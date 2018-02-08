Peshawar High Court disposes petition seeking judicial inquiry into APS incident

The Peshawar High Court on Thursday disposed off a writ petition seeking the formation of a judicial commission to probe the 2014 attack on Army Public School (APS), ruling that it is the government's mandate to initiate such inquiry.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Afsar Shah was hearing the writ petition of APS Martyrs Forum, whose counsel argued that a judicial inquiry was a fundamental right of the APS victims' parents.

The court rejected the petition on the aforesaid grounds but told the parents that it would send the petitioners' request to the government.

During the hearing, the police submitted its inquiry report before the court which, the court said, should be made public.

On December 16, 2014, a total of 144 innocent people, mostly children, lost their lives when terrorists attacked an Army Public School in Peshawar. The day has become a day of mourning for the entire nation.

The parents of the victims have since formed the APS Martyrs Forum — a group that presses the government to punish school attackers and the officials, who failed to counter the attack.

The forum has time and again called for a judicial inquiry but their requests have so far not been entertained.