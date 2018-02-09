Indian Air Force officer arrested for allegedly sharing information with ISI

An Indian Air Force (IAF) official was arrested on Thursday for sharing classified information with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) after being "honey-trapped", the Hindustan Times reported on Friday.

Quoting M.M. Oberoi, a special commissioner of Delhi Police, Indian media reported that Group Captain Arun Marwaha, 51, allegedly passed secret defence-related information and pictures with two Facebook accounts of "agents masquerading as models."

The officer was caught after he was found carrying a smartphone in an area phones are not permissible.

India Today reported that the official was detained by the IAF on January 31, and was handed over to police on Thursday after he was found guilty by an inquiry.

According to HT, the police said no evidence of any monetary transfer was found and that the officer was "passing classified information in lieu of sex chats."

"We have found some objectionable conversations and pictures on his mobile phone," an investigative officer was quoted as saying.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident has been filed with the accused being booked under India's Official Secrets Act.

This is not the first case of an IAF officer allegedly sharing information with ISI after falling victim to a "honey trap". In 2015, former IAF officer Ranjith K.K was arrested for sending information about "air force exercise, movements of aircraft and deployment of various units in air force," after being honey-trapped.