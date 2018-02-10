Salman Mujahid Baloch rejoins MQM-P, appeals workers to 'save the party'

In a change of heart, MNA Salman Mujahid Baloch on Saturday once again joined the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), nearly two months after he joined the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), DawnNews reported.

Baloch had joined PSP in December last year, about two months after being expelled from MQM-P over alleged violation of party discipline. He was the first MQM-P leader who had spilled the beans on the party's internal rifts by confirming the existence of two groups within the party.

Baloch rejoined MQM-P after a meeting with party chief Dr Farooq Sattar on Saturday, at a time when the party is experiencing a deadlock between the same two groups that Baloch had lifted the curtain on.

Talking to reporters, Baloch said it was impossible for him to stay put when MQM's leadership was going through a difficult time. He claimed that a group of people was hatching a conspiracy against the party and urged party workers to "come forward to save the party" and invited them to reach PIB colony — a reference to Dr Sattar's residence.

According to DawnNews, Baloch lashed out at Amir Khan and his associates for engaging in what he called a conspiracy against MQM-P and its leadership.

After he was expelled from MQM-P last year, Baloch had told a private news channel that Farooq Sattar and Amir Khan were heading their separate groups within the party. He said the Amir Khan group comprised Faisal Sabzwari, Khawaja Izhar and others, whereas Kamran Tessori, Kanwar Naveed Jameel and Khawaja Sohail Mansoor were in Sattar’s camp.

In October, some MQM leaders had told media that Baloch's basic membership was revoked after private TV channels aired the recording of a phone call in which Baloch was heard threatening a local government official of dire consequences.

Baloch was elected from a Karachi National Assembly seat (NA-239) in Keamari in the 2013 general elections.