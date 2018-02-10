Satisfied with police investigation, SC concludes suo motu notice on Zainab case
The Supreme Court on Saturday wrapped up the suo moto notice on Zainab murder case after the Punjab Inspector General Arif Nawaz told the court that a challan of the case had been submitted in an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).
A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu case on the grisly rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab in Kasur.
The court expressed satisfaction over the investigation of police into the matter and concluded the hearing after reviewing a report submitted by the Punjab IGP.
The trial of the suspected rapist and murderer of Zainab and seven other girls also began on Saturday in an ATC in Lahore.
On Friday, the ATC had granted police 14-day judicial remand of the suspect after a detailed challan against him was submitted in court by the prosecution. Police had kept the suspect in physical remand for about 16 days. The suspect had first been remanded to police custody for 14 days following his arrest last month. The court had subsequently granted the police an additional three-day remand after he was nominated in seven other similar cases.
The deputy prosecutor general had told the court that during the investigation, the suspect had confessed to his involvement in the rape and murder of seven children in Kasur, apart from Zainab.
The trial of the case would be held in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail. The court had also decided that hearings of the trial will be conducted on a daily basis and the case will be completed within seven days.
Zainab's rape and murder last month had sparked outrage across the country after the six-year-old, who went missing on Jan 4, was found dead in a trash heap in Kasur on Jan 9. Her case is the 12th such incident to occur within a 10 kilometre radius in the city over the past year.
Police had confirmed on Jan 13 that the results of DNA testing of samples collected from the crime scenes pointed towards the involvement of one culprit in at least seven similar cases in the district. The Punjab government had declared the arrest of the prime suspect on January 23.
Well, I still wouldn't trust the police. But since the CJP has reassured us, I have no doubt to disbelieve his statement.
What else do we expect our Police can do. They have submitted a weak Challan and poor investigative report to the Court. It's obvious; some influentials are still being protected.
DNA as evidence is not acceptable as per existing criminal law, so, on what basis this trial will start and conclude.
Pakistan comes through this case as a Nation that is a Modern State and Civil Society and the Media have rightfully fully engaged right till the end with the arrest of the murderer. Although Zainab is no more, her parents, relatives and friends can at least feel that Justice has prevailed and that the Society has cared. To those of us who just read the news, this is a very sad story but at least the police have done a great job and helped all the affected come to some resolution.
He is not alone, this is much bigger problem, all other involved need to be taken care of. He is not alone, where are the rest.
Once to brush under the carpet
To ensure fairness and not being based because of current hype ...this case should be tried elsewhere. .just my opinion... after all some elements may be responsible or might be responsible are still in government...just my opinion...
What about Shahid Masood and his international pornography ring? He should be given examplary punishment.
@Dr Arslan that’s still being investigated...patience
Police did nothing.
Supreme court is doing a amazing job under the leadership of CJ Saqib Nisar and other SC Judges mashAllah