'Unwell' Shahrukh Jatoi back in hospital days after cancellation of bail
Days after the Supreme Court set aside the bail granted to him in the 2012 tragic murder of 20-year-old Shahzeb Khan, Shahrukh Jatoi was admitted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi due to being "unwell", it emerged on Saturday.
Jatoi was brought to JMPC from Karachi Central Jail on Friday because he was "feeling unwell", and was admitted for treatment, hospital sources told Dawn.
When contacted, JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said she could not disclose the nature of Jatoi's illness due to privacy reasons.
She added, however, that a patient is not admitted to the hospital unless they have an illness or ailment.
Before he was released on bail in December, Jatoi had spent nearly two-and-a-half months at JPMC, where he was undergoing treatment. The hospital had been declared a sub-jail.
Jatoi was among the three accused — Siraj Talpur and Sajjad Talpur being the other two — who had been arrested after SC revoked their bails earlier this month. The fourth accused, Ghulam Murtaza Lashari, a servant of the Talpurs, is in jail.
The three accused, who were arrested from the court in Islamabad, were later brought to Karachi.
Bail revoked
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on February 1 had set aside the Sindh High Court (SHC) judgement in which the Shahzeb murder case was remanded back to the criminal court for a de novo trial and antiterrorism charges were removed.
The apex court was seized with a joint appeal moved by 10 civil society activists — including Jibran Nasir, Jamshed Raza Mahmood and Afiya Shehrbano Zia — challenging the Nov 28, 2017 SHC order to set aside antiterrorism charges by holding that the murder case did not fall in the jurisdiction of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.
However, the Supreme Court converted the appeals into a suo motu case under Article 184(3) of the Constitution with a directive to the court office to assign a proper case number to the petitions.
Shahzeb Khan, the son of Aurangzeb Khan, a deputy superintendent police, was shot dead in Karachi on the night between Dec 24 and 25, 2012 when he was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony with his sister in the Country Club Apartments Karachi.
The murder of the youngster mobilised hundreds of people who gathered outside the Karachi Press Club to protest against the incident requesting the then chief justice to take suo motu action to ensure arrest of the accused.
In Dec 2012, Shahrukh Jatoi had fled the country but had to be brought back on the orders of the Supreme Court. Shahrukh Jatoi and co-accused Siraj Talpur were sentenced to death by the antiterrorism court. Sajjad Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza were handed life imprisonment for their involvement in the murder.
Subsequently the convicts filed an appeal in the SHC which annulled antiterrorism clauses in the case and referred it back to the district and sessions court of Karachi’s South district.
The district and sessions court on Dec 23, 2017 ordered the release of Shahrukh Jatoi and the other accused after Shahzeb Khan’s father submitted an affidavit requesting the approval of Shahrukh's bail and dropping of the case as he had pardoned his son’s killer in the name of Allah.
The judge, Imdad Hussain Khoso, ordered the release of the convicts against a surety of Rs500,000 each when he was told that both sides had reconciled and the testimony had been submitted to the court with mutual consent.
Comments (29)
Crocodile tears
Utter hogwash...the influential fall ill as soon as the noose tightens around their necks
SC must take notice. This culture of unwell should come to end.
How about many poor people in jail, not feeling well. Please transfer poor prisoners to hospital as well. Thank you.
Jinnah Hospital has become a five star hotel for the political Elite's.
Shame on Sindh Civil Govt.
Please do.the Justice !
The stage is being set to his flight from the country.
Coward and criminal.
Playing the system, why only rich become unwell and get treated in private hospitals why the system doesn’t extend to poor people in prisons? Even if They are genuinely unwell end up die without any reasonable treatment
He is a prisoner and the information about his illness should be published and known to public. Why not intern the killers with hardened criminals for some time so that they get a doze of what they did to others.
@Ali .Absolutely hogwash,crocodile tears, or 'doctrine of better environment & rests". Normally courts are lenient to sick persons, like Nehal Hashmi, Obviously the courts always keep humanitarian aspects in mind. And the convicts take advantage of grey area. But remember confinement is no independence, still such convicts if subject to long term on hospital beds gets real illment of strange mental disorders like depressions.
Outrageous! SCP should constitute an independent medical board of reputable medical experts to examine his actual condition and if found not based on facts, must add further charges. The JPGMC staff involved in admitting him on false pretexts, should also be included in the conspiracy against legal course.
The only time someone should be released from Jail is when they are dead.This guy will be a threat to other patients.
Once again we will witness mockery of justice.
He should be admitted to the hospital ONLY AFTER check up by an unbiased doctor such as military doctor. There should be a limit to the Fraud committed by these influential wealthy feudal lords!!
All the politicuans and their children fall ill when in trouble. Send him back to jail he will be fine..!
I think in hospital he should be given permanent treatment for all his illnesses.
Frustrating situation for the Nation. He should go back to jail fast . Wakeup police !
Cases like this have revealed the loopholes in our legal system. we must device some laws to prevent blue-collar criminals from escaping the law. Jatoi is an influential Wadera and Hospital is just an excuse to spend his time out of troubles that he was facing behind bars. Secondly, what is the point to hide his illness? He's in captivity and everything in this case should be made public or at least open to the courts.
How easy for these rich people to become ‘unwell’. Can any poor prisoner in jail imagine such treatment if complaints any illness???
No special privileges for this spoiled rich kid! He is a murderer and should be treated as such!
How convenient
Next is he needs to travel abroad for treatment - never to return
He must be punished! Disappointed at JPMC for hiding criminals!
Fed up of listening influential and rich people or their families getting ''sick'' in jail and authorities give benefit of fake illnesses to these criminals. How come a young person of 20 years gets sick and too often. He has already been at home previously while official record shows him to be in jail or hospital. Unless these criminal are given exempalry punishment I will remain disappointed and seek towards heaven'
Being 'unwell' has turned to be a golden opportunity. What a time! it is a privilege to fall ill.
He looks well-fed and pretty healthy if you ask me. Must be suffering from the same mysterious ailment our political leaders suddenly seem to suffer from when they come under legal scrutiny.
"When contacted, JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said she could not disclose the nature of Jatoi's illness due to privacy reasons."
When will we start having self respect and not sell our souls for a few ruppees. These doctors don't think about privacy when they release personal data of other patients. SHAME on them.