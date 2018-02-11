DAWN.COM

Abaya not mandatory attire for Saudi women, says cleric

ReutersUpdated February 11, 2018

DUBAI: Saudi women need not wear the abaya — the loose-fitting, full-length robe — a senior member of the top clerical body said, another indication of the kingdom’s efforts towards modernisation.

On his radio programme, Sheikh Abdullah al-Mutlaq, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars, said Muslim women should dress modestly, but this did not necessitate wearing the abaya.

“More than 90 per cent of pious Muslim women in the Muslim world do not wear abayas,” Sheikh Mutlaq said on Friday. “So we should not force people to wear abayas.”

While not necessarily signalling a change in the law, the statement is the first of its kind from a senior religious figure. It follows the recent pattern of freedoms the kingdom has been witnessing with the ascent of young Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to power.

Only the government-appointed clerics associated with the Council of Senior Scholars are allowed to issue fatwas, or Islamic legal opinions. Their interpretations of Islamic law form the basis of Saudi Arabia’s legal system.

Saudi women have started wearing more colourful abayas in recent years, the light blues and pinks in stark contrast with the traditional black. Open abayas over long skirts or jeans are also becoming more common in some parts of the country.

The trend marks a major change in the last couple of years. In 2016, a Saudi woman was detained for removing her abaya on a main street in the capital of Riyadh. Local media reported that she was detained after a complaint was filed with the religious police.

The kingdom has seen an expansion in women’s rights recently, such as the decision passed to allow women to attend mixed public sporting events and the announcement that Saudi Arabia would grant them the right to drive.

These are some of the many changes the country has undergone in recent months, hailed as proof of a new progressive trend in the conservative kingdom.

But despite these changes, the gender-segregated nation is criticised for its continued constraints on women. On Thursday, a London-based Saudi rights group, ALQST, reported the last month detention of activist Noha al-Balawi, saying she was questioned by Saudi authorities for her involvement with women’s rights and human rights movements.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2018

G.k
Feb 11, 2018 09:07am

This is a good move to empower women but the kingdom needs to do more in this regard.

Khan
Feb 11, 2018 11:00am

Great decision!

PeacefulAsia
Feb 11, 2018 11:32am

Who ever making these changes, has a good heart .

Rameez
Feb 11, 2018 01:00pm

Well-done step in right direction

Jawaid
Feb 11, 2018 02:09pm

A verdict in line with the flow of the winds and prospects of increase in perks n privileges

Bhagwandas Manmohan
Feb 11, 2018 02:36pm

Very welcoming changes....

What to wear, what to eat, where , how and who to pray has to be left to the concerned person.

well meaning
Feb 11, 2018 03:20pm

wow some progress at last .

Mukul
Feb 11, 2018 04:52pm

good decision. Time to move on and join the modern society. Hopefully Pakistan clerics will come up with a similar statement

shawon
Feb 11, 2018 05:16pm

@Mukul Pakistan never made abaya mandatory. Why should it require a fotowa against it? Do you even know what abaya means?

