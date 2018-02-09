DAWN.COM

Two held over hidden cameras in Faisalabad garments shop

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated February 09, 2018

FAISALABAD: Police registered a case and arrested two people on Thursday for installing hidden cameras inside a women’s fitting room at a garments shop.

Noman Zaffar, a law student, had filed a complaint with the People’s Colony police stating that he had visited the shop located on Chen One Road with his sister. She had gone inside the fitting room and found hidden cameras installed there.

When she informed him, Mr Zaffar said, he made a video of the hidden cameras, but the store employees flared up at this and threatened to upload the videos onto social media if he took action against them. He said that two of the employees — Rizwan and Fayyaz — had tried to snatch his mobile phone so that they could delete the video of the hidden cameras he had recorded. He said they told him that the cameras had been installed at the behest of the owner of the outlet. He claimed the employees had also tried to illegally detain him.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code against four people, including the owner of the outlet, its manager and the two employees, who were taken into custody. Police did not reveal the names of the outlet’s manager and owner, and stressed that investigation into the matter was underway.

Madina Town SP Ahmed Nawaz Shah said the shop had been sealed and the district government would be approached for directions to seal the outlet. He said they had also seized a mobile phone which had been used to record the videos.

The suspects had started recording videos of their customers two to three days ago, he said, adding that during interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had so far made three videos which they had apparently deleted after watching them.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2018

Comments (19)

WM
Feb 09, 2018 08:51am

All four deserved severe punishment. Must be sent on judicial remand immediately.

aleem
Feb 09, 2018 08:56am

disgusting men.

Khan USA
Feb 09, 2018 09:54am

Sick people !

Aditta
Feb 09, 2018 10:04am

Nice. We all stand up and confront culprits, no one will have courage to commit such act or think if it. Report all anomalies anf misbehavior of people. It's ok even if other call you names or look at you as poor victim of crime. Favor truth and keep your chin up!

Ehsan
Feb 09, 2018 10:39am

Brave step by Noman Zaffar. Weldone

fahd
Feb 09, 2018 10:52am

They should be given a severe punishment. potential rapists in the making.

anonymouseeee
Feb 09, 2018 10:56am

These perverts should face lengthy prison times.

asuf
Feb 09, 2018 11:51am

I wish they started making videos 3 days ago. According to me they must have been doing it for years now and i feel sorry for all women who bought cloths from them.I hope we get some truthful policemen in that department.

Masood
Feb 09, 2018 12:24pm

Should be given exemplary punishment !

Silent observer
Feb 09, 2018 12:46pm

Only severe punishments is the solution.

hassan
Feb 09, 2018 01:48pm
CH K. A. Nye
Feb 09, 2018 02:08pm

I wonder why the store wasn't named?

Shah
Feb 09, 2018 02:12pm

Tip of the iceberg.

Kadeem
Feb 09, 2018 02:34pm

we are a society which desperately need sharia law implementation. All females should be covered at all times. all these rapes and interest to women is because of western culture. all this has to be controlled and censured.

oncoman
Feb 09, 2018 03:48pm

Good opportunity for Faisalabad police to make some money.

Aliza
Feb 09, 2018 04:30pm

Us ladies are vulnerable everywhere. Let's help ourselves and not use these trying/changing rooms at all. They even install it behind the mirrors. Sometimes it's as covert that no one can figure it out. Changing Infront of hidden cameras is same as changing Infront people.

lets-save-our-dignity

Waqar Ahmad
Feb 09, 2018 04:44pm

Why not police arrested manager and owner of the shop? To arrest only two employees is not sufficient. Usually rich and influential people try to subdue the case. This case shall remain in news to keep it alive.

Abbas
Feb 09, 2018 05:12pm

Frustrated and sick people. .they should be trashed and then put in jail

Panocha
Feb 09, 2018 05:35pm

Naya Pakistan.

