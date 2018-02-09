DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

IHC orders 12-year-old Christian girl abducted for marriage returned to her parents

Mohammad ImranUpdated February 09, 2018

Email


The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday handed over the custody of a minor Christian girl, who was allegedly abducted and forced into a marriage by a Muslim man, back to her parents.

According to a court order issued on Friday, the 12-year-old girl failed to convince the court that she had willingly converted to Islam in order to marry the man.

Earlier, the girl's parents had approached a local court with a petition stating that their daughter had been abducted by the Muslim man.

At the time, the lower court had ordered that the girl be sent to live in a Darul Aman while the accused, his father and the nikahkhwan (marriage officiator) be arrested.

The girl's family had then petitioned the IHC with a request that their daughter be returned to them.

As a result of the petition, the girl was produced before the court on Thursday. When asked what her name was, the girl gave a Muslim name and she stated that she had embraced Islam "for the purpose of marriage only", the court order, a copy of which is available with DawnNews read.

The girl told the court that the Prophet Isa (Jesus) was her prophet and was unable to name any other prophet. She also said that she was not literate.

Records from the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) showed that the girl was born on May 20, 2005, meaning that she is currently below the age of 13, the order noted.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the IHC wrote in the order that he was not convinced that the girl had embraced Islam of her free will and in a secure environment; "rather it appears to be result of inducement and compulsion".

"I am constrained to observe that this sort of act of abduction and taking [the] shelter of Islam is totally uncalled for and unacceptable," the judge wrote, adding that Muslims, Christians and all other citizens are equal when it comes to constitutional guarantees.

Upon examination, it appeared prima facie that the accused Muslim man and his father connived with each other to abduct the girl, the judge observed, directing the police to investigate the matter further and arrive at a conclusion.

The court also ruled that the validity of the minor girl's nikah with the accused is questionable, and needed to be resolved by a family court.

In light of the facts, the judge handed over the girl's custody to her parents, who were warned by the court against inflicting any type of torture or harm on the girl. The girl subsequently agreed to accompany her parents to their home.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (20)

1000 characters
Somnath
Feb 09, 2018 04:51pm

12 years? Isn't a case of child abuse?

vimla jai
Feb 09, 2018 04:56pm

& the justice is served.

Leo
Feb 09, 2018 05:11pm

Where is Pakistan heading to? 12 year old for marriage? Shame.

Rana
Feb 09, 2018 05:13pm

Good going...good luck.

MG
Feb 09, 2018 05:17pm

Sick

Zakk
Feb 09, 2018 05:23pm

The Court should be charging the abductor with kidnapping, pedophilia and child abuse. People will continue this until the penalty for such action is severe.

Panocha
Feb 09, 2018 05:27pm

What an animalistic people.

Alba
Feb 09, 2018 05:30pm

@Somnath ... How who you like to be a 12 year old girl marrying a 48 year old man? They must be every scared.

Iqbal Farudi
Feb 09, 2018 05:33pm

Is that guy not arrested yet.

ADNAN AZIZ
Feb 09, 2018 05:33pm

Good. the culprit should be given appropriate punishment.

SK
Feb 09, 2018 05:48pm

The court order only relates to the girl's current custody to her parents. An excellent decision taken. The case about under-age marriage, connivance/ deceit , religious discrimination and most importantly abduction have all been recognized and police directed in clear terms to carry out the proceedings. Couldn't ask for better justice anywhere. My sympathies and prayers for the girl and her family.

Acorn Guts
Feb 09, 2018 05:56pm

A 12 year old? Who is reading these Nikkahs?

M. Fida Hussain
Feb 09, 2018 05:57pm

Converted or not, she can't marry without her father's permission.

BK
Feb 09, 2018 06:07pm

For trying to marry a 13 year old, the court should have sent the prospective groom and his father to prison.

Peter Coomar
Feb 09, 2018 07:09pm

Good judgement. Shocking to say the least. Shows the legal system still works.

M S Rathore
Feb 09, 2018 08:14pm

What about the punishment to the abducter.

Silent observer
Feb 09, 2018 08:32pm

How can a Nikahkhwan allow 12 year old minor girl's Nikah with an elderly man to be valid??

DR .Tarik
Feb 09, 2018 08:50pm

Arrest them all involved & jail them for for 25 years.

DR .Tarik
Feb 09, 2018 08:54pm

@M. Fida Hussain she is a child & can’t consent for marriage. Marriage is among two adults by mutual consent & don’t need parents permission.

Dr Arslan
Feb 09, 2018 10:48pm

Excellent decision by the honorable judge. The accused fsther, son and the eric who performed the nikah should be given harshest punishment.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Undergraduate blues

Undergraduate blues

There is a crisis in higher education. Demand has vastly outstripped supply.

Editorial

Updated February 09, 2018

Mashal Khan verdict

It is encouraging that the KP government has declared its intention to file an appeal against the acquittals
February 09, 2018

Nation without joy

THE notification by Pemra barring all satellite TV channels, FM radio stations, and cable operators from promoting...
February 09, 2018

Cruelty to animals

BOTH man and beast have it quite rough in this country, though for the latter things are much grimmer, mainly due to...
February 08, 2018

Curbing patronage

THE disbursal of so-called development funds for pet projects of parliamentarians is a controversial and wasteful...
February 08, 2018

Climate warning

PAKISTAN lives on its water resources which fuel our agriculture and contribute a large share of our power...
Updated February 08, 2018

Where is Rao Anwar?

WHILE the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi last month has truly shaken the nation’s...