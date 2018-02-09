156 women attempted suicide by consuming 'Kala Pathar' in Dera Ghazi Khan last year
Easily available poison in the shape of Kala Pathar, a chemical used in hair dye, and wheat pill, an insecticide, has contributed to an alarming rise in suicide cases in Punjab's Dera Ghazi Khan district, especially among underprivileged women.
Known by its chemical name of Paraphenylenediamine, Kala Pathar was used by as many as 156 women to attempt suicide last year in DG Khan, it emerged on Friday.
Dr Ibrar Khosa, in charge of the intensive care unit at the teaching hospital of Ghazi Khan Medical College, said 52 women died in 2017 after they either consumed or were fed Kala Pathar.
Besides, five women committed suicide by drinking Kala Pathar-infused water in January 2018 alone, he revealed.
Cheaply available in markets, Kala Pathar is a tasteless chemical that loses its colour when mixed in water. It is increasingly being used in homicide cases as well.
Women in tribal and rural areas often use the fatal substance to end their lives due to domestic frustration. Patients affected by the chemical usually die of renal failure, multi-organ failure and cardiogenic shocks.
The wheat pill, an outdoor and indoor fumigant easily available at departmental stores, is also being used to commit suicide. The tablet can be purchased for as low as Rs15 to Rs20.
At least three married women belonging to the tribal areas recently consumed the pill in DG Khan. Two of them died on the spot, while one was rescued before it was too late.
Dr Khosa stressed that a ban should be imposed on the sale of the two poisonous substances to prevent women in rural areas from resorting to any extreme acts.
When contacted, deputy commissioner DG Khan Ibrahim Junaid said the district government would soon take steps to ban the open sale of Kala Pathar and insecticide tablets.
What a lazy statement..go to the social factors, banning poison would not help
@Haris right approach. Go for root cause
Why women are committing suicide at such alarming rate? Have the government tried to investigate into the causes?
Yes, Govt should immediately ban the sale of Kala Patthar? What a Joke. Instead, It should find out the cause of suicide and solve it.
Agreed with Harris and Ali, banning poison would flourish its value in black market, might make hair dying more expensive
@Harris, absolutely, giving them hope and justice will make a difference, not banning the substance. They will figure out another option.
Don't we all already know the cause of these tragic suicides? It is the "zulum" by the husband and the in laws in one form or another, Polygamy, triple talaaq and dowry and too much work. It is so sad indeed If women can they should get educated to be able to be self supporting and not ever get married. My heart weeps for them.
Both the deadly materials must immediately be banned. However, there must be a permanent solution to the problem. Unfortunately, our Moulvis were supposed to decrease thus tendency by continuous teaching, but they are good for nothing.
I am presuming that most of these women committing suicide are married women who are unhappy with their lives for one reason or another. Now given that cousin marriages are quite prevalent in Pakistan, and one is apt to assume that girls married in to the households of their aunts or uncles would get more love and consideration and thus be better off than those married in to the families of unrelated persons. This might be one of the rationales for people seeking cousin matches for their children. One wonders if this positive we presume is borne out. Stats on suicides from this aspect might be worth studying just to know the veracity of such assumptions. It is a scientifically known fact now that cousin marriages are not a good idea as they lead to compounding of common genetic defects (thalassemia for one) of the parents in the offspring. The worst case scenario from a genetics angle would be when cousins whose parents are married to each other's siblings (called watta-satta?)