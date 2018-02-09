DAWN.COM

'Stop us if you can': Religious parties in Mardan protest conviction of 31 men in Mashal's murder

Sirajuddin | Hassan FarhanUpdated February 09, 2018

Protesters march against the conviction of 31 men involved in Mashal Khan&#39;s murder in Mardan.— Photo by author
Protesters march against the conviction of 31 men involved in Mashal Khan's murder in Mardan.— Photo by author

Life in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan district came to a halt on Friday as thousands of workers and supporters of religious parties took to roads to pressure the government into releasing the 31 men convicted in the brutal murder of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan student Mashal Khan, who was lynched in April 2017 after being falsely accused of blasphemy.

Thousands of members of the Tahaffuz Khatm-i-Nabuwat Organisation, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) joined by locals participated in the protest that began at Pakistan Chowk after Friday prayers.

A view of the protest in Mardan on Friday.— DawnNews
A view of the protest in Mardan on Friday.— DawnNews

Holding banners that read "Mashalyon [Mashal supporters], stop us if you can!", the protesters chanted slogans against Mashal and the government.

The demonstration led by Tahaffuz Khatm-i-Nabuwat leader Qari Ikramul Haq demanded that the men convicted for the murder be released.

Several of the men acquitted by the court, including Ajmal Mayar, attended the rally and were given a "Ghazi welcome" [Muslim fighters' welcome].

Religious leaders address the rally.— DawnNews
Religious leaders address the rally.— DawnNews

The rally was scheduled to march from Pakistan Chowk to College Chowk, but concluded earlier at Katlang Chowk after a dua (grand prayer) for those acquitted. The protest resulted in heavy traffic jams in the area.

Advocate Syed Akhtar, a JI leader and one of the counsels of the accused in the Mashal Khan murder case, in his address to the rally said the "entire ummah" stands behind those who have been convicted.

He said the protesters wanted to warn the government that if it goes ahead with appealing the acquittal of the 26 men in court, then "we will block the roads".

"Imran Ali [the man who shot Mashal] is our hero, he is a Ghazi," a religious leader said while addressing the gathering.

'Heroes' welcome'

The JI had also held a gathering in Mardan on Thursday to 'welcome' those acquitted by the anti-terrorism court (ATC).

On Wednesday night, a jubilant crowd of religious party workers had gathered at the Mardan Motorway Interchange to "welcome" the 26 "heroes" who had been acquitted by the court, and to protest the ATC's verdict against the 31 convicts.

The charged crowd chanted slogans against the murdered student and vowed to "move the Supreme Court against the verdict".

At least six of the acquitted reached Mardan on Wednesday night. One of the acquitted, Aizaz, was welcomed and garlanded enthusiastically by the crowd.

Aizaz, who was showered with petals and carried on the shoulders of supporters, addressed the crowd in Pashto, vowing that anyone who committed blasphemy or spoke against Khatm-i-Nabuwwat would "meet the same end as Mashal".

It is pertinent to note here that the joint investigation team (JIT) tasked by the court with probing the murder of Mashal Khan found the student had not committed blasphemy. The JIT in its report stated that a group in the university had incited a mob against the 23-year-old on pretext of blasphemy.

Maria
Feb 09, 2018 05:08pm

Police should arrest these people for welcoming these lynchers. No politics should be played in this scenario. Killing Mashal Khan was wrong and welcoming these perpetrators is wrong.

S.Ahmad
Feb 09, 2018 05:12pm

It is a shame such demonstrations in support of murder innocent people are tolerated!

WM
Feb 09, 2018 05:18pm

Is this Pakistan really.!

Khurshid
Feb 09, 2018 05:19pm

Biggest mistake the government did was to negotiate with these hologoons at Faizabad sit in. And now it will be a never ending story. One after the other demands will follow untill the government doesn't deal with them with heavy hands

Asmatullah
Feb 09, 2018 05:26pm

Society is at burning point because of state policies. It must be controlled in time otherwise it leads to chaos in the country.

