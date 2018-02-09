Gen Bajwa confirms death sentences of 7 convicted by military courts

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa approved the death sentences of seven terrorists convicted for "heinous offences related to terrorism" by a military court, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said on Friday.

According to the ISPR handout, the convicts carried out multiple attacks on civilians, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and the armed forces. They were also held responsible for killing 85 people and injuring 109 others, the statement said. Arms and explosives were also recovered from the militants' possession.

A military court also sentenced five other convicts to jail.

All seven convicts, who were members of proscribed organisations, admitted their offences before a magistrate and the trial court, and were subsequently awarded death sentences, the military's media wing said.

A snapshot of the convicts and the cases in which they were involved, as provided by ISPR, follows:

Atlas Khan s/o Mada Mir Jan, Muhammad Yousaf Khan s/o Mir Azam Khan

Both convicts were members of a proscribed organisation and were involved in attacks on the armed forces.

Farhan s/o Seen Gul

He was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in the killing of innocent civilians, attacking LEAs and the army which resulted in the death of Assistant Sub-Inspector Jan Daraz Khan as well as two police officials, Subedar Muhammad Irfan and Naib Subedar Abdullah.

He was also responsible for killing 12 army men 18 Frontier Constabulary personnel.

Khalay Gul s/o Niaz Min Gul, Nazar Moon s/o Akimoon

Both the convicts were members of a proscribed organisation and were involved in carrying out attacks on LEAs.

Nek Maeel Khan s/o Amal Khan

The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking LEAs and was also found in possession of explosives.

Akbar Ali s/o Bakhtiar

The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in the killing of civilians Shahi Rahman and Badiur Rahman who were members of the village defence committee, Swat. He was also found in possession of firearms.