Leading human rights lawyer Asma Jahangir passes away in Lahore
Renowned senior lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir passed away in Lahore on Sunday, DawnNews reported. She is survived by a son and two daughters.
The family told DawnNews that she suffered from cardiac arrest and was shifted to a hospital, where she passed. She was 66.
Details regarding her funeral have not been made public as yet.
Known for her outspoken nature and unrelenting pursuit for human rights — as well as for remaining undaunted in the face of extreme pressure and opposition — Jahangir will be remembered as a champion for the disenfranchised and for her services towards building a democratic and more inclusive Pakistan.
A towering figure
Jahangir was born in Lahore in January 1952.
She received a Bachelors' degree from Kinnaird College and an LLB from Punjab University. She was called to the Lahore High Court in 1980 and to the Supreme Court in 1982. She later went on to become the first woman to serve as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.
She became a pro-democracy activist and was jailed in 1983 for participating in the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy, which agitated against military dictator Ziaul Haq's regime.
She was also active in the 2007 Lawyers' Movement, for which she was put under house arrest.
She co-founded the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, and the Women's Action Forum.
She received several awards, including a Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2010 and a Sitara-i-Imtiaz. She was also awarded a UNESCO/Bilbao Prize for the Promotion of a Culture of Human Rights and an Officier de la Légion d'honneur by France.
She received the 2014 Right Livelihood Award and the 2010 Freedom Award.
Nation in shock
The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, and other Supreme Court judges expressed deep sorrow and grief on her demise in a statement. They extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the grieved family while praising her services for the independence of the judiciary, rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution.
"She was an outspoken and courageous lady, and had risen to prominence by sheer dint of hard work, diligence and commitment to the legal profession," the judges of the apex court said.
Condolences and tributes also poured in on Twitter as Pakistanis reacted to the shock of Jahangir's sudden demise.
A great loss, especially at a time when Pakistan is in dire need of voices like hers.
Irreparable loss. She was the voice of our society. She was our defense against the so called state. She was hope. She was brave. She was sane in this land of insanity. Feel like even more helpless today.
I may not agree 100 % what she stands for but she was the bravest person in whole of Pakistan and May she rest in peace and it is a great loss for the nation
Oh... Rest in peace you great lady.. Just watched her live on other day.. life is too unpredictable
A remarkable woman who did a tremendous amount of good for childrens, women's and minority rights in Pakistan and her Asma Jilani case is a landmark for Pakistan's constitution. She left the world a better place than she found it.
This is really sad news, her struggle for human rights won't be forgotten. May her soul rest in peace.
Asima was the last beacon of light in a vast sea of darkness. Rest in peace ma'am. One of those Pakistanis who made us proud - one of those Pakistanis who always remained on the right side of history.
Heart felt condolences ,. She was a Great Human being and a relentless fighter.
RIP. The death cause need to be investigated. It may be the work of professionsl Assassins.
Shocked to hear about the untimely death of Ms. A. Jahangir. She was not only a very nice person at heart but also a strong willed women who never hesitated to speak her mind about wrong doings of the Pakistani establishment. A very seasoned Human rights lawyer. I am sure she will be missed by the people of pakistan. May her soul rest in peace.
A brave lady. Fought for human right in Pakistan.
RIP.A very sad for for growth of democracy and Justice in Pakistan.
Seriously, this comes in as a blessing to Pakistan.
A lady with a purpose.. A symbol of strength and motivation.. May her soul rest in peace in Heaven. Ameen
sma Jahngir lived a rich, fulfilling and inspiring life. May her soul find peace1
shocking.. a great loss to humanity indeed
May she rest in Peace AMEN A women with great cur-rage that left a lasting impression on this society .
Shocking, she was on some talk show just a day or two ago. RIP
Indeed a brave woman in men world she will be missed.
RIP. One of the Best Pakistani passed Away.
Big shock for justice and democracy in this country, RIP
very sad news.
Can’t express my grief at the death of one of the bravest woman I knew. Aasma Jhangir was an inspiration to many. She was an icon in human rights and the legal fraternity...Prayers for her family...#RIP
Iron lady. You will not be forgotten.
She had her own Agenda not alot to do with Pakistan.May the Lord have mercy on her when she faces Him.
Iron lady. Very sad.
A great sou. A crusader for human rights alas is no more. RIP,
A great human rights activist and a great South Asian! Rest in Power, Asma Jahangir
Very sad to hear! She appeared in court couple of days ago and was all well. Brave Lady. RIP!
Sad demise but probe needed for her death.
Dear Madam, You have been and will always a grand shinning star on the face of tyrannies Pakistanis have had to bear; May your soul rest and peace, for all the pains you ever took for the week and the needy. Today we lost one of our best hopes. Nadeem.
