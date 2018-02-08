Minor boy allegedly raped in Swabi, teenage suspect arrested

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Thursday arrested a teenage boy over charges of sexually abusing a minor boy in Swabi, DawnNews reported.

A case has been registered at Zaida police station under Section 377 of Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of victim’s father. Police have also arrested the teenage suspect nominated in the first information report.

According to the FIR, the six-year-old boy informed his family that he was raped by a boy living in the same vicinity. The suspect reportedly took the victim to his house and subjected him to sexual abuse.

A medical examination of the child was conducted following the incident, the result of which confirmed that he had been raped.

Earlier on Wednesday, police had arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of raping a five-year-old girl in Swabi's Yar Hussain area. According to the FIR, the girl had gone to some fields in the area to fetch mustard leaves when she was raped. The suspected rapist threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the FIR said.

The suspect was produced before a local court on Thursday where police obtained his physical remand for two days, said Yar Hussain SHO Abdul Ali Khan.