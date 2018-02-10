DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pro-Pakistan slogans raised in India-held Kashmir's assembly

Dawn.comFebruary 10, 2018

Email


An Indian lawmaker raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Saturday after his counterparts from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly chanted anti-Pakistan slogans in the wake of a suspected militant attack on an Indian army camp.

Akbar Lone, a National Conference lawmaker from Sonawari, later accepted that he had raised the slogans because he had been "provoked" by the slogans raised by BJP lawmakers, the Times of India reported.

"Yes, I said it. It is my personal view, I said it in the house and I don't think anyone should have a problem with it," Lone was quoted as saying by ANI.

Reports suggested that lawmakers associated with the BJP were raising slogans against Pakistan, accusing it of involvement in the Saturday morning attack on the Sunjuwan army camp in Jammu.

A National Conference spokesperson while quoting party president Farooq Abdullah said that Lone's action in the assembly was "unacceptable" and the party "disowns and condemns his remark".

Senior party leader Omar Abdullah said instead of getting "distracted" by "misplaced slogans", the focus should be on the suspected militant attack.

Meanwhile, Kavinder Gupta, the speaker of the assembly, suggested that increasing Rohingya and Bangladeshi populations in the region may have played a role in the attack. He also termed them a security threat.

PAK INDIA RELATIONS World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Prateik
Feb 10, 2018 07:24pm

Sloganeering is common in assemblies.

Jamil Soomro, New York City
Feb 10, 2018 07:35pm

If Pro-Pakistan slogans are being raised in Kashmir then these are signs of powerful emerging developments in favour of the Kashmiris.

Aussie
Feb 10, 2018 07:36pm

Pakistan Zinda Abad.

Vigilante
Feb 10, 2018 08:18pm

Pakistan has K for the Kashmir to become Pakistan. Kashmir will be Pakistan soon.

Cool
Feb 10, 2018 08:34pm

Great bravo

ahmed
Feb 10, 2018 08:38pm

Kashmiris are Pakistanis. We want our people back

Sohail Wazir
Feb 10, 2018 08:43pm

Stop us if you can. Kashmir will get liberation.

flipflopnation
Feb 10, 2018 09:22pm

@Vigilante you wrote that 1.5 years ago..fake news.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

They are coming back

They are coming back

Returning militants cannot be taken into custody merely on the basis of suspicion.

Editorial

February 11, 2018

Exploiting a tragedy

ONE would have hoped that the conviction of at least a few of those culpable in Mashal Khan’s murder would bring...
February 11, 2018

Khaleda Zia’s conviction

THE political vendetta between the Khaleda Zia-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the ruling Awami League, steered...
February 10, 2018

Pak-China FTA

AN announcement by the commerce secretary says that his Chinese counterparts have “agreed to accommodate” the...
Updated February 10, 2018

MQM-P in disarray

IT has all the trappings of a cinematic blockbuster: loads of action, emotional dialogues and plenty of suspense....
February 10, 2018

Favourite projects

THERE are government projects, and then there are favourite government projects. In the Pakistani context, the...