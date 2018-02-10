Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit Palestine
Narendra Modi on Saturday became the first Indian prime minister to visit the occupied West Bank for talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas as part of a Middle East tour.
The visit, which comes weeks after Modi hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is seen as an Indian effort to balance its strengthening ties with the Jewish state.
Modi and his entourage flew in by helicopter from Jordan, landing near Abbas's Ramallah headquarters, an AFP reporter said.
The Indian and Palestinian leaders were set to discuss issues including information technology, health and tourism during the brief visit, after which Modi will return to Jordan.
New Delhi has long backed the Palestinian territories' quest for nationhood and Modi has voiced support for an independent state existing peacefully alongside Israel.
Modi became the first Indian leader in history to visit Israel in July last year, with the two states signing deals on cybersecurity and energy.
India's refusal to support the United States move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital disappointed Israel but was consistent with its support for the Palestinians.
Modi's three-day tour will also take him to Oman and the United Arab Emirates.
The Gulf is a critical region for New Delhi. India sources more than half its oil and energy supplies from the region, and around nine million Indians live and work there, sending home billions of dollars in remittances annually.
He is great leader and will make his country Best
Smart Foreign Policy !
What a great statesman he is. Outstanding. I do not have appropriate words of appreciation.
This is called height of Hypocrisy, Modi himself is the butcher of Gujrat, he has killed muslims mercilessly in Gujrat now in Kashmir.
He has blood on his hands of the innocent people of Gujarat and Kashmir. One can't forget once blood spilled it can't be washed.
Love you IndoPakBanglaNepSl all my family.
IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!
Modi is doing the foreign policy balancing act.
Extraordinary statesman and diplomat
No other leader can have both Israel and Palestine as fans of his
He may even solve long standing issue and I wish bring peace to the region.
this is called diplomacy. Modi did it. Appreciation from a Pakistani.
Thats because Israel allows it!
Truly a world leader..
Master strategist.
His opponents may criticize him on same 'old tones', but here is a man, who means business, always!
Best wishes.
He really knows to balance the act
This is called Foreign policy
Out of the box diplomacy. Palestine has termed Modi as a World Leader ! And the helicopters he travelled to Palestine were Israeli Helicopters. Needs Guts to maintain such relationship with 2 countries who are constantly fighting with each other. Curious to see further !
Pakistani leadership should learn from it. We should have balanced ties in middle east and that also means that we accept Israel like Turkey has. Good relations with everyone is the key to peaceful exiatense.
Clever like a fox, but fox is always fox not a lion
@Shamshi:You should know the correct name is Shamsi, not Shamshi. And, Modi is ofcourse a great leader of Doom.
Modi, the butcher of Kashmir, is not welcome there.
Excellent.. Good for palestinians to welcome him. He must be carrying some special package from Netanyahu.
@Sameer Modi is capable of decision independent of Isreal
A friend of Israel cannot be a true friend of Palestine. Midi is no of friend of Muslims.
Beware the Gujju bearing gifts. Sorry, cannot trust a mass murderer. He wasn't allowed inside the US for a reason.
and he was escorted by Israeli air force to land in Palestine.