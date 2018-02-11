DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Leading human rights lawyer Asma Jahangir passes away in Lahore

Dawn.comUpdated February 11, 2018

Email


Lawyer and Chairperson of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Asma Jahangir. —Photo: Sara Faruqi/File
Lawyer and Chairperson of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Asma Jahangir. —Photo: Sara Faruqi/File

Renowned senior lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir passed away in Lahore on Sunday, DawnNews reported. She is survived by a son and two daughters.

The family told DawnNews that she suffered from cardiac arrest and was shifted to a hospital, where she passed. She was 66.

Details regarding her funeral have not been made public as yet.

Known for her outspoken nature and unrelenting pursuit for human rights — as well as for remaining undaunted in the face of extreme pressure and opposition — Jahangir will be remembered as a champion for the disenfranchised and for her services towards building a democratic and more inclusive Pakistan.

A towering figure

Jahangir was born in Lahore in January 1952.

She received a Bachelors' degree from Kinnaird College and an LLB from Punjab University. She was called to the Lahore High Court in 1980 and to the Supreme Court in 1982. She later went on to become the first woman to serve as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

She became a pro-democracy activist and was jailed in 1983 for participating in the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy, which agitated against military dictator Ziaul Haq's regime.

She was also active in the 2007 Lawyers' Movement, for which she was put under house arrest.

She co-founded the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, and the Women's Action Forum.

She received several awards, including a Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2010 and a Sitara-i-Imtiaz. She was also awarded a UNESCO/Bilbao Prize for the Promotion of a Culture of Human Rights and an Officier de la Légion d'honneur by France.

She received the 2014 Right Livelihood Award and the 2010 Freedom Award.

Nation in shock

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar arrives at Asma Jahangir's residence to condole with her family.
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar arrives at Asma Jahangir's residence to condole with her family.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, and other Supreme Court judges expressed deep sorrow and grief on her demise in a statement. They extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the grieved family while praising her services for the independence of the judiciary, rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution.

"She was an outspoken and courageous lady, and had risen to prominence by sheer dint of hard work, diligence and commitment to the legal profession," the judges of the apex court said.

Condolences and tributes also poured in on Twitter as Pakistanis reacted to the shock of Jahangir's sudden demise.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (124)

1000 characters
KHAN
Feb 11, 2018 02:17pm

May she Rest In Peace!

Javid Shirazi
Feb 11, 2018 02:18pm

So sad. RIP

Zak
Feb 11, 2018 02:19pm

Sad. She was a brave women.

Ahmed bin Babar
Feb 11, 2018 02:19pm

RIP...

Haroon Khan
Feb 11, 2018 02:19pm

A brave and outspoken lady indeed..a great loss to the nation; I might have disagreed with her views but no doubt she spoke her mind May her soul rest in peace

asuf
Feb 11, 2018 02:20pm

Sad to hear. Inallialahi wa Inna alihiay rajaoon. RIP.

Zulfiqar
Feb 11, 2018 02:20pm

RIP She was a very brave women.

Mustafa
Feb 11, 2018 02:21pm

Sad news, brave woman

sT
Feb 11, 2018 02:22pm

Great loss. Tears rolled on. RIP.

sunil kumarpanthari.
Feb 11, 2018 02:22pm

One of the saner voice lost..

Gautam
Feb 11, 2018 02:23pm

RIP, brave lady

ifudontlikemeblowme
Feb 11, 2018 02:23pm

inna lillah e wa inna ilayhe rajeuun.

ali
Feb 11, 2018 02:24pm

innah lillah wa innah alahi raji oon

Brijender Mudgil
Feb 11, 2018 02:25pm

my sincere condolences to fearless fighter

PrakashG
Feb 11, 2018 02:26pm

A great loss, especially at a time when Pakistan is in dire need of voices like hers.

Pradeep
Feb 11, 2018 02:26pm

Great soul. RIP.

Incredible
Feb 11, 2018 02:26pm

Irreparable loss. She was the voice of our society. She was our defense against the so called state. She was hope. She was brave. She was sane in this land of insanity. Feel like even more helpless today.

imran
Feb 11, 2018 02:26pm

I may not agree 100 % what she stands for but she was the bravest person in whole of Pakistan and May she rest in peace and it is a great loss for the nation

Hani_Layyah
Feb 11, 2018 02:26pm

Oh... Rest in peace you great lady.. Just watched her live on other day.. life is too unpredictable

Imran Ahmed
Feb 11, 2018 02:26pm

A remarkable woman who did a tremendous amount of good for childrens, women's and minority rights in Pakistan and her Asma Jilani case is a landmark for Pakistan's constitution. She left the world a better place than she found it.

Kamran
Feb 11, 2018 02:27pm

This is really sad news, her struggle for human rights won't be forgotten. May her soul rest in peace.

