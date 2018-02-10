DAWN.COM

Man kills 19-year-old sister after local jury condemns her to death: police

Ubaidullah ShaikhFebruary 10, 2018

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gunned down by her brother 'in the name of honour' after a panchayat [local jury comprising influential people] condemned her to death, police said on Saturday.

Sukkur SSP Amjad Shaikh, citing initial reports, told reporters that a local court in Pano Akil area of Sukkur district had declared the victim a "Kari" and condemned her to death.

Subsequently, the victim's brother shot her dead on February 8, and attempted to portray the murder as a suicide case, he said. The police, however, concluded that she was killed.

Later, the police filed a murder case and arrested the accused brother, his father and two local landlords who were allegedly a part of the local jury.

All the accused have confessed to their involvement to the crime, he said, adding that another suspected landlord was still on a run.

Comments (14)

Ashish Kumar
Feb 10, 2018 02:25pm

The problem is not the crime by itself. But the mass support. That shows the overall state of the society.

Nasir
Feb 10, 2018 02:31pm

Well done

syed Ahmed
Feb 10, 2018 02:32pm

This is the repetition of drama ' Baghi'.

Disgusted
Feb 10, 2018 02:41pm

Disgusting, brutal society. Excellent at murdering the most vulnerable women.

Asma
Feb 10, 2018 02:41pm

Horrendous

lion
Feb 10, 2018 02:51pm

that's fine. let the two laws and morals battle it out. there is no other way.

prafulla
Feb 10, 2018 03:14pm

I am really speechless.

Iqbal Aswani
Feb 10, 2018 03:45pm

Not a single case since ages where police is able to arrest "all". Even if they catch many, there remains at least one to moke the competency of police.

rizwan
Feb 10, 2018 03:51pm

Each home needs a court!This is the limit and how will this massacre end?

Mohajir
Feb 10, 2018 03:59pm

Poor woman lost life due to these illiterate Mullahs

Sadiqe Khan
Feb 10, 2018 04:18pm

Are we living in a country of 21st century or in a dark cave of dinosaur era? Shame! Completely lawless.

Amnagi
Feb 10, 2018 04:26pm

Just do not spare any of them. Let justice be done.

Masoud
Feb 10, 2018 05:24pm

When will punishment come is a million dollar question. A high powered special court should be setup immediately to investigate and award death sentence within 2 weeks of confession. In the absence of swift and severe punishment such crimes cannot be controlled

DMM
Feb 10, 2018 05:42pm

Justice must prevail

