DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

West Indies' tour of Pakistan for March is confirmed: Najam Sethi

Abdul GhaffarUpdated February 09, 2018

Email


Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi on Friday confirmed that West Indies will be touring Pakistan towards the end of March for a three-match T20I series in Lahore.

Speaking to DawnNews from UAE where he is attending an ICC meeting, Sethi said that he has also signed a trilateral series for Pakistan featuring West Indies and Bangladesh for August 2018.

That series, he said, will see the national team play international cricket on American soil for the first time.

Sethi also mentioned Florida and Houston as venues for the seven-match trilateral series.

The West Indies' tour of Pakistan was originally scheduled for November last year but a thick blanket of smog in Lahore and the commitment of West Indies' major players to the Bangladesh Premier League became the main reasons for the postponement of the series.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

1000 characters
Ahmed khan lehri
Feb 09, 2018 07:14pm

Good job sethi

vijay
Feb 09, 2018 07:17pm

There is lot of smog in PCB planning as well.

Why only in Lahore; how about Karachi and other stadiums in the country.

PORK
Feb 09, 2018 07:21pm

Great news. Two teams of equal strength are going to fight. One T20 world champion and another T20 number 1.

Almost equal in test and ODI.

Ali Zain
Feb 09, 2018 07:44pm

Najam Sethi Best PCB

Ali Zain
Feb 09, 2018 07:45pm

Najam Sethi Best PCB

Trump Et
Feb 09, 2018 08:00pm

Remarkable.

Shehzada
Feb 09, 2018 08:04pm

Sethi destroyed cricket in pakistan.

Wasim
Feb 09, 2018 08:55pm

@vijay one step at a time. I do agree with you since the attack happened in Lahore. This in general is a good mews for Pakistan Cricket. Lets just take the steps again.

Shah
Feb 09, 2018 08:56pm

@vijay burning from the bottom up...

Rana
Feb 09, 2018 09:08pm

Only Punjab, and within Punjab, Only Lahore. Pakistan unity will further weaken with that kind of unjustices towards other provinces of Pakistan.

Khan
Feb 09, 2018 11:44pm

@vijay Please don’t bring your imported rage. Lahore is the safest big city in Pakistan aside from Islamabad, and international players demand safety.

Khan
Feb 09, 2018 11:45pm

@Rana Can you convince international players to play in cities with terrible security problems like Peshawar or Karachi? Lahore is the safest big city.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Undergraduate blues

Undergraduate blues

There is a crisis in higher education. Demand has vastly outstripped supply.

Editorial

Updated February 09, 2018

Mashal Khan verdict

It is encouraging that the KP government has declared its intention to file an appeal against the acquittals
February 09, 2018

Nation without joy

THE notification by Pemra barring all satellite TV channels, FM radio stations, and cable operators from promoting...
February 09, 2018

Cruelty to animals

BOTH man and beast have it quite rough in this country, though for the latter things are much grimmer, mainly due to...
February 08, 2018

Curbing patronage

THE disbursal of so-called development funds for pet projects of parliamentarians is a controversial and wasteful...
February 08, 2018

Climate warning

PAKISTAN lives on its water resources which fuel our agriculture and contribute a large share of our power...
Updated February 08, 2018

Where is Rao Anwar?

WHILE the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi last month has truly shaken the nation’s...