Hassan Malik
Feb 09, 2018 05:26pm

@Maria you give the solution. It's easier to give your verdict but difficult to give a solution

salman
Feb 09, 2018 05:30pm

The leadership of such so called religious parties should be sent to jail. Soon they will hi jack whole society if not taken action.

AKB
Feb 09, 2018 05:34pm

A case of contempt of court.

Salman
Feb 09, 2018 05:36pm

Looks like politians like Fazal u Rehman are not only protecting the culprits but also glorifying them.

It a hopeless bunch politicians. These are the same politicians that share front benches with PMLN

Teuvo
Feb 09, 2018 05:40pm

This is NAYA Pakistan, well done...

Dawoodi Morkas
Feb 09, 2018 05:40pm

Those who have taken law into their own hand should be punished and made an example for all time to follow.

Amnagi
Feb 09, 2018 05:43pm

These people are shameless and mindless.

mk
Feb 09, 2018 05:46pm

I never support pti but I will stand with KP government if they stand against these monsters. I will not do any point scoring on this matter the way IK was doing it against pmln. If large political parties becomes weaker and split in their views then these small pressure groups will win to surrender majority.

Dr. Doctor
Feb 09, 2018 05:49pm

@salman

Jail is not the answer to everything. Dialogue and education is.

sharif
Feb 09, 2018 06:04pm

peak of ignorance.how on earth can someone justify such brutal killing of a young man

zeeshandxb
Feb 09, 2018 06:16pm

in this case the government should step in and arrest the crowd.

Azam Chowdhry
Feb 09, 2018 06:18pm

All these uneducated misguided clowns should be arrested and put in jail for at least six months and released only if they are ashamed of their act of supporting murders.

KKK
Feb 09, 2018 06:25pm

Just political point scoring as general elections are close

Jawad khatak
Feb 09, 2018 06:33pm

Gov't has totally lost its writ

Suhail
Feb 09, 2018 06:33pm

As a Nation all parties should condem this

ObserverCanada
Feb 09, 2018 06:33pm

These fanatics don’t come out when TTP attacks our schools, kills our soldiers or at the very least give fates against them. They should not allowed be allowed to challenge court judgements on the streets.

Adi
Feb 09, 2018 06:37pm

@Salman they are also coalition partners with pti in same province where this is happening !

Masood Ahmad Khan
Feb 09, 2018 06:38pm

@Azam Chowdhry educate, educate, & educate only is the solution in letter and spirit

K2
Feb 09, 2018 06:38pm

Shameless maulvis and shameless people.

Shah
Feb 09, 2018 06:38pm

Shame on you JI.

salman
Feb 09, 2018 06:41pm

These religious parties are like a time bomb and it will explode anytime soon since there is no strategy or policy at the national level. They are free for any action upto paralyzing our cities and every time the government bend its knees accepting their demands. Recent example is CM Punjab who is representing 120 millions in the province but yet he touch the knees of Peer siyyal. Civil society must stand up and pressurize the government to adopt a solid policy and regulations.

abozar
Feb 09, 2018 06:46pm

nonsense, the the leaders of religious parties should be put behind the bar

Riaz
Feb 09, 2018 06:48pm

Where were these goons when Zainab and the other little girl was killed in Mardan .....

HA
Feb 09, 2018 06:48pm

Handle it IK. You love criticising and giving advice to others. Your backyard mate. Sort it. Lets see.

Ahmed
Feb 09, 2018 06:50pm

These people are ungrateful and ignorant anarchists.

Aziz
Feb 09, 2018 06:50pm

@WM Now NS is taking a revenge from IK as PTI cant handle this chaos.

Joe
Feb 09, 2018 07:00pm

How can any normal person stay in such places where thousands collect to defy judgement.No doubt they lake law I to their hands.

Fed up
Feb 09, 2018 07:02pm

There we go again. Look at these faces, they are the very reason we are in this state.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Feb 09, 2018 07:06pm

Good job PMLN we all know who is behind the protest.

IKE
Feb 09, 2018 07:08pm

The majority of Pakistanis are nice, progressive people. Why are these supporters of Mashal's killers given publicity. They don't represent modern Pakistan.

Observer#1
Feb 09, 2018 07:09pm

Find people leading them, convince them first and then take actions. It should not take more than 2 days to happen.

