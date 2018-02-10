DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Despite ECP warning, Imran addresses rally in Lodhran

Shakeel AhmadUpdated February 10, 2018

Email


LODHRAN: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan addressing a rally held here on Friday as part of campaigning for by-election in the NA-154 constituency.—Online
LODHRAN: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan addressing a rally held here on Friday as part of campaigning for by-election in the NA-154 constituency.—Online

MULTAN: Violating the code of conduct for by-elections and ignoring a warning issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday addressed a public gathering in Lodhran in connection with the election campaign of his party’s candidate for NA-154 by-poll — Ali Khan Tareen, son of disqualified party leader Jahangir Tareen.

The ECP had written letters to both Imran Khan and Ali Tareen advising them to abide by the code of conduct which stated: “The prime minister, chief ministers, federal ministers, provincial ministers and advisers to the chief minister, members of the National Assembly/provincial assembly or any person on their behalf shall not visit the constituency or a polling station after the issuance of schedule of by-election till the completion of poll.”

However, the PTI chairman not only visited the constituency of NA-154 but also addressed a public gathering there.

In his speech, he urged the chief justice of Pakistan to constitute a judicial commission on extrajudicial killings.

PTI chief asks CJ to constitute judicial commission on extrajudicial killings

“During the tenure of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, police have killed as many as 870 people in encounters. Amir Boxer had stated that he used to kill people on the directive of Mr Sharif,” he alleged.

Mr Khan said that for the last 21 years he had been struggling against a mafia which was “occupying the country”.

He said that Jahangir Tareen had never been involved in money laundering and corruption rather he was a politician who was paying maximum taxes. “He is not like the Sharifs and Zardari. He even pays full price of sugar cane to growers.”

He said that Shahbaz Sharif had refused to cooperate with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with Multan Metro Bus Project investigation though the bureau chairman had asked him to do so. “The Punjab government is not responding to NAB while the sons of Nawaz Sharif are not responding to other institutions saying that they are not Pakistani citizens”.

The PTI chief said that when he highlighted the Panama Papers leaks, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government instituted many cases against him and Jahangir Tareen to blackmail them. “Eleven cases were filed against me over taking former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to court in the Panama Papers case while the same motive was behind the filing of a case against Tareen. But we accepted the verdict of disqualification against him,” he said.

Mr Khan alleged that Hassan Nawaz lived in a house worth Rs6,000 million.

He said that the rulers were involved in corruption and they (PTI) were making them accountable. “Nawaz Sharif has already been disqualified and now it is the turn of Shahbaz Sharif.”

The by-election for NA-154 Lodhran is scheduled to be held on Feb 12. The seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court disqualified Jahangir Tareen, former general secretary of the PTI.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
khan
Feb 10, 2018 10:38am

ik - his umpire has given him the licence to break any law

Amin Ansari
Feb 10, 2018 10:39am

What happened to Nawaz Sharif rally in 2015 in Lodhran in which he promised billions? Why wasn’t he taken to task by ECP?

Jawaid
Feb 10, 2018 11:05am

IK a law breaker. How can this man be trusted with any responsible position.

Waseem Ashraf
Feb 10, 2018 11:06am

IK must visit JK constituency. ECP should make same rules for PMLN and PTI. Look at the record PMLN leaders always visit by election constituency ,then why not Imran Khan.ECP should wake up.Nation is not bilnd.

abid mahmood
Feb 10, 2018 11:22am

A change is on the way. Ali Tareen's campaign is not dynastic politics according to Imran. ECP has no authority to stop Imran and still he claims of respecting the law and fighting dynastic politics

Zagged
Feb 10, 2018 12:08pm

The person who harps about how things are done in the UK is doing this. No respect for rule of law. If this is naya pakistan then I am fine with the old one. Apparently rules only apply to others than Khan. All this while showing his support for hereditary politics. What a joke this guy is....

Torus Makto
Feb 10, 2018 04:16pm

best justification given is "but xyz also flouts the rules," meaning ik is no different from other criminals, naya pakistan with same old corrupt practices,to

ShahNoor Syed
Feb 10, 2018 05:16pm

Imran Khan is above and beyond the law, nobody dare question his activities.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Rights in manifestos

Rights in manifestos

To what extent have the major political parties sought to protect fundamental rights since 2013?

Editorial

February 10, 2018

Pak-China FTA

AN announcement by the commerce secretary says that his Chinese counterparts have “agreed to accommodate” the...
Updated February 10, 2018

MQM-P in disarray

IT has all the trappings of a cinematic blockbuster: loads of action, emotional dialogues and plenty of suspense....
February 10, 2018

Favourite projects

THERE are government projects, and then there are favourite government projects. In the Pakistani context, the...
Updated February 09, 2018

Mashal Khan verdict

It is encouraging that the KP government has declared its intention to file an appeal against the acquittals
February 09, 2018

Nation without joy

THE notification by Pemra barring all satellite TV channels, FM radio stations, and cable operators from promoting...
February 09, 2018

Cruelty to animals

BOTH man and beast have it quite rough in this country, though for the latter things are much grimmer, mainly due to...