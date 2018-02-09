DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

156 women attempted suicide by consuming 'Kala Pathar' in Dera Ghazi Khan last year

Tariq Saeed BirmaniUpdated February 09, 2018

Email


Easily available poison in the shape of Kala Pathar, a chemical used in hair dye, and wheat pill, an insecticide, has contributed to an alarming rise in suicide cases in Punjab's Dera Ghazi Khan district, especially among underprivileged women.

Known by its chemical name of Paraphenylenediamine, Kala Pathar was used by as many as 156 women to attempt suicide last year in DG Khan, it emerged on Friday.

Dr Ibrar Khosa, in charge of the intensive care unit at the teaching hospital of Ghazi Khan Medical College, said 52 women died in 2017 after they either consumed or were fed Kala Pathar.

Besides, five women committed suicide by drinking Kala Pathar-infused water in January 2018 alone, he revealed.

Cheaply available in markets, Kala Pathar is a tasteless chemical that loses its colour when mixed in water. It is increasingly being used in homicide cases as well.

Women in tribal and rural areas often use the fatal substance to end their lives due to domestic frustration. Patients affected by the chemical usually die of renal failure, multi-organ failure and cardiogenic shocks.

The wheat pill, an outdoor and indoor fumigant easily available at departmental stores, is also being used to commit suicide. The tablet can be purchased for as low as Rs15 to Rs20.

At least three married women belonging to the tribal areas recently consumed the pill in DG Khan. Two of them died on the spot, while one was rescued before it was too late.

Dr Khosa stressed that a ban should be imposed on the sale of the two poisonous substances to prevent women in rural areas from resorting to any extreme acts.

When contacted, deputy commissioner DG Khan Ibrahim Junaid said the district government would soon take steps to ban the open sale of Kala Pathar and insecticide tablets.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Haris
Feb 09, 2018 09:49pm

What a lazy statement..go to the social factors, banning poison would not help

Ali
Feb 09, 2018 09:55pm

@Haris right approach. Go for root cause

Observer - Canada
Feb 09, 2018 09:57pm

Why women are committing suicide at such alarming rate? Have the government tried to investigate into the causes?

Abdul Rauf Bhutto
Feb 09, 2018 09:58pm

Yes, Govt should immediately ban the sale of Kala Patthar? What a Joke. Instead, It should find out the cause of suicide and solve it.

JJ
Feb 09, 2018 10:06pm

Agreed with Harris and Ali, banning poison would flourish its value in black market, might make hair dying more expensive

umer
Feb 09, 2018 10:07pm

@Harris, absolutely, giving them hope and justice will make a difference, not banning the substance. They will figure out another option.

Vijay B.
Feb 09, 2018 10:16pm

Don't we all already know the cause of these tragic suicides? It is the "zulum" by the husband and the in laws in one form or another, Polygamy, triple talaaq and dowry and too much work. It is so sad indeed If women can they should get educated to be able to be self supporting and not ever get married. My heart weeps for them.

Shan Kazmi
Feb 09, 2018 11:29pm

Both the deadly materials must immediately be banned. However, there must be a permanent solution to the problem. Unfortunately, our Moulvis were supposed to decrease thus tendency by continuous teaching, but they are good for nothing.

Vijay B.
Feb 09, 2018 11:30pm

I am presuming that most of these women committing suicide are married women who are unhappy with their lives for one reason or another. Now given that cousin marriages are quite prevalent in Pakistan, and one is apt to assume that girls married in to the households of their aunts or uncles would get more love and consideration and thus be better off than those married in to the families of unrelated persons. This might be one of the rationales for people seeking cousin matches for their children. One wonders if this positive we presume is borne out. Stats on suicides from this aspect might be worth studying just to know the veracity of such assumptions. It is a scientifically known fact now that cousin marriages are not a good idea as they lead to compounding of common genetic defects (thalassemia for one) of the parents in the offspring. The worst case scenario from a genetics angle would be when cousins whose parents are married to each other's siblings (called watta-satta?)

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Undergraduate blues

Undergraduate blues

There is a crisis in higher education. Demand has vastly outstripped supply.

Editorial

Updated February 09, 2018

Mashal Khan verdict

It is encouraging that the KP government has declared its intention to file an appeal against the acquittals
February 09, 2018

Nation without joy

THE notification by Pemra barring all satellite TV channels, FM radio stations, and cable operators from promoting...
February 09, 2018

Cruelty to animals

BOTH man and beast have it quite rough in this country, though for the latter things are much grimmer, mainly due to...
February 08, 2018

Curbing patronage

THE disbursal of so-called development funds for pet projects of parliamentarians is a controversial and wasteful...
February 08, 2018

Climate warning

PAKISTAN lives on its water resources which fuel our agriculture and contribute a large share of our power...
Updated February 08, 2018

Where is Rao Anwar?

WHILE the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi last month has truly shaken the nation’s...