Peter Coomar
Feb 09, 2018 07:14pm

@Maria correct

Changez Khan
Feb 09, 2018 07:16pm

Just Pathetic and our helpless government can do nothing about it. Such a sorry environment.

Silent observer
Feb 09, 2018 07:17pm

These ignorant Mullahs are making fun of Court's decisions.

Wahab
Feb 09, 2018 07:18pm

What is happening to Pakistan

Nomansland
Feb 09, 2018 07:18pm

Wow so much unity in people in people for all wrong causes... No wonder there's so much violence around !!

alla bux
Feb 09, 2018 07:19pm

Is this not insulting the judiciary, questioning its judgement? CJP should order the arrest and jailing of all these demonstrators.

Ghani K (KPK)
Feb 09, 2018 07:20pm

Everything has it beginning. It started with the hero worship of Mumtaz Qadri, the assassin of ex Punjab governor Salman Taseer. Recently gathering of the followers of a disabled Mullah Khadim Hussain at Faizabad chowk blocked all roads leading to Islamabad for 3 weeks.It encouraged these right-wing lunatics to enhance their agenda. If KPK government succumbs to the pressure and if other political parties try to take advantage of this chaos, it would be the end of state 's writ.

M Akram
Feb 09, 2018 07:25pm

Time has come for the Government and the Civil Society to take a stand against all these bigots. No ifs and buts those organising and leading such a demo should be locked up. Killing of Mashal was a crime against humanity.

Faysal
Feb 09, 2018 07:26pm

Get rid of these extremists once for all and live happily

Zuhd
Feb 09, 2018 07:27pm

In case people didn't notice, JI is a partner of PTI in the province.

lubnakhan
Feb 09, 2018 07:30pm

moulana fazlur Rahman and jamat e islami is behind this...

imran
Feb 09, 2018 07:31pm

@Khurshid Goes to show how bad our Government is at maintaining state laws.

Exlim
Feb 09, 2018 07:33pm

We need leadership like Musharraf's to deal with the chaos these religious groups are creating. When they challenge the courts decision and take law into their own hands, their leaders need to be arrested and tried in anti terror courts.

Sana
Feb 09, 2018 07:34pm

We need to stand up to these religious parties. If they can come out to protest why can't we do the same ?Why can't we hold protests in Karachi and Lahore to counter their protests ? Since the government has failed us many times before , it's now time for the general public to stand up to these barbaric people. If you show the bully you are scared he will take advantage of it. So show these bullies we are not scared of them . In this age of social media , why can't be galvanize a movement to show these fanatics our strength?

Ali Raza
Feb 09, 2018 07:34pm

Don’t allow them to make it Taliban Afghanistan.Hit early and hit hard government of Pakistan!

Lea
Feb 09, 2018 07:36pm

History will remember them as Ignorant Mullahs who are always on the wrong side.

Shafique
Feb 09, 2018 07:42pm

That is the real face of religous parties JI, JUI-F...

Aditta
Feb 09, 2018 07:42pm

Who is financing them?

Election Commission Of Pakistan
Feb 09, 2018 07:44pm

cancel the party registeration of JUI-F and JI for inciting mobs and playing with relegious sentiments.

The Grapewhine
Feb 09, 2018 07:52pm

@Masood Ahmad Khan You cannot educate stones. Get that through your thick skull.

James
Feb 09, 2018 07:56pm

The state must stop them - the mob should not be allowed to dictate that a murder can be justified. If concessions are given - it will mean death of the state.

T
Feb 09, 2018 08:01pm

Now where is the government?

Asif
Feb 09, 2018 08:03pm

@Salman what about JI they share front benches with whom

umar farooq
Feb 09, 2018 08:04pm

These protesters must be stopped from threatening any one

umar farooq
Feb 09, 2018 08:05pm

They should be stopped from pressurising any one

haseeb
Feb 09, 2018 08:07pm

if this will be going against punjab govt. Imran Khan would be first to support it,,such an opportunist he is,

Hamed Quraishi
Feb 09, 2018 08:08pm

charge them for disturbing daily life. they should pay for loss of earnings of normal persons. they can go to thar desert and protest there.

