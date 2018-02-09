West Indies' tour of Pakistan for March is confirmed: Najam Sethi

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi on Friday confirmed that West Indies will be touring Pakistan towards the end of March for a three-match T20I series in Lahore.

Speaking to DawnNews from UAE where he is attending an ICC meeting, Sethi said that he has also signed a trilateral series for Pakistan featuring West Indies and Bangladesh for August 2018.

That series, he said, will see the national team play international cricket on American soil for the first time.

Sethi also mentioned Florida and Houston as venues for the seven-match trilateral series.

The West Indies' tour of Pakistan was originally scheduled for November last year but a thick blanket of smog in Lahore and the commitment of West Indies' major players to the Bangladesh Premier League became the main reasons for the postponement of the series.