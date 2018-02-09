Police fail to achieve breakthrough in Chinese citizen’s murder in Karachi

KARACHI: Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department, which is investigation the murder of a Chinese national in Clifton on Feb 5, has so far failed to achieve any breakthrough that may help in identifying the lone killer and his possible motive behind the incident.

The 45-year-old victim, Chen Zhu, managing director of a shipping firm, was shot dead by the lone attacker near Zamzama Park in Neelam Colony on Monday.

Another Chinese man with the victim at the time of the attack remained unhurt while a passer-by was injured in indiscriminate firing.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack and forensic examination of nine spent bullet casings fired from a 9mm pistol revealed that this weapon has not been used in previous killings in the city, according to officials.

“We are investigating the killing of the Chinese citizen from every possible angle ranging from terrorism to personal enmity,” said Additional IG CTD Dr Sanaullah Abbasi.

Talking to Dawn on Thursday, the top police official said that quantum of data from CCTV, geofencing etc was huge and the investigators were striving to collect evidence.

The CTD Sindh chief, who has been briefing Chinese diplomats at the offices of home minister and police hierarchy consecutively for the last three days, hoped the police would catch the culprit as soon as possible and bring him to justice.

Dr Abbasi recalled that the CTD had also ‘solved’ two previous attacks on Chinese nationals in Sukkur and Ghotki.

“In both cases, sub-nationalist groups were found to have been involved in the deadly attacks on the foreigners,” added the counter-terror force chief in Sindh.

Talking about some of the possible aspects being probed by the CTD behind the murder of Chinese residents, the additional IG said the investigators were also looking into the involvement of personal aspect behind the incident apart from terrorism.

“This aspect is being considered by the investigators because the gunman did not target the other Chinese with the victim at the time of the crime,” elaborated Mr Abbasi.

“Besides, the killer opened indiscriminate fire on the windscreen of the car of the Chinese national who was sitting on the driver’s seat inside a parked car outside the Zamzama Park as investigators collected nine spent bullet casings fired from a 9mm pistol.

“The CTD has also received some evidence on the basis of which they have assumed that the suspect did not appear to be a professional killer,” he added.

Meanwhile, police officials emphasised that the firm in which the deceased Chinese worked was not part of any CPEC-related project as it had been working in Pakistan since early 1990s.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2018