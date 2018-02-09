DAWN.COM

Switzerland, UAE being asked about Pakistanis’ assets

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterFebruary 09, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The government has started negotiations with the UAE and Swiss governments to collect information regarding Pakistanis holding billions of dollars of offshore assets and bank accounts to bring these Pakistanis into the tax net.

“We have started negotiations with authorities in Dubai and Switzerland to get information about properties and other assets of Pakistanis,” said Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal while talking to reporters after a meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice at the Parliament House on Thursday.

He said Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland were members of the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and under the charter of the organisation they had to share information about assets and properties of nationals of each other’s countries.

“The process of exchange of such information started among OECD-member countries with effect from Jan 1, 2018,” he said.

According to media rep­orts, hundreds of Pakistanis have stashed billions of dollars abroad via their offshore companies and properties to evade taxes in Pakistan.

Mr Afzal said that because of the OECD charter, the government would also be able to obtain information regarding properties and bank accounts of those 500 Pakistanis who had been ex­­posed in the Panama Papers scandal in April 2016.

The minister said that those Pakistan having sta­sh­­ed their money abroad would have an opportunity to legalise their wealth by paying a certain amount of tax in Pakistan as the government was preparing an amnesty scheme for the purpose.

“Indonesia and Malaysia have taken advantage of such amnesty schemes, and received billions of dollars in taxes from their nationals,” he pointed out.

He said rich Pakista­nis who had hidden their wealth abroad had a chance under the scheme to declare their properties and bank accou­nts and whiten their money and wealth by paying a certain amount of tax in Pakis­tan. He said the government was fine-tuning different as­­p­ects of the scheme to make it more beneficial for the government and the people.

According to media repo­rts, the Federal Investi­gation Agency (FIA) has also been tasked with investigating billions of rupees’ properties owned by Pakistanis in Dubai.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2018

Comments (17)

Shazad
Feb 09, 2018 10:01am

Not all money abroad is untaxed money but most of the money abroad is corruption money. Knowing the material we have in government, these amnesty scheme are only to legalize corruption money, and that is unacceptable for country as this would create culture of corruption, looting, plundering, commission, extortion etc in Pakistan, sending money abroad, with icing on top is that, all these corruption money getting legal in future (corrupts would have to wait for next amnesty).

So, if amnesty is decided than only those money should be allowed to become legal, that is hard earned money sitting abroad saving taxes. In that case, owner can pay tax and make that money legal.

On the other hand, corruption money should never be legalized through amnesty. All corruption money should get confiscated and state should use that money to pay debt and develop country.

Rehan
Feb 09, 2018 11:25am

Excellent chance to claw back tax that can be spent on pakistan.

Pakman
Feb 09, 2018 11:29am

How about checking on source of funds ?

sajjad kazmi
Feb 09, 2018 11:32am

Shouldn't there be a question first, regarding the source of this income? I am sure there will be few who have accumulated this wealth thru genuine efforts and clean business.

Zulfeqar Canada.
Feb 09, 2018 12:42pm

Good luck.Nothing is going to happen.

Mr.T
Feb 09, 2018 01:42pm
ABE
Feb 09, 2018 01:56pm
True
Feb 09, 2018 02:04pm

@Zulfeqar Canada - I feel sorry for your pessimistic attitude.

mm
Feb 09, 2018 02:20pm

This is the same cycle of legalizing corruption money, this has been repeated before. Give them amnesty now and then ten years later the story will be same again. If corruption is not the source of money only then amnesty should be given otherwise the money should be confiscated and persons should be punished.

Shahzad
Feb 09, 2018 04:00pm

This will never happen unless the current regime is on the helm of affairs.

zuk
Feb 09, 2018 04:02pm

Message is loud and clear. Only fools pay taxes in Pakistan. The wise and the corrupt have nothing to fear from Revenue Board. After all this is a country where Punjab Government offered lottery rewards for paying taxes by restaurants and bakeries. And now the amnesty scheme. Either the MOF officials have no clue about revenue collection or they are cohorts to the corrupt politicians for the last three decades.

M.Saeed
Feb 09, 2018 04:15pm

How would it be possible? Those who could do this job are themselves the biggest beneficiaries of such safe deposits.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Feb 09, 2018 04:17pm

I completely agree with few expressing that the money obtained thru illegitimate sources should only be confiscated with no amnesty to the owners and only that money owners should be given amnesty after paying taxes who had stashed their wealth in tax havens to avoid taxes

Desi
Feb 09, 2018 04:18pm

What happened to the wealth of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari which is stashed abroad and everyone is aware about and nothing has been done to bring it back yet. Go after the people you have complete about first before finding others

Silent observer
Feb 09, 2018 04:28pm

@Mr.T : well said.

Alba
Feb 09, 2018 04:55pm

Billions or Trillions? It should be obvious to everyone they have the bulk of their cash abroad, not only to avoid taxation, but in the event Pakistan collapses. Muammar Gadaffi had his wife transfer 250 tons of gold bullion to Switzerland shortly before was captured and killed.

parveez
Feb 09, 2018 05:24pm

People will move their assets to different countries

