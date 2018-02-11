Phone used to film Faisalabad shop's fitting room will be sent to forensic lab
FAISALABAD: Police will send the mobile phone confiscated from the fitting room of a Levi’s factory outlet in Faisalabad to the forensics lab for assessment of the video recordings on it.
The phone allegedly belonged to an employee of the garment’s shop, who had installed it secretly in the fitting room. It was confiscated on Feb 7, when two siblings visited the store and spotted a camera placed secretly inside a box.
Madina Town SP Ahmed Nawaz Shah said they had taken two employees of the shop into custody and investigation was under way. The mobile phone would be sent for forensic analysis soon, he said.
The clothing brand associated with the garments shop explained that neither of the two men arrested in connection with the crime was an employee of the brand. They had been hired through a third-party staffing agency which employed the staff for the store.
The company added that the two men — a store manager and a janitor — who had been arrested had since been sacked by the agency, which also intended to file an official complaint against the two employees with the police. It said they had also checked all the stores in their retail chain and found no other hidden cameras. The clothing store was shut down following the incident and remains closed, the company added.
Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2018
Comments (3)
Whoever is found give them harsh punishment, it is a serious crim. It must be someone within the shop, no one could keep from outside and intend to collect it later, unless they were moniroring it remotely.
I visited Levi store in Karachi and the sales people were charging PKR350 over posted prices. Wanted to talk to manager he was not available as he was having lunch at 3.00pm. Seemed all the staff are in collusion to steal from the owner. Have no checks on your manager you will loose .
i call all women to never, never use the changing room any where in the world. this problem is very common all around the world these days. Another evil gift of internet and cell phone.