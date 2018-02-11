DAWN.COM

Asif Hashmi back home to face cases

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 11, 2018

LAHORE: Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) former chairman Syed Asif Hashmi arrived here on Saturday from Dubai to face corruption cases.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) detained him for a while as he arrived here on an emergency passport.

“Since Mr Hashmi had the court order not to arrest him on arrival, we let him go,” an immigration official at Lahore airport told Dawn.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team was also present at the airport but could not arrest him because of the court order.

Mr Hashmi is wanted by both FIA and NAB in different cases with regard to land deals, illegal recruitment etc.

The Supreme Court during hearing had ordered the PPP leader to come back and face the cases.

Mr Hashmi told reporters that all the cases against him were “politically motivated.”

“I will hold a press conference after appearing before the SC on Feb 16,” he said, adding that he expected to get justice as he had done nothing wrong. He remained the ETPB chairman during the last PPP regime.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2018

Citizen
Feb 11, 2018 10:06am

Then where have all money gone if all cases are politically motivated.

