Sit-in over Naqeeb’s killing ends

Malik AsadUpdated February 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Pak­htun tribesmen ended their 10-day sit-in outside the National Press Club on Saturday after Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam assured them of justice for Naqeebullah Mehsud who was killed in Karachi in a fake police encounter.

Protests against the extrajudicial killing of Mehsud, a South Waziristan resident who was among four people killed in the encounter led by then SSP Malir Rao Anwar, began from Karachi and soon culminated into a movement for the rights of the people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas after authorities failed to apprehend the police officer. Rao Anwar who made an attempt to flee the country from Islamabad airport has gone underground.

Mr Muqam addressing the participants of the sit-in quoted Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as holding out an assurance that Naqeebullah’s murder was not just a provincial matter but it fell under the ambit of the state.

“All available resources will be used to arrest the killers of Naqeebullah,” according to the PM.

Mr Muqam said the PM had also ordered the removal of landmines from tribal areas and issued directives for payment of compensation to those who fell victim to mine explosions.

All other legitimate problems of the tribal people would also be addressed, said Mr Muqam.

The tribesmen then called off the sit-in and dispersed peacefully.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2018

Fareed Nawaz
Feb 11, 2018 08:50am

We want to Justice,

Bhopal
Feb 11, 2018 09:25am

Good movement

sabir khan sperkai
Feb 11, 2018 12:05pm

the last word peacefully is shows everything to the world that how bigger chested people they are.......

IAB
Feb 11, 2018 01:39pm

and soon people will forget... at least that is what the govt will be aiming for...

abid ali
Feb 11, 2018 01:53pm

looking at the history of waziristanis tribesmen are more mature. 1 thing u shuld keel n mins that u have to fulfil ur promise.

