Phone used to film Faisalabad shop's fitting room will be sent to forensic lab

FAISALABAD: Police will send the mobile phone confiscated from the fitting room of a Levi’s factory outlet in Faisalabad to the forensics lab for assessment of the video recordings on it.

The phone allegedly belonged to an employee of the garment’s shop, who had installed it secretly in the fitting room. It was confiscated on Feb 7, when two siblings visited the store and spotted a camera placed secretly inside a box.

Madina Town SP Ahmed Nawaz Shah said they had taken two employees of the shop into custody and investigation was under way. The mobile phone would be sent for forensic analysis soon, he said.

The clothing brand associated with the garments shop explained that neither of the two men arre­sted in connection with the crime was an employee of the brand. They had been hired through a third-party staffing agency which employed the staff for the store.

The company added that the two men — a store manager and a janitor — who had been arrested had since been sacked by the agency, which also intended to file an official complaint against the two employees with the police. It said they had also checked all the stores in their retail chain and found no other hidden cameras. The clothing store was shut down following the inci­dent and remains clo­sed, the company added.