A great talent, legal brain, humanitarian and voice of reason has been taken away from the people of Pakistan.
She was the bravest of all Pakistanis. RIP
Rest in peace dear humanity personified-----
A great loss May she rest in peace
May the almighty grant her soul eternal peace.... One would agree or disagree with her views but her championing of her causes was very committed.. A fighter all the way...
Deeply saddened by the untimely death of an ico of democracy, supporter of human rights and upholder of rule of law Asma Jehangir. She fought bravely against dictatorship and authoritarian rule in the country.
She was voice of voiceless.with her untimely exit ,we were deprived of great champion of human rights.may her soul rest in peace.
Sorry to hear about asma jahangir passing away. I disagreed with many of her political positions but respected the fact that she clearly stood up for what she believed in
Pakistan lost a voice of justice.
A true voice has gone silent..The worst news of 2018.
Great loss to to humanity.
May she rest in peace.Great lady.Great great human being.
One of the greatest person on the face of this Earth. Shocked to my core!
Pakistan has lost its bravest soldier. May she rest in eternal peace.
Inallialahi wa Inna alihiay rajaoon. Rest in peace. Great loss to the efforts for peace in sub-continent
Allas ,she is no more with us .A great, courageous and brave lawyer of Pakistan. You will be always remembered Madame.
Shocked, saddened and heartbroken to have lost Asma Jahangir.RIP
A very sad loss for the whole nation. RIP.
Really shocked.... She was great lady.
Loved her,Very unfortunate
Innalillahi waina illahi rajaun. Very sorrowful news. The masses of Pakistan have lost a major champion of freedom.
The beacon of hope is gone! Her fight is not over yet. How could she leave?
A huge loss to humanity.rip asma you will never be forgotten.
The breavest, bold and towering figure of Pakistan. She was candle of hopes for oppressed citizens and those who have no say or voice in the system... May her soul rest in peace..
Rip iron lady of Pakistan . Very few are in our society who fight for injustice and truth against mighty powerful . Feel sad today
Rest in peace. You will be remembered most fondly. What a fighter. Such eloquence and passion. We will miss you.
What a loss to Pakistan - No one can replace the brave lady - I am shocked & in Pain. RIP Asma Jahangir
It’s a big loss to Pakistan to loose such a fine woman. It’s getting rarer to find these gems in South Asia. My heartfelt condolences to our Pakistani brethren.
What a magnificent woman! Her services to Pakistan are uncountable. May she rest in eternal peace.
Shocked to hear the sudden death of Asma Jahangir, a great loss. She was a brave political activist, brave lawyer and a human right activist. Very sad on her death. My heart deepest condolence on the sad demise of Asma Jahangir.
Sad Day. Rest in peace Iron Lady
Beautiful person! You will be missed not just by your own people.
A warrior has died today. Pakistan has become poorer with her gone. May she rest in peace,Ameen.
Great personality gone....my condolences from across the border
Asma Jahangir was an icon of human rights, especially women’s rights in Pakistan. It’s a great loss. I don’t see anyone around as vocal as her, in Pakistan. Inna lillahe wa inna elehe rajeoon.
A great loss for humankind. Not sure the void she is leaving behind will be filled in anytime soon. A whole generation of human rights campaigners in Pakistan have lost their champion, their leader. Gone too soon.
Pakistan did loose great person. Persons like her are born rarely in this world.
A daring couragious lady. RIP
So shocked to hear about Asma Jahangir’s death. She was brave woman , an icon who stood up to dictators, misogynists, power elite and bravely fought for human rights and democracy. May her soul Rest In Peace!
Pakistan has lost one of her bravest daughters. RIP my hero
Rest in peace brave lady
This is a loss not just for Pakistan, but for the entire world. RIP maam....you will always be an inspiration
A very outstanding, honorable, courageous, and fearless advocate of human rights and democracy passed in a very untimely manner. She was very young to die and had yet to conquer many frontiers. A true loss of the nation that will be missed for many years to come. REST IN PEACE, GREAT FIGHTER.
Deeply saddened of the demise. My favorite in Pakistan
A great soul departs. RIP
Great human being. Rest in peace.
So said to learn about Asmaji death. She was a brave lady with clear thought process. Great not only for Pakistan but the sub-continent. RIP.
Truly a great woman. She was some one who spoke for those who could not speak for themselves, and often against extremely powerful people and entities.
Pakistan needs a thousand Asma Jehangirs to promote fairness, Justice, human rights and democracy. Hope she has inspired a lot. I also hope there was no foul play in her death.
a star from pakistan , a loss to humanity