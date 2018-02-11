Sit-in over Naqeeb’s killing ends

ISLAMABAD: The Pak­htun tribesmen ended their 10-day sit-in outside the National Press Club on Saturday after Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam assured them of justice for Naqeebullah Mehsud who was killed in Karachi in a fake police encounter.

Protests against the extrajudicial killing of Mehsud, a South Waziristan resident who was among four people killed in the encounter led by then SSP Malir Rao Anwar, began from Karachi and soon culminated into a movement for the rights of the people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas after authorities failed to apprehend the police officer. Rao Anwar who made an attempt to flee the country from Islamabad airport has gone underground.

Mr Muqam addressing the participants of the sit-in quoted Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as holding out an assurance that Naqeebullah’s murder was not just a provincial matter but it fell under the ambit of the state.

“All available resources will be used to arrest the killers of Naqeebullah,” according to the PM.

Mr Muqam said the PM had also ordered the removal of landmines from tribal areas and issued directives for payment of compensation to those who fell victim to mine explosions.

All other legitimate problems of the tribal people would also be addressed, said Mr Muqam.

The tribesmen then called off the sit-in and dispersed peacefully.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2018