Ghaznavi
Feb 09, 2018 08:10pm

Animals! have no respect for law and order or humanity.

M S Rathore
Feb 09, 2018 08:10pm

This is not only depressing, it is also dangerous for Pakistan as a nation.

M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Feb 09, 2018 08:13pm

If country’s PM would not accept courts how you expect public to accept. Looks like country wants to live under law of jungle.

PMDas
Feb 09, 2018 08:13pm

@Azam Chowdhry i understand that this murder was committed by university students. You mean they are uneducated?

Omair
Feb 09, 2018 08:15pm

It just continues get more depressing each day

zane
Feb 09, 2018 08:22pm

The mullahs and the corrupt politicians are hyjacking this country. There should be a counter demonstration for Mishal Khan.

Exlim
Feb 09, 2018 08:27pm

@Sana Why dont we come and counter protest you ask? I think because we are too busy dealing with real work and taking care of our responsibilities as citizens. The protesting fanatics are just waiting for that pie in the sky and this world has no meaning for them.

MSQAZI
Feb 09, 2018 08:28pm

@Maria The guy was killed by student wing of liberal main stream political party. We need to understand the ground realities. Those who are caught in addition is a pure political issue.

A.M. Khawar
Feb 09, 2018 08:28pm

It is unfortunate that the religious extremists in the society, selectively in various cities, are hijacking the peace and the rule of law. Mardan is only the latest example. This was preceded in the recent past by the Faizabad and Lahore Mall Road dharnas. No body has the right to disrupt the average citizen in conducting his/her activities in their daily lives. The public must support the government to enforce the writ of law. Given the sentimentalism rampant in our society, the government needs to enforce the law with firmness, wisdom and patience. Diplomacy and finesse must be deployed as needed.
The rule of the law, however, must not be compromised. All the law abiding and the peace loving citizens must provide visible support to the sober journalists and other media personalities constantly engaged in advocating the rule of law. Our society just cannot afford to allow any body to take the law in their own hands.

Saeed
Feb 09, 2018 08:33pm

IK, show me your leadership. It is one thing to hurl insults from a container and quite another to deal with situations like this. KP is your province, your government. These are your allies in government (JI) and your Rs 300mil donation receivers (JUI-S). You are with them or with the people?

Faisal
Feb 09, 2018 08:37pm

What should they do? When 3 term PM thinks it's ok to fight back Court decisions via agitation, what should these people do?

Troy
Feb 09, 2018 08:38pm

This shows ideological difference between educated and uneducated people. This is a problem not only Pakistan is facing but the entire south Asia. No one is stopping south Asian countries to be progressive but their own people. What some think is wrong, the other thinks is right. Sad but that's the fact.

DR .Tarik
Feb 09, 2018 08:39pm

These are the terrorists, deal with them severely!

Najjee
Feb 09, 2018 08:39pm

Foreign money at play here.

NKS
Feb 09, 2018 08:41pm

@Dr. Doctor ;What does Pakistan do in emergencies like this --talk about long term education and better health care?

Sohail
Feb 09, 2018 08:41pm

I don’t understand; how can all those religious parties justify a lynching? Under any circumstances who are they to take the course in their hands and start dicatating is

Kris
Feb 09, 2018 08:45pm

Pin drop silence from all major political parties. Says a lot about where the country is headed.

UMAIR
Feb 09, 2018 08:45pm

@Salman These same are also coalition partners of PTI..

Zak
Feb 09, 2018 08:47pm

The government should show a strong hand and let these people know. Street gangsterism to release murderers is not acceptable anywhere. Draw the line.

Arshad Mahmood
Feb 09, 2018 08:47pm

State should take serious measures and institute legal action against leaders of these demonstrators. Mob rule of these people should not be allowed to hold the country to ransom.

Zak
Feb 09, 2018 08:48pm

We need elections soon and new leaders, new faces.

NKS
Feb 09, 2018 08:49pm

@K2 : THIS crowd or the one ion Faizabad cannot be educated in a hurry! Educated the next generation while you still can!

