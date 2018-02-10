DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit Palestine

AFPUpdated February 10, 2018

Email


Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas (C-L) embraces Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival for a meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah on February 10, 2018. — AFP
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas (C-L) embraces Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival for a meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah on February 10, 2018. — AFP

Narendra Modi on Saturday became the first Indian prime minister to visit the occupied West Bank for talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas as part of a Middle East tour.

The visit, which comes weeks after Modi hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is seen as an Indian effort to balance its strengthening ties with the Jewish state.

Modi and his entourage flew in by helicopter from Jordan, landing near Abbas's Ramallah headquarters, an AFP reporter said.

The Indian and Palestinian leaders were set to discuss issues including information technology, health and tourism during the brief visit, after which Modi will return to Jordan.

New Delhi has long backed the Palestinian territories' quest for nationhood and Modi has voiced support for an independent state existing peacefully alongside Israel.

Modi became the first Indian leader in history to visit Israel in July last year, with the two states signing deals on cybersecurity and energy.

India's refusal to support the United States move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital disappointed Israel but was consistent with its support for the Palestinians.

Modi's three-day tour will also take him to Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The Gulf is a critical region for New Delhi. India sources more than half its oil and energy supplies from the region, and around nine million Indians live and work there, sending home billions of dollars in remittances annually.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (25)

1000 characters
Shamshi
Feb 10, 2018 03:47pm

He is great leader and will make his country Best

A.Shah
Feb 10, 2018 03:51pm

Smart Foreign Policy !

Surya Kant Agrawal
Feb 10, 2018 03:56pm

What a great statesman he is. Outstanding. I do not have appropriate words of appreciation.

asad
Feb 10, 2018 04:01pm

This is called height of Hypocrisy, Modi himself is the butcher of Gujrat, he has killed muslims mercilessly in Gujrat now in Kashmir.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Feb 10, 2018 04:11pm

He has blood on his hands of the innocent people of Gujarat and Kashmir. One can't forget once blood spilled it can't be washed.

Love you IndoPakBanglaNepSl all my family.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Prateik
Feb 10, 2018 04:16pm

Modi is doing the foreign policy balancing act.

Banda
Feb 10, 2018 04:18pm

Extraordinary statesman and diplomat

A shah
Feb 10, 2018 04:39pm

No other leader can have both Israel and Palestine as fans of his

MG
Feb 10, 2018 04:47pm

He may even solve long standing issue and I wish bring peace to the region.

Attaullah - Thul
Feb 10, 2018 04:49pm

this is called diplomacy. Modi did it. Appreciation from a Pakistani.

Sameer
Feb 10, 2018 04:55pm

Thats because Israel allows it!

Anirudh
Feb 10, 2018 04:58pm

Truly a world leader..

Sahil
Feb 10, 2018 04:59pm

Master strategist.

His opponents may criticize him on same 'old tones', but here is a man, who means business, always!

Best wishes.

Pure ind
Feb 10, 2018 05:00pm

He really knows to balance the act

Ãñgry ¶ïtbull
Feb 10, 2018 05:02pm

This is called Foreign policy

Raza
Feb 10, 2018 05:13pm

Out of the box diplomacy. Palestine has termed Modi as a World Leader ! And the helicopters he travelled to Palestine were Israeli Helicopters. Needs Guts to maintain such relationship with 2 countries who are constantly fighting with each other. Curious to see further !

Sajjad memon
Feb 10, 2018 05:16pm

Pakistani leadership should learn from it. We should have balanced ties in middle east and that also means that we accept Israel like Turkey has. Good relations with everyone is the key to peaceful exiatense.

Shahzad Ishaq Khan
Feb 10, 2018 05:22pm

Clever like a fox, but fox is always fox not a lion

M.Saeed
Feb 10, 2018 05:32pm

@Shamshi:You should know the correct name is Shamsi, not Shamshi. And, Modi is ofcourse a great leader of Doom.

anonymouseeee
Feb 10, 2018 05:39pm

Modi, the butcher of Kashmir, is not welcome there.

Masoud
Feb 10, 2018 05:53pm

Excellent.. Good for palestinians to welcome him. He must be carrying some special package from Netanyahu.

Anil
Feb 10, 2018 05:57pm

@Sameer Modi is capable of decision independent of Isreal

M Akram
Feb 10, 2018 05:59pm

A friend of Israel cannot be a true friend of Palestine. Midi is no of friend of Muslims.

ga
Feb 10, 2018 06:05pm

Beware the Gujju bearing gifts. Sorry, cannot trust a mass murderer. He wasn't allowed inside the US for a reason.

neutral
Feb 10, 2018 06:05pm

and he was escorted by Israeli air force to land in Palestine.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Rights in manifestos

Rights in manifestos

To what extent have the major political parties sought to protect fundamental rights since 2013?

Editorial

February 10, 2018

Pak-China FTA

AN announcement by the commerce secretary says that his Chinese counterparts have “agreed to accommodate” the...
Updated February 10, 2018

MQM-P in disarray

IT has all the trappings of a cinematic blockbuster: loads of action, emotional dialogues and plenty of suspense....
February 10, 2018

Favourite projects

THERE are government projects, and then there are favourite government projects. In the Pakistani context, the...
Updated February 09, 2018

Mashal Khan verdict

It is encouraging that the KP government has declared its intention to file an appeal against the acquittals
February 09, 2018

Nation without joy

THE notification by Pemra barring all satellite TV channels, FM radio stations, and cable operators from promoting...
February 09, 2018

Cruelty to animals

BOTH man and beast have it quite rough in this country, though for the latter things are much grimmer, mainly due to...