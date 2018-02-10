SC summons CM Shahbaz Sharif over issue of polluted water in Lahore
The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday summoned Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif after a report by the Punjab government on provision of clean water was found to be unsatisfactory by the court.
A three-member bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing the suo motu case on provision of clean water at the Lahore registry.
After a report by the provincial government revealed that 540 million gallons of polluted water was being drained into river Ravi, Justice Nisar asked for Sharif to appear before the court and apprise it of measures being taken for drainage of waste water.
"If we can summon Sindh's chief minister over pollution, why should we not summon Punjab's [chief minister]?" the CJP asked.
After asking the chief secretary to find out when Sharif would be able to appear, the court ordered the chief minister to appear at 11am on Sunday.
The bench also expressed displeasure over the lack of provision of clean water in the provincial capital.
Report on problems faced by Lahore's public hospitals
During the hearing of a suo motu case regarding the lack of facilities in Lahore's public hospitals on Saturday, the CJP Nisar ordered officials to prepare a report detailing the problems being faced by the hospitals.
In today's hearing, the officials of public hospitals submitted a report on the current conditions of the hospitals. Justice Nisar emphasised the need to improve the healthcare system in Lahore and ordered officials to ensure that the best facilities are available to patients.
The case was also being heard in the SC Lahore registry by a three-member bench headed by the CJP.
"I want you to work on improving the healthcare system with the same passion with which the SC is looking into this issue," he told the officials present in court. "This is your responsibility."
"Children that are two-month-old are unable to get proper health facilities," he noted. The chief justice also warned that he would visit The Children's Hospital to assess its condition himself.
When he asked if the hospitals had taken any measures to improve the condition of public hospitals, a representative from the Services Hospital said that the administration had increased the bed capacity from 400 to 614.
Noting that public hospitals lack resources, the chief justice ordered that a report on the shortcomings being faced should be submitted in the next hearing of the case, that will be held on February 24.
Last month, the CJP had taken a suo motu notice of the worsening conditions of public hospitals in Lahore after growing complaints regarding lack of facilities for patients.
He had directed medical superintendents of 19 hospitals to appear before the SC's Lahore registry with reports containing details of emergency equipment, CT Scan, MRI and ambulances etc.
Outlining the SC's agenda for 2018 at the start of the year, Justice Nisar had said that the court would be focusing on human rights issues, particularly those relating to the people’s right to quality education and healthcare.
The SC is already hearing cases regarding the provision of clean water in Sindh and Punjab as well as one regarding high fees in Punjab's medical colleges.
It is the prerogative of this Court to order when Shahbaz Sharif must appear before it and not his privilege.
Appreciate the efforts of the honorable Chief Justice. Wishing an end to the Water Tanker Mafia in Karachi.
Sharffs have been ruling Punjab for decades and have done nothing except where there is money for them.
Punjab CM is only focusing on metros flyovers under pass motorways and orange train, forcing SC to interfere in the interest of poor general public to ensure general poor people's right to clean drinking water education and health.
Good job Supreme Court!
Wonder why do we government...why do we have the president...it will save us a lot of money and corruption...if we create a system of check and balance ...let us empower our judiciary to take action against anyone they feel deem necessary...and let the judiciary be elected by the people...let the police be elected by the people...besides independent media can play a vital role...folks ...whatever we say or do... remember...Every human has four endowments - self awareness, conscience, independent will and creative imagination. These give us the ultimate human freedom... The power to choose, to respond, to change.
The fact polluted water is not treated before being dumped into Ravi, and Hospitals fail to provide patient care is because large commissions cannot be made on such projects. On Orange Line and Jungla Bus easy commissions are made and then the record is burnt or lost.
Polluted water is a problem. It has the potential to reduce the number of riders on orange line and metro.
He should just bring up Kashmir and CPEC to distract the people
People desire good governance.
This is not good for health of someone dreaming to become the next PM of the country.
A devoted person continues doing good without any rants unless he has a politician hiding under that skin.
I rest my case.
Well done CJ. This is a very serious and public health issue which needs to be addresed.
Sewage and polluted water has been drained into river Ravi for years and has badly affected life of those living along the banks of River Ravi. Water extracted from the ground by tube wells and hand pumps is polluted and not suitable for drinking. My native town is not far from River Ravi and I know very well how pollution in the River Ravi has affected human and marine life and the environment. Villagers, farmers and others who are living or running businesses along the banks of River Ravi are real stakeholders in this issue. It has also destroyed cultural traditions along the banks of River Ravi.
@Khanm yes let’s trust the Pakistani people for electing police and judges they will do a wonderful job like they have done by electing sharif and zardari again and again
Having coauthered Pakistan's emission standards for the ministry of environment in Islamabad, it is very dismaying that in presence of legal framework requiring domestic as well as industrial waste waters to be treated prior to its discharge into a water body, provincial environmental agencies, be it Sind or Punjab, have miserably failed to perform their constitutional duties, to provide safeguard against water borne diseases, caused by polluted drinking water. It is a common knowledge that pathogen laden domestic waste water is the major cause of spread of communicable diseases resulting deaths of children and vulnerable old, it provides justification to the saying that prevention is better than the cure, we must strive for eradication of source of these serious health hazard to the unsuspected general public. The CJ's intervention shows that local administration has completely collapsed in providing safe and potable water showing connivance / corruption at all levels of government.
This Sharif Mafia has literally destroyed everything in this country. They are ruling this country since over 35 years now and could not even provide the nation with clean drinking water.