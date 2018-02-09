DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

US drone kills three ‘militants’ in N Waziristan

Pazir GulUpdated February 09, 2018

Email


PESHAWAR: Three suspected militants were killed in a US drone strike at a compound close to the Afghan border in North Waziristan Agency on Thursday, sources said.

According to an official of the political administration, two missiles were fired at the compound in the Gorwek area across the border near Zero Point.

Names of the deceased could not be ascertained but local sources claimed that both belonged to the Haqqani network.

Drone strikes in the region have surged in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new Afghan policy in which Pakistan was accused of harbouring terrorists and offering “safe havens to the agents of chaos”.

On Jan 17, two suspected militants were killed and another was injured when US drones fired missiles at some locations on both sides of the Pak-Afghan border in Kurram Agency’s Badshah Kot area.

On Dec 26, two people were killed in a drone strike which targeted a vehicle. The strike occurred in the Mata Sangar area of Kurram. Later that month, a US drone fired a missile at a compound in the same area, but no casualty was reported.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2018

DRONE ATTACKS Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Good_Guy
Feb 09, 2018 09:51am

with the drone strikes becoming more frequent and common, it seems we are getting used to these and perhaps implicitly giving our acceptance to these strikes.

GK
Feb 09, 2018 01:07pm

Good news

Fiza
Feb 09, 2018 01:37pm
American Guy
Feb 09, 2018 01:49pm
Sohail Wazir
Feb 09, 2018 04:16pm

They were not Haqqani Network but normal innocent citizens have been targeted. Very shameful that our media is calling each and every dronestrikes legitimate and precisely hitting Haqqani Networks.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Undergraduate blues

Undergraduate blues

There is a crisis in higher education. Demand has vastly outstripped supply.

Editorial

Updated February 09, 2018

Mashal Khan verdict

It is encouraging that the KP government has declared its intention to file an appeal against the acquittals
February 09, 2018

Nation without joy

THE notification by Pemra barring all satellite TV channels, FM radio stations, and cable operators from promoting...
February 09, 2018

Cruelty to animals

BOTH man and beast have it quite rough in this country, though for the latter things are much grimmer, mainly due to...
February 08, 2018

Curbing patronage

THE disbursal of so-called development funds for pet projects of parliamentarians is a controversial and wasteful...
February 08, 2018

Climate warning

PAKISTAN lives on its water resources which fuel our agriculture and contribute a large share of our power...
Updated February 08, 2018

Where is Rao Anwar?

WHILE the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi last month has truly shaken the nation’s...