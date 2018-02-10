DAWN.COM

Satisfied with police investigation, SC concludes suo motu notice on Zainab case

Dawn.com | Saifullah CheemaUpdated February 10, 2018

The Supreme Court on Saturday wrapped up the suo moto notice on Zainab murder case after the Punjab Inspector General Arif Nawaz told the court that a challan of the case had been submitted in an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu case on the grisly rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab in Kasur.

The court expressed satisfaction over the investigation of police into the matter and concluded the hearing after reviewing a report submitted by the Punjab IGP.

The trial of the suspected rapist and murderer of Zainab and seven other girls also began on Saturday in an ATC in Lahore.

On Friday, the ATC had granted police 14-day judicial remand of the suspect after a detailed challan against him was submitted in court by the prosecution. Police had kept the suspect in physical remand for about 16 days. The suspect had first been remanded to police custody for 14 days following his arrest last month. The court had subsequently granted the police an additional three-day remand after he was nominated in seven other similar cases.

The deputy prosecutor general had told the court that during the investigation, the suspect had confessed to his involvement in the rape and murder of seven children in Kasur, apart from Zainab.

The trial of the case would be held in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail. The court had also decided that hearings of the trial will be conducted on a daily basis and the case will be completed within seven days.

Zainab's rape and murder last month had sparked outrage across the country after the six-year-old, who went missing on Jan 4, was found dead in a trash heap in Kasur on Jan 9. Her case is the 12th such incident to occur within a 10 kilometre radius in the city over the past year.

Police had confirmed on Jan 13 that the results of DNA testing of samples collected from the crime scenes pointed towards the involvement of one culprit in at least seven similar cases in the district. The Punjab government had declared the arrest of the prime suspect on January 23.

Sanjrani
Feb 10, 2018 12:56pm

Well, I still wouldn't trust the police. But since the CJP has reassured us, I have no doubt to disbelieve his statement.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Feb 10, 2018 01:03pm

What else do we expect our Police can do. They have submitted a weak Challan and poor investigative report to the Court. It's obvious; some influentials are still being protected.

ISHRAT SALIM
Feb 10, 2018 01:18pm

DNA as evidence is not acceptable as per existing criminal law, so, on what basis this trial will start and conclude.

P.R.Koduri
Feb 10, 2018 01:34pm

Pakistan comes through this case as a Nation that is a Modern State and Civil Society and the Media have rightfully fully engaged right till the end with the arrest of the murderer. Although Zainab is no more, her parents, relatives and friends can at least feel that Justice has prevailed and that the Society has cared. To those of us who just read the news, this is a very sad story but at least the police have done a great job and helped all the affected come to some resolution.

sameer
Feb 10, 2018 02:17pm

He is not alone, this is much bigger problem, all other involved need to be taken care of. He is not alone, where are the rest.

A shah
Feb 10, 2018 02:24pm

Once to brush under the carpet

Khanm
Feb 10, 2018 02:34pm

To ensure fairness and not being based because of current hype ...this case should be tried elsewhere. .just my opinion... after all some elements may be responsible or might be responsible are still in government...just my opinion...

Dr Arslan
Feb 10, 2018 02:41pm

What about Shahid Masood and his international pornography ring? He should be given examplary punishment.

Sid
Feb 10, 2018 03:42pm

@Dr Arslan that’s still being investigated...patience

Silent observer
Feb 10, 2018 04:38pm

Police did nothing.

Shahmeer Khan
Feb 10, 2018 04:45pm

Supreme court is doing a amazing job under the leadership of CJ Saqib Nisar and other SC Judges mashAllah

