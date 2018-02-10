'Won't work under leadership of children,' says Nisar on conflict with Maryam Nawaz
Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Saturday he has made it clear that he would not serve in the ruling PML-N under the leadership of "juniors" — a reference to Maryam Nawaz who is widely tipped to assume the mantle of the party in the future.
When questioned at a press conference in Taxila about his previous remark that Maryam lacked the experience to lead PML-N, Nisar in turn asked whether he had said anything wrong at the time.
"You tell me, can I work under children?" he said in a reference to Maryam, adding that "a person has some dignity." He added that if such situation arises where he is asked to serve under a junior, he will take a decision once it happens.
See: Maryam’s ‘leadership boast’ jolts embattled PML-N
When pressed again whether he would accept Maryam as the party's new supremo, Nisar said there were many senior leaders in PML-N who could be considered to lead the party.
"Why are you stuck with Maryam and Hamza [Shahbaz Sharif]?" he asked a reporter, before saying,"I can work under a senior but I cannot work under a junior. I am not a political orphan that I refer to a junior as 'sir' and 'madam'."
Irked by the barrage of questions about Maryam, Nisar said in a lighter vein: "Next time there is a presser here, please post a board above saying that it is forbidden to take Maryam Nawaz's name in this [press conference]."
He, however, emphasised that he had no differences with the elder Sharifs, and would be ready to work under either Nawaz, Shahbaz, or Prime Minister Abbasi.
'Not alone in saying confrontation with judiciary is not wise'
The former interior minister said there is no difference of opinion among PML-N party leaders that confrontation with the higher judiciary of the country is not a wise idea.
Nisar said, however, that difference exists within the party on the "execution" of the policy, adding: "This difference [about confrontation with the judges] has grown deeper and serious. I want to resolve it through dialogue."
The senior PML-N leader stressed he was not alone in advocating a policy of non-confrontation with the judiciary, saying that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif propagate the same.
Nisar said that it is common knowledge that he has been a "devil's advocate" to his party chief Nawaz Sharif and the advice that he presented at a meeting of the federal cabinet last year is also well known.
"When you launch personal attacks on judges it is wrong and I pointed that out," Nisar said. He said he hadn't criticised Sharif or his outspoken daughter Maryam Nawaz over their criticism of the judiciary, before asking, "Am I being a hypocrite?"
Nisar said only the upcoming general elections will decide who becomes the prime minister of the country. He also announced during the presser that he has decided to remain active within the party.
'Society is degrading'
Nisar said at the press conference that the Pakistani society is heading towards degradation and that media has had a role in promoting slander and exchange of abuses on a routine basis.
"Media is supposed to give news, not act as judge," he said, adding that media's role is being compromised because certain sections in it are passing judgements.
Nisar said politicians accuse others of being corrupt but don't look at themselves. "It is made worse when media takes sides."
"If there are differences within a family or tribe they sit together to resolve them," he said, adding that it should be the same with political parties.
Nisar said it has been months since the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party was formed but there has only been one meeting. He said he had proposed during the meeting that the only way to resolve differences was through "dialogue, dialogue and dialogue".
Comments (39)
He destroyed the major role in destruction of Mohajir party MQM.
Playing both sides again.
Confrontation...sir ...we need one...We have to confront ignorance in our nation.When two people are on the path of confrontation… a smallest spark is enough to convert into a devastating inferno and that is what we need to resolve this once and for all...
Maryam does not have the experience to run a party.
Hope PML N acts democratically and selects its future leader on merit and not just for being relatives of Sharif family. Why not Chaudhry Nisar or Khwaja Asif?
PML-N Is Falling Apart Slowly
An honorable statement by Nisar after a long time.
In sub-continent this is a culture since long time except for few parties.
You don't have to call someone Sir or Madam, anyway! And even If not Shareef family, you don't deserve a party leadership by any means.
Doesn't want to work under a junior? That leaves JI, JUI or PTI open for him
Why it took so long to utter the truth?
