Two held over hidden cameras in Faisalabad garments shop

FAISALABAD: Police registered a case and arrested two people on Thursday for installing hidden cameras inside a women’s fitting room at a garments shop.

Noman Zaffar, a law student, had filed a complaint with the People’s Colony police stating that he had visited the shop located on Chen One Road with his sister. She had gone inside the fitting room and found hidden cameras installed there.

When she informed him, Mr Zaffar said, he made a video of the hidden cameras, but the store employees flared up at this and threatened to upload the videos onto social media if he took action against them. He said that two of the employees — Rizwan and Fayyaz — had tried to snatch his mobile phone so that they could delete the video of the hidden cameras he had recorded. He said they told him that the cameras had been installed at the behest of the owner of the outlet. He claimed the employees had also tried to illegally detain him.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code against four people, including the owner of the outlet, its manager and the two employees, who were taken into custody. Police did not reveal the names of the outlet’s manager and owner, and stressed that investigation into the matter was underway.

Madina Town SP Ahmed Nawaz Shah said the shop had been sealed and the district government would be approached for directions to seal the outlet. He said they had also seized a mobile phone which had been used to record the videos.

The suspects had started recording videos of their customers two to three days ago, he said, adding that during interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had so far made three videos which they had apparently deleted after watching them.

February 9th, 2018