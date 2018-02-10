Janjua, Iran envoy hail strengthening of ties

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost on Friday met National Security Adviser (NSA) retired Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua and discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation in different areas.

During the meeting, Mr Janjua said Pakistan had always extended a friendly hand to Iran and was keen to strengthen its ties with the country.

Mr Honardoost expressed his satisfaction over the frequency of high-level bilateral visits which he said were paving the way for improvement in the Pak-Iran ties. Mutual cooperation was the only way to achieve a sustainable peace in the region, he added.

Discussing the importance of strengthening economic ties, the envoy said there was a need to eliminate impediments in enhancing cooperation in the banking sector.

The most valuable part of Pak-Iran relations, said Mr Honardoost, was the mutual feeling based on common history, faith and values among the people of both the countries.

Mr Janjua said Pakistan played a positive role for peace and stability of the region and would continue to play a constructive and balanced role in the future as well.

The two sides agreed that a broader understanding of each other’s stance on key regional developments could consolidate Pak-Iran relations and enhance bilateral engagements.

The NSA congratulated the ambassador on the National Day of Iran.

EU military official

Meanwhile, Chairman of European Union Military Committee Gen Mikhail Kastarakos also called on retired Lt Gen Janjua and discussed with him matters of mutual interest and common challenges.

The adviser warmly welcomed the guest and said Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with the European Union (EU) and was keen to strengthening these ties by promoting cooperation in multiple areas.

The NSA appreciated the EU’s contribution towards democracy, governance, rule of law and economic betterment of the regional countries.

Gen Mikhail acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability of the world and particularly of the region.

He also mentioned the multi-faceted support Pakistan had provided to the international community, particularly under the ambit of the United Nations.

He also appreciated the resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces and its efforts against terrorism and extremism in the region.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2018