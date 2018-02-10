DAWN.COM

'Citizens shouldn't be harassed in name of security': SC seeks details of barriers in Lahore

Saifullah CheemaFebruary 10, 2018

The Supreme Court on Saturday sought details of all security barriers in Lahore from Inspector General (IG) Punjab Arif Nawaz.

A three-member bench at the SC's Lahore registry, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu notice on security blockades in different parts of the city.

"Citizens should not be harassed in the name of security," Justice Nisar remarked, before asking IG Punjab to provide the court with details of security barriers placed in the provincial capital.

In an earlier hearing of the same case, the SC had ordered provincial authorities to immediately remove all barriers outside the house of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz.

"Who is Hamza Shahbaz, I don’t know anyone by this name," the chief justice had said, before advising the Punjab chief minister's son to shift his residence if he feels threatened.

Later in the evening, the Lahore police had removed the iron barriers from around the residence of Shahbaz in Judicial Colony near Thokar Niaz Baig.

Sodomite
Feb 10, 2018 01:39pm

Thank you CJP. Lahore has become a garrison city of the Sharif family. Next to Gulberg PTCL Office in Block D, Shahbaz Shairf and his wife Ms. Durrani have barricaded the entire street. Seeing them others too have placed hindrances. I wish they would remove these and let Lahoris live their lives peacefully.

Khan
Feb 10, 2018 02:03pm

Well done son of soil CJP.

Justice
Feb 10, 2018 02:57pm

The game is on!

Ghulam Mustafa
Feb 10, 2018 06:13pm

Good job. these politicians have no right to place barriers in front of their houses while common man suffers.

