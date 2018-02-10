Man kills 19-year-old sister after local jury condemns her to death: police

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gunned down by her brother 'in the name of honour' after a panchayat [local jury comprising influential people] condemned her to death, police said on Saturday.

Sukkur SSP Amjad Shaikh, citing initial reports, told reporters that a local court in Pano Akil area of Sukkur district had declared the victim a "Kari" and condemned her to death.

Subsequently, the victim's brother shot her dead on February 8, and attempted to portray the murder as a suicide case, he said. The police, however, concluded that she was killed.

Later, the police filed a murder case and arrested the accused brother, his father and two local landlords who were allegedly a part of the local jury.

All the accused have confessed to their involvement to the crime, he said, adding that another suspected landlord was still on a run.