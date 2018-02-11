DAWN.COM

Two suspects arrested over gang rape of 13-year-old girl in Larkana

Hanif SamoonFebruary 11, 2018

Police on Sunday arrested two suspects over charges of raping a 13-year-old girl in Gharibabad locality of Larkana, officials said.

The victim’s father lodged a complaint with the police on Friday, after which a case was registered Under Section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code, said SSP Tanweer Hussain Tunio.

The complainant had informed the police that his daughter was lured by five persons who reportedly gang-raped her at a deserted place.

Police arrested two accused and sent them to Chandka Medical College where their DNA samples will be taken, said SHO Abdul Malik.

Moreover, raids are being carried out to arrest the three remaining accused, who still remain unidentified.

Rights groups have frequently pointed out the increasing number of sexual assault cases against women in Pakistan.

Javed
Feb 11, 2018 08:15pm

It is encouraging to see these vices come out in the public, where society and law-enforcement can do something about it.

