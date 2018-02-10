Man kills 19-year-old sister after local jury condemns her to death: police
A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gunned down by her brother 'in the name of honour' after a panchayat [local jury comprising influential people] condemned her to death, police said on Saturday.
Sukkur SSP Amjad Shaikh, citing initial reports, told reporters that a local court in Pano Akil area of Sukkur district had declared the victim a "Kari" and condemned her to death.
Subsequently, the victim's brother shot her dead on February 8, and attempted to portray the murder as a suicide case, he said. The police, however, concluded that she was killed.
Later, the police filed a murder case and arrested the accused brother, his father and two local landlords who were allegedly a part of the local jury.
All the accused have confessed to their involvement to the crime, he said, adding that another suspected landlord was still on a run.
Comments (14)
The problem is not the crime by itself. But the mass support. That shows the overall state of the society.
Well done
This is the repetition of drama ' Baghi'.
Disgusting, brutal society. Excellent at murdering the most vulnerable women.
Horrendous
that's fine. let the two laws and morals battle it out. there is no other way.
I am really speechless.
Not a single case since ages where police is able to arrest "all". Even if they catch many, there remains at least one to moke the competency of police.
Each home needs a court!This is the limit and how will this massacre end?
Poor woman lost life due to these illiterate Mullahs
Are we living in a country of 21st century or in a dark cave of dinosaur era? Shame! Completely lawless.
Just do not spare any of them. Let justice be done.
When will punishment come is a million dollar question. A high powered special court should be setup immediately to investigate and award death sentence within 2 weeks of confession. In the absence of swift and severe punishment such crimes cannot be controlled
Justice must prevail