Pretty well said by Mr Nisaar So far he’s the only wise man
Who is talking? As a minister you behaved like a toddler, so accept the children of NS as your default leader. There is no credibility to remember, only the conflicts that comes in mind. How an immature minister can help in shaping Pakistan? Pakistan doesn't need more liabilities. Please excuse us.
You are welcome to PTI
Talking about him only waste of time. He did nothing good for Pakistan.
The crisis of Pakistan. Ego's I will not accept the younger - and look at America and Europe literally anyone who is a rising star is the new generation. I am not a fan of Maryam as mater of fact I dislike her. But be it politics, business, companies, or sports - Only Seniority is important? never give any new talent any chance, keep them suppressed till they die. I think there should be a ban in Pakistani politics that no one above 55.
@Faisal obviously
Nisar should work under Maryam Nawaz or leave the party.
Nisar is right if he meant and questioned Mariyam's political experience to lead the party otherwise there are so many examples where relatively young leaders led the parties and countries. The recent example being the Austrian Prime minister who is only 31 years old.
Nisar is confused but still wants to be relevant. He cannot leave PML(N) because he knows there is no future outside the party.
Retiring altogether from politics gracefully is the only option left, however, Nisar will not fade away gracefully.
Your bosses want you to desert MNS this time too. You are an agent of powerful hidden hands in a political party. It is just a pretext to talk about reporting to children. Go and join PTI. Your bosses want that too.
When is Nisar Ali going to realize that party he has been part of , is called PML(N), N=Nawaz. The party is dynastic, means power stays within the family. Not long ago , Nawaz had his ailing wife elected to the seat he was forced to vacate. He did not ask anyone else to replace him. Like it or not, future leader he is grooming to take over the party is his daughter, Maryam.
Wonder how Mohrama had and now Bilawal have no such issue from their experienced leaders of PPP.
It made me sad the other day when the Fox News host introduced Bilawal “ we have a gentleman who is candidate for Pakistan PM, who grandfather was PM, who’s mother was PM” ( and he wants to be PM). . It made me think, do we have a democracy or monarch!
CN has made himself irrelevant.
"When you launch personal attacks on judges it is wrong and I pointed that out". What Nisar really meant to say is that Mian Sahab and his daughter with some culprits are the only people in PML N that are going against judiciary. The party needs a new leader and there are other senior candidates who are a good match. So the party does not belong to pine family.
Agree with h Nisar sahib!!
Nisar, you need to part your ways off with PML-N now and carve your role independently in politics. Current government which is being lead by NS has degraded our country internationally. How can one trust a person who is recognized to have plundered wealth of a country.
When you have to serve the nation, you don't care about who you call "sir" or "madam".
I am absolutely in agreement with him on this.There is no substitute to life-long experience and well earned track record.
@asad: Are you serious? If he destroyed the role of destruction of any party then he is its savior, not any opponent.
@Prateik Maybe stay away from Internal matters of another country
We should learn from our examples. The former PM was declared unfit to be a PM by the SC because he was working under his son's company, even without pay. How can the colleagues of Mariyam's father agree to work under her?
Leadership doesn't comes only with the age or experience. Leadership is an outcome of the vision the person has about his party and country. Also it requires a great amount of confidence and conviction.
When the time was right, you never rise to become a leader. Simply because your vision was incomplete somewhere, you never have required confidence and you could hardly convince your fellow members and public at large about your leadership.
If you have a great soul, you should not be worried. A person who has the above quality, you should accept him as leader and allow him to cherish rather than becoming a barrier.
Establishing right trends in Pakistani Politics. Statures of Nisar, Itizaz, Ahsan, Raza Rabani etc are multi-times higher than current and planted leadership.
Egoistic and vindictive, and he thinks he is a politician?
@asad it’s a divine decision now he and pmnl are facing the MQM like situation in their own party.
I completely agree with his assessment of Matyam Nawaz. However, the comment should be specific to her only and not all youth
Good stance, democracy is also valid within the party.