces were sweeping through the camp slowly, since soldiers and their families live there, Vaid said.
It was unclear how many militants were involved in the attack.
These incidents only bring in pain to the families and create more hostilities. No one gains from these, when will these elements understand.
These attacks are gaining momentum and becoming more frequent.
@Saurabh Just allow UN Security Council’s resolution implementation in IJK and solve the pronlem once for all.
Again non-state actors involved.
@Akhtar Have you ever read UN Security Council’s resolution?
We all know who is helping the attackers.
@Akhtar First, read the UN security council resolutions. Secondly, try and understand the same and finally, make your comments.
Shooting pregnant women and young girls. Attacking family settlements. Nicely done.
Masood and his so called masters will now bound to face the music.
Oppression has It’s limit People will use every means however repulsive to resist it