Patriot
Feb 11, 2018 02:27pm

Very Sad.

Ghar_Damad
Feb 11, 2018 02:29pm

Asima was the last beacon of light in a vast sea of darkness. Rest in peace ma'am. One of those Pakistanis who made us proud - one of those Pakistanis who always remained on the right side of history.

Retro
Feb 11, 2018 02:29pm

Heart felt condolences ,. She was a Great Human being and a relentless fighter.

Moiz79
Feb 11, 2018 02:29pm

Inna Lilah he wa inna illeh rajion .

hyat
Feb 11, 2018 02:30pm

big loss to ppp

ARIF
Feb 11, 2018 02:30pm

RIP. The death cause need to be investigated. It may be the work of professionsl Assassins.

Rajiv Bagga
Feb 11, 2018 02:30pm

Shocked to hear about the untimely death of Ms. A. Jahangir. She was not only a very nice person at heart but also a strong willed women who never hesitated to speak her mind about wrong doings of the Pakistani establishment. A very seasoned Human rights lawyer. I am sure she will be missed by the people of pakistan. May her soul rest in peace.

Shahid
Feb 11, 2018 02:31pm

A brave lady. Fought for human right in Pakistan.

M1 Jamal
Feb 11, 2018 02:31pm

RIP.A very sad for for growth of democracy and Justice in Pakistan.

PakiForum
Feb 11, 2018 02:32pm

Seriously, this comes in as a blessing to Pakistan.

Abid nawaz khan
Feb 11, 2018 02:32pm

A lady with a purpose.. A symbol of strength and motivation.. May her soul rest in peace in Heaven. Ameen

Asif A. Shah
Feb 11, 2018 02:33pm

sma Jahngir lived a rich, fulfilling and inspiring life. May her soul find peace1

shah
Feb 11, 2018 02:34pm

shocking.. a great loss to humanity indeed

ruth Jilani
Feb 11, 2018 02:34pm

May she rest in Peace AMEN A women with great cur-rage that left a lasting impression on this society .

Sami
Feb 11, 2018 02:35pm

Shocking, she was on some talk show just a day or two ago. RIP

Durrani
Feb 11, 2018 02:35pm

Indeed a brave woman in men world she will be missed.

Nasim Iqbal
Feb 11, 2018 02:37pm

RIP. One of the Best Pakistani passed Away.

Dove
Feb 11, 2018 02:37pm

Big shock for justice and democracy in this country, RIP

shahid masud baig
Feb 11, 2018 02:38pm

very sad news.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 11, 2018 02:38pm

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Rajioon. RIP!

Nadir Baloach
Feb 11, 2018 02:40pm

Can’t express my grief at the death of one of the bravest woman I knew. Aasma Jhangir was an inspiration to many. She was an icon in human rights and the legal fraternity...Prayers for her family...#RIP

Razi Mujtaba
Feb 11, 2018 02:41pm

May Asma Jehangir's Soul rest in peace.Ameen .

Faizy
Feb 11, 2018 02:41pm

Iron lady. You will not be forgotten.

Jay
Feb 11, 2018 02:42pm

She had her own Agenda not alot to do with Pakistan.May the Lord have mercy on her when she faces Him.

Maroof
Feb 11, 2018 02:42pm

Brave lady

Dr Ahmed
Feb 11, 2018 02:44pm

Iron lady. Very sad.

Khalid
Feb 11, 2018 02:45pm

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

Alive
Feb 11, 2018 02:45pm

Rest in peace.

Khalid
Feb 11, 2018 02:45pm

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

SC
Feb 11, 2018 02:45pm

A great sou. A crusader for human rights alas is no more. RIP,

Huma
Feb 11, 2018 02:47pm

Inna lil lahay wainna ilahay rajaioon. Very sad news

N. Jayaram
Feb 11, 2018 02:48pm

A great human rights activist and a great South Asian! Rest in Power, Asma Jahangir

Atif Amin
Feb 11, 2018 02:48pm

Very sad to hear! She appeared in court couple of days ago and was all well. Brave Lady. RIP!

Citizen
Feb 11, 2018 02:49pm

Sad demise but probe needed for her death.

Nadeem Ahmed
Feb 11, 2018 02:51pm

Dear Madam, You have been and will always a grand shinning star on the face of tyrannies Pakistanis have had to bear; May your soul rest and peace, for all the pains you ever took for the week and the needy. Today we lost one of our best hopes. Nadeem.

ABE
Feb 11, 2018 02:52pm

RIP!

A great talent, legal brain, humanitarian and voice of reason has been taken away from the people of Pakistan.

