Switzerland, UAE being asked about Pakistanis’ assets
ISLAMABAD: The government has started negotiations with the UAE and Swiss governments to collect information regarding Pakistanis holding billions of dollars of offshore assets and bank accounts to bring these Pakistanis into the tax net.
“We have started negotiations with authorities in Dubai and Switzerland to get information about properties and other assets of Pakistanis,” said Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal while talking to reporters after a meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice at the Parliament House on Thursday.
He said Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland were members of the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and under the charter of the organisation they had to share information about assets and properties of nationals of each other’s countries.
“The process of exchange of such information started among OECD-member countries with effect from Jan 1, 2018,” he said.
According to media reports, hundreds of Pakistanis have stashed billions of dollars abroad via their offshore companies and properties to evade taxes in Pakistan.
Mr Afzal said that because of the OECD charter, the government would also be able to obtain information regarding properties and bank accounts of those 500 Pakistanis who had been exposed in the Panama Papers scandal in April 2016.
The minister said that those Pakistan having stashed their money abroad would have an opportunity to legalise their wealth by paying a certain amount of tax in Pakistan as the government was preparing an amnesty scheme for the purpose.
“Indonesia and Malaysia have taken advantage of such amnesty schemes, and received billions of dollars in taxes from their nationals,” he pointed out.
He said rich Pakistanis who had hidden their wealth abroad had a chance under the scheme to declare their properties and bank accounts and whiten their money and wealth by paying a certain amount of tax in Pakistan. He said the government was fine-tuning different aspects of the scheme to make it more beneficial for the government and the people.
According to media reports, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also been tasked with investigating billions of rupees’ properties owned by Pakistanis in Dubai.
Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2018
Comments (17)
Not all money abroad is untaxed money but most of the money abroad is corruption money. Knowing the material we have in government, these amnesty scheme are only to legalize corruption money, and that is unacceptable for country as this would create culture of corruption, looting, plundering, commission, extortion etc in Pakistan, sending money abroad, with icing on top is that, all these corruption money getting legal in future (corrupts would have to wait for next amnesty).
So, if amnesty is decided than only those money should be allowed to become legal, that is hard earned money sitting abroad saving taxes. In that case, owner can pay tax and make that money legal.
On the other hand, corruption money should never be legalized through amnesty. All corruption money should get confiscated and state should use that money to pay debt and develop country.
Excellent chance to claw back tax that can be spent on pakistan.
How about checking on source of funds ?
Shouldn't there be a question first, regarding the source of this income? I am sure there will be few who have accumulated this wealth thru genuine efforts and clean business.
Good luck.Nothing is going to happen.
@Zulfeqar Canada - I feel sorry for your pessimistic attitude.
This is the same cycle of legalizing corruption money, this has been repeated before. Give them amnesty now and then ten years later the story will be same again. If corruption is not the source of money only then amnesty should be given otherwise the money should be confiscated and persons should be punished.
This will never happen unless the current regime is on the helm of affairs.
Message is loud and clear. Only fools pay taxes in Pakistan. The wise and the corrupt have nothing to fear from Revenue Board. After all this is a country where Punjab Government offered lottery rewards for paying taxes by restaurants and bakeries. And now the amnesty scheme. Either the MOF officials have no clue about revenue collection or they are cohorts to the corrupt politicians for the last three decades.
How would it be possible? Those who could do this job are themselves the biggest beneficiaries of such safe deposits.
I completely agree with few expressing that the money obtained thru illegitimate sources should only be confiscated with no amnesty to the owners and only that money owners should be given amnesty after paying taxes who had stashed their wealth in tax havens to avoid taxes
What happened to the wealth of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari which is stashed abroad and everyone is aware about and nothing has been done to bring it back yet. Go after the people you have complete about first before finding others
@Mr.T : well said.
Billions or Trillions? It should be obvious to everyone they have the bulk of their cash abroad, not only to avoid taxation, but in the event Pakistan collapses. Muammar Gadaffi had his wife transfer 250 tons of gold bullion to Switzerland shortly before was captured and killed.
People will move their assets to different countries