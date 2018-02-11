Lahore water treatment plan will be ready in 3 weeks, Shahbaz tells Supreme Court
Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday told the Supreme Court (SC) that his office would formulate a comprehensive plan for the provision of clean water to citizens of Lahore.
Sharif gave his assurances to a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, which had summoned the Punjab CM to explain his government's position regarding the provision of clean drinking water to citizens, and the disposal of large quantities of untreated waste water and sewage, as the court heard a suo motu case and petition on the same.
A court commission earlier told the SC bench, comprising Justices Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Ijazul Ahsan, at the Lahore registry that alarming quantities of untreated waste water produced by the provincial capital was being disposed off in the River Ravi.
The CJP-led bench had on Saturday summoned CM Shahbaz as Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed had no satisfactory response when Advocate Ayesha Hamid, the head of the court commission looking into the matter, told the court that 540 million gallons of untreated waste water or sewage were being discharged in the river daily.
“Why should the chief minister not be summoned right now to explain what is happening in his Takht-i-Lahore?” the CJP had asked the chief secretary.
After welcoming the chief minister to court today, Justice Nisar said that the provincial government should do more in the sectors of health and education.
In response to the CJP's remarks, CM Shahbaz said that he would make sure his office comes up with a comprehensive plan for water treatment and the provision of clean water to the residents of the province.
Earlier, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, who was also present in court, spoke to the media and said, "The provision of clean drinking water to the people is important, but the provision of justice is more important."
CJP takes suo motu notice of Punjab police 'encounters'
During the hearing, the chief justice took suo motu notice of fake encounters staged allegedly by the Punjab police and ordered that the chief secretary to provide the court the details of all encounters that took place in the past one year.
Justice Nisar rejected the home secretary's request for 10 days to compile the report and ordered him to submit the report within a week's time.
Removal of barriers foutside CM house, other residences
While Shahbaz was present in court, the CJP ordered that all the barriers outside CM House, the Sharif family's Jati Umrah residence, the passport office and Shahbaz's Model Town residence be removed.
"Why have police officials made you afraid?" the chief justice said, suggesting that Shahbaz should interact more with the public.
Comments (21)
Very well done SC. Protocol over 3 vehicles and road blockage should also be disallowed.
I haven't seen a single VIP movement on any road or highway in the province of Ontario in the last two decades. It does not mean that the VIP's do not move about.
Three terms in power...no clean water for masses...now clean water in three weeks! Wish Punjab CM could have studied a bit of ethics, science, technology and project management!
Thanks CJP to highlighting the core problems of Lahoris, otherwise we will remain stuck up between Metro and Micro Trains
He will only come up with a plan now. What did he do for the lase 16 plus years he was in power. May be he will keep this plan for the next election campaign.
"The provision of clean drinking water to the people is important, but the provision of justice is more important." this is what rana the crook said, what a cheek what a leech.
Rana Sanaullah, ""The provision of clean drinking water to the people is important, but the provision of justice is more important."
Sir, you have it backwards. Food and Water are primary needs, followed by shelter.
Dear CJP
Please take samilar decision for Karachi. All main street are chock with encorangment. Citizen are unnecessary wasting time and money on the street. Please ask Sindh government to submitt plan for traffic management and enchoragement eradication Thanks
Amazing, how CJP's summons and involvement can speed up the delayed projects that were ignored for long time. And water treatment plant and young doctor's pay stucture cases are a few of many have suddenly put on top of the list. Well done our honorable judges, and continue to expose government's weaknesses and poor performance!
What is the point of having a CM when he can not deliver the basic needs of citizens while in absolute power for 16 years. Time to legislate that nobody can remain in power for that long as it is in other developed and civilized nations of the world. CM tenure for one person should not be more than two terms.
It's a matter of shame that a person who couldn't do in 21 years is doing it in 21 days. PMLN has wrong priorities in all three decades rule in Punjab.
After reading this, people should wisen up and never again vote for Sharif brothers. Salute to CJ
The highest court of Pakistan made the CM give this commitment reluctantly though. He has lot on his small mind; most of it personal.
Salute to CJP thumbs up for SCP Judges.Sir CM Punjab & CM Sindh shld also be summoned to plan for health and education of the taxpayers of the country.It will be a agreat blessing for the country masses, the rootcause of all the calamity.
@Dr. Amin Please add to the list respect for our fellow citizens and the ability to take us seriously.
We need to give Shahbaz Sharif some time to get things right, after all, he has taken the reins in Punjab only a mere 20 years ago.
One thing at a time! CM deliver on your promises. Thanks
In power for nearly 30 years in Punjab ... what has yet to happen in this enormity of time, will now be supposedly accomplished in a mere evanescent 3 weeks.
How long it will take to implement the plan in letter and spirit?
Hold onto your bottles and buckets yet. He is only talking about readying his 'plan', and even that after more than a decade as CM, and that too on the urging of the SC. 'Plan' for while Punjab, that will be something. But his LM has other ideas, he is more worried about 'justice'. Why not? Everyone has his/her own priority. As foir welfare and wellbeing of masses, that must be their own responsibility. Better they think hard before they vote next time.
@Syed Ahmed, Canada whole mnhattan around uno area is looked down when president of usa comes. have you forgotton security situation in Pakistan when zardari never came without helicopter.