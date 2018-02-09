DAWN.COM

US should pay for fencing of Pak-Afghan border, says Khawaja Asif

Dawn.comFebruary 09, 2018

A month after the United States (US) suspended military aid to Pakistan, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said Washington must pay for the fencing of Pak-Afghan border.

In an interview with Bloomberg published on Thursday, Asif said the fencing of Pak-Afghan border "won't cost [the US] much".

"The war [in Afganistan] is costing them much more," he was quoted as saying.

Pakistan Army undertook the arduous task of fencing the Pak-Afghan border — considered as the most porous borders — last year. The government argues that border fencing is necessary to stop the illegal influx of visitors from the other country that might also include militants.

Explaining the importance of securing the porous border shared by Pakistan and Afghanistan, Asif told Bloomberg that the fencing will put a stop on the entry of militants that come under the guise of refugees.

He also defended the repatriation of two million Afghan refugees saying it was crucial for establishing peace in the region because refugee camps were breeding grounds for militants.

Asif disclosed that almost 600,000 refuges, that had been sent back to Afghanistan, had returned to Pakistan. He called on the US and the rest of the world community to help Pakistan in hosting such a large number of refugees and in making Afghanistan safe for those returning.

The foreign minister insisted that a fenced border was in the "mutual interest" of both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“Any free movement from their side to our side, or our side to their side, can breed mistrust and obviously some terrorist activity on our side or on their soil,” he said.

He claimed that as many as 700,000 people were crossing the border unchecked each day which posed a risk to both countries.

"These issues are facilitating terrorism," he said.

Despite Afghanistan's allegations that Pakistan shelters militant organisations, the latter's decision to build a fence across the Pak-Afghan border have met with criticism.

Panocha
Feb 09, 2018 08:33pm

Stop begging, have some self respect.

Justice 2
Feb 09, 2018 08:36pm

Tell this Iqama holder to shut up because he has lost all his moral authority not only in Pakistan but in. The rest of the world. It’s a disgrace for a foreign minister to hold a so called full time job when he still remains a Foreign Minister. I wonder how many govt secrets is he divulging to other foreign nations. His morality is for sale to the highest bidder.

72 noors
Feb 09, 2018 08:42pm

Begging starts.....

Surya kant
Feb 09, 2018 08:43pm

A genius man

SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 09, 2018 08:54pm

Couldn't you keep your trap shut for once?

F35
Feb 09, 2018 09:01pm

Either pay for the fence or give me an american iqama.....

RJM
Feb 09, 2018 09:40pm

Have you ever tried to talk to Afghanistan to resolve border dispute?

Ahsan Gul
Feb 09, 2018 09:45pm

Dear Khawaja your statements are not logically right and instead infuriate the intended party. Honestly, you do not have what it takes to be a foreign minister. You got assigned to this job because you are close to NS and have the same caste. Bilawal could do a lot better job than you, no offense. Now, why would USA will pay for the fence? Why you have to remind to Trump that USA foreign aid has stopped? Why can't Pakistan survive and defend herself without any foreign aid? Please, think or consult before you speak or make comments relating to foreign countries. Thanks

Ravi
Feb 09, 2018 09:55pm

Shameless government with shameless foreign and interior minister.

SQB
Feb 09, 2018 10:05pm

I do not support PMLn but I really respect his man. Well said, sir.

Dr Mughal - UK
Feb 09, 2018 11:04pm

Mark Twain once said, “It’s better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubts”

Nuer
Feb 09, 2018 11:33pm

Durand line is not recognised by Afghanistan how you construct fencing?