Simple man
Feb 09, 2018 08:55pm

Latti charge and lock all of them up.

yassar
Feb 09, 2018 08:56pm

Pakistan is domed if this nonsense does not stopped in timely manner

Masoom Khan
Feb 09, 2018 09:05pm

Is this trailer of naya Pakistan?

Imran
Feb 09, 2018 09:09pm

These people rrepresent the dark ages. Pakistan is much better than these intolerant extremits.

Syed Raza
Feb 09, 2018 09:11pm

In a country where prime minister protest on his conviction across the country than public definitely protect on convection of culprits.

Soothsayer
Feb 09, 2018 09:17pm

How can you expect others to respect court decisions when your own in the government are out on the streets protesting. This was bound to happen.

SomethingFishy
Feb 09, 2018 09:20pm

@Dawoodi Morkas The mob took the law in hand and got verdict from the court. These people has their opinion and I do not agree with their opinion but I accept their right to have peacefully demonstrate it.

kiran khan
Feb 09, 2018 09:28pm

It is frightening. Really frightening.

Be good
Feb 09, 2018 09:50pm

I am very happy that all the 93 comments made here condemn strongly the religious parties for their support to the criminals and murderers. So, all hope is not lost for the Pakistan. There are good people as well.

Kamran Khan
Feb 09, 2018 09:56pm

Arrest them all.. and put the penalty of 500 a day for a protest

Abbasi
Feb 09, 2018 09:58pm

@Teuvo Yiour corrupt leader NS is instigating this with the help of Fazal.

Shail781
Feb 09, 2018 09:58pm

Sad day for Pakistan. Truth is that you give religious parties an inch and they take a mile.

Mercury
Feb 09, 2018 10:08pm

This what happens when there is no respect for the law and order.

Awaz....
Feb 09, 2018 10:38pm

Teach these "hate mongers" a lesson that they will remember rest of their life.

ABDUL MUQTADIR
Feb 09, 2018 11:35pm

@SomethingFishy Only if they do it peacefully and not destroy property, and do not instigate public to cause riots( for their benefit & political mileage).

Asif
Feb 09, 2018 11:35pm

The people of KPK have brought suffering, misery and hardships on it's own self. Not sure when they will come to their senses.

A shah
Feb 09, 2018 11:36pm

Real face of Pakistan

Abbas Khan
Feb 09, 2018 11:38pm

Use water canon and pellets. Trust me most of them will go back to their homes and families.

Faizan
Feb 09, 2018 11:42pm

These people have gone insane. Killing, which would be considered the top crime in the past, appears no longer a crime to these people. We sure have fallen to the lowest level of humanity. I can only pray for the pathetic mindset of these people to change.

Imtiaz Shallwani
Feb 09, 2018 11:48pm

It's rule of mob.

Lahori kid
Feb 09, 2018 11:50pm

Since I don't know what exactly happened, I cannot neither support or deny the people who have been arrested. But I can say one thing with certainty, that these protesters can protest, but they should not be able to threaten the government, to say stop us if you can is basically starting trouble. There is a civil way, than there are protests like this one.

boghani
Feb 09, 2018 11:54pm

it's a shame and they don't come out against terrorism

Imran
Feb 10, 2018 12:01am

If our government works and can protect justice then yes stop all of these murderers

Imran
Feb 10, 2018 12:07am

All these uneducated folk along with the mullah should be in jail, shameless that after Friday prayers they are asking for justice for murderers.

Zeeshan Hyder
Feb 10, 2018 12:25am

@Maria Right these kind of protest must not be tolerated!

M.Saeed
Feb 10, 2018 12:36am

Those who challenge the law must be shown the true face of law.

What about me
Feb 10, 2018 12:36am

All parties which support and take part in these kind of activities should be banned.

Imran
Feb 10, 2018 12:46am

@Masoom Khan No. This is an example of intolerance that can never be tolerated.

dabangg
Feb 10, 2018 12:50am

@Be good What good is it if good people are protesting online and bad people are protesting on the streets? Good people need to protest on streets too.

Mirza
Feb 10, 2018 12:53am

Totally illiterate people