Munda
Feb 11, 2018 02:57pm

She was the bravest of all Pakistanis. RIP

M.Saeed
Feb 11, 2018 02:58pm

Rest in peace dear humanity personified-----

Faiza Abbas
Feb 11, 2018 03:03pm

A great loss May she rest in peace

Amit Gaikwad
Feb 11, 2018 03:04pm

May the almighty grant her soul eternal peace.... One would agree or disagree with her views but her championing of her causes was very committed.. A fighter all the way...

Guldar Khan Wazir
Feb 11, 2018 03:06pm

Deeply saddened by the untimely death of an ico of democracy, supporter of human rights and upholder of rule of law Asma Jehangir. She fought bravely against dictatorship and authoritarian rule in the country.

Vinjhraj
Feb 11, 2018 03:06pm

She was voice of voiceless.with her untimely exit ,we were deprived of great champion of human rights.may her soul rest in peace.

Naqeeb Ullah Khan kakar
Feb 11, 2018 03:08pm

Sorry to hear about asma jahangir passing away. I disagreed with many of her political positions but respected the fact that she clearly stood up for what she believed in

point of view
Feb 11, 2018 03:12pm

Pakistan lost a voice of justice.

J.S.Acharya
Feb 11, 2018 03:14pm

RIP...Asma Jehangir

Waleed
Feb 11, 2018 03:16pm

A true voice has gone silent..The worst news of 2018.

Ravi chauhan
Feb 11, 2018 03:22pm

Great loss to to humanity.

Sadpaw
Feb 11, 2018 03:28pm

May she rest in peace.Great lady.Great great human being.

Imran Ghumman
Feb 11, 2018 03:28pm

May she rest in peace!

Faisal Yaqoob
Feb 11, 2018 03:29pm

One of the greatest person on the face of this Earth. Shocked to my core!

Amit
Feb 11, 2018 03:30pm

RIP

Nasim Beg
Feb 11, 2018 03:30pm

Pakistan has lost its bravest soldier. May she rest in eternal peace.

Raaz
Feb 11, 2018 03:32pm

Inallialahi wa Inna alihiay rajaoon. Rest in peace. Great loss to the efforts for peace in sub-continent

Malik Shaukat Hayat
Feb 11, 2018 03:32pm

Allas ,she is no more with us .A great, courageous and brave lawyer of Pakistan. You will be always remembered Madame.

TAZONA
Feb 11, 2018 03:35pm

Shocked, saddened and heartbroken to have lost Asma Jahangir.RIP

Abdul Rahman Jan
Feb 11, 2018 03:36pm

A very sad loss for the whole nation. RIP.

irfan
Feb 11, 2018 03:40pm

Inna llilah WA innna ilahi rajioon

Usman
Feb 11, 2018 03:42pm

Really shocked.... She was great lady.

Warinder Singh
Feb 11, 2018 03:47pm

May Her Soul Rest in Peace.

Mazhar Dawar
Feb 11, 2018 03:48pm

RIP. a brave lady

Parag
Feb 11, 2018 03:53pm

So Sad.. Rest In Peace.

Gurinder Singh
Feb 11, 2018 03:56pm

So Sad ,

Gurinder Singh
Feb 11, 2018 03:57pm

Loved her,Very unfortunate

Rajeev Nidumolu
Feb 11, 2018 03:58pm

Feel sad .R.I.P. Condolences to her family

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Feb 11, 2018 04:01pm

RIP

Syed Anjum Ali
Feb 11, 2018 04:01pm

Innalillahi waina illahi rajaun. Very sorrowful news. The masses of Pakistan have lost a major champion of freedom.

Sameer
Feb 11, 2018 04:06pm

The beacon of hope is gone! Her fight is not over yet. How could she leave?

Nikumanikada
Feb 11, 2018 04:09pm

A huge loss to humanity.rip asma you will never be forgotten.

Julius Pringles
Feb 11, 2018 04:10pm

Tragic

Nasrullah khan Wazir
Feb 11, 2018 04:10pm

The breavest, bold and towering figure of Pakistan. She was candle of hopes for oppressed citizens and those who have no say or voice in the system... May her soul rest in peace..

No mans land
Feb 11, 2018 04:12pm

Rip iron lady of Pakistan . Very few are in our society who fight for injustice and truth against mighty powerful . Feel sad today

Mann
Feb 11, 2018 04:13pm

Rest in peace. You will be remembered most fondly. What a fighter. Such eloquence and passion. We will miss you.

Kashan Sehgal
Feb 11, 2018 04:14pm

What a loss to Pakistan - No one can replace the brave lady - I am shocked & in Pain. RIP Asma Jahangir

Ajay
Feb 11, 2018 04:29pm

It’s a big loss to Pakistan to loose such a fine woman. It’s getting rarer to find these gems in South Asia. My heartfelt condolences to our Pakistani brethren.

Liberal
Feb 11, 2018 04:33pm

What a magnificent woman! Her services to Pakistan are uncountable. May she rest in eternal peace.

Minhaj
Feb 11, 2018 04:34pm

Shocked to hear the sudden death of Asma Jahangir, a great loss. She was a brave political activist, brave lawyer and a human right activist. Very sad on her death. My heart deepest condolence on the sad demise of Asma Jahangir.

Snag
Feb 11, 2018 04:38pm

Sad Day. Rest in peace Iron Lady

He man
Feb 11, 2018 04:39pm

Beautiful person! You will be missed not just by your own people.

Abdullah
Feb 11, 2018 04:43pm

A warrior has died today. Pakistan has become poorer with her gone. May she rest in peace,Ameen.

Sumeet
Feb 11, 2018 04:43pm

Great personality gone....my condolences from across the border

SohailAnwar
Feb 11, 2018 04:45pm

Asma Jahangir was an icon of human rights, especially women’s rights in Pakistan. It’s a great loss. I don’t see anyone around as vocal as her, in Pakistan. Inna lillahe wa inna elehe rajeoon.

Rishi
Feb 11, 2018 04:46pm

A great loss for humankind. Not sure the void she is leaving behind will be filled in anytime soon. A whole generation of human rights campaigners in Pakistan have lost their champion, their leader. Gone too soon.

Rameez
Feb 11, 2018 04:49pm

Pakistan did loose great person. Persons like her are born rarely in this world.

Gerry dcunha
Feb 11, 2018 04:51pm

A daring couragious lady. RIP

RP
Feb 11, 2018 05:06pm

RIP..

Nia
Feb 11, 2018 05:08pm

So shocked to hear about Asma Jahangir’s death. She was brave woman , an icon who stood up to dictators, misogynists, power elite and bravely fought for human rights and democracy. May her soul Rest In Peace!

Shailesh, Delhi
Feb 11, 2018 05:09pm

Pakistan has lost one of her bravest daughters. RIP my hero

Javid Ali
Feb 11, 2018 05:10pm

Rest in peace brave lady

Ajay
Feb 11, 2018 05:11pm

This is a loss not just for Pakistan, but for the entire world. RIP maam....you will always be an inspiration

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Feb 11, 2018 05:11pm

A very outstanding, honorable, courageous, and fearless advocate of human rights and democracy passed in a very untimely manner. She was very young to die and had yet to conquer many frontiers. A true loss of the nation that will be missed for many years to come. REST IN PEACE, GREAT FIGHTER.

Sam
Feb 11, 2018 05:17pm

Great lost RIP

Sampath
Feb 11, 2018 05:18pm

Deeply saddened of the demise. My favorite in Pakistan

Zulfeqar Canada.
Feb 11, 2018 05:19pm

RIP.

PopnRolla
Feb 11, 2018 05:22pm

RIP.

Azmeen
Feb 11, 2018 05:24pm

May her soul rest in eternal peace, Aameen.

Ajay Ladkani
Feb 11, 2018 05:25pm

A great soul departs. RIP

PORK
Feb 11, 2018 05:26pm

Great human being. Rest in peace.

Deepak
Feb 11, 2018 05:31pm

So said to learn about Asmaji death. She was a brave lady with clear thought process. Great not only for Pakistan but the sub-continent. RIP.

P.R.Koduri
Feb 11, 2018 05:32pm

May her soul rest in peace.

Sailesh Akkaraju
Feb 11, 2018 05:32pm

Truly a great woman. She was some one who spoke for those who could not speak for themselves, and often against extremely powerful people and entities.

May her Soul rest in peace.

BALJEET -SANDHU, SINGH
Feb 11, 2018 05:35pm

So sad. May the Departed soul Rest in PEACE.

carlmarcs
Feb 11, 2018 05:35pm

Pakistan needs a thousand Asma Jehangirs to promote fairness, Justice, human rights and democracy. Hope she has inspired a lot. I also hope there was no foul play in her death.

well meaning
Feb 11, 2018 06:00pm

a star from pakistan , a loss to humanity

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

They are coming back

They are coming back

Returning militants cannot be taken into custody merely on the basis of suspicion.

Editorial

February 11, 2018

Exploiting a tragedy

ONE would have hoped that the conviction of at least a few of those culpable in Mashal Khan’s murder would bring...
February 11, 2018

Khaleda Zia’s conviction

THE political vendetta between the Khaleda Zia-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the ruling Awami League, steered...
February 10, 2018

Pak-China FTA

AN announcement by the commerce secretary says that his Chinese counterparts have “agreed to accommodate” the...
Updated February 10, 2018

MQM-P in disarray

IT has all the trappings of a cinematic blockbuster: loads of action, emotional dialogues and plenty of suspense....
February 10, 2018

Favourite projects

THERE are government projects, and then there are favourite government projects. In the Pakistani context, the...