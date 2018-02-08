Chief justice acknowledges ambiguity in Article 62 (1)(f)
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday acknowledged it was a difficult task to explain Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, while Advocate Asma Jahangir argued that disqualification under Article 62 (1)(f) should not be more than five years.
A five-member bench of the apex court ─ headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah ─ has taken up 17 appeals against the disqualification of lawmakers.
Article 62(1)(f), which sets the precondition for a member of parliament to be "sadiq and ameen" (honest and righteous), had provided the grounds for the disqualification of the former premier from holding public office in the July 28, 2017, judgement on the Panama Papers case handed down by the apex court.
On Thursday, Asma Jahangir, representing former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Rai Hasan Nawaz who was disqualified by an election tribunal over non-disclosure of assets, termed the Article 62 (1)(f) as vague.
She said disqualifications under Article 62 (1)(f) should not be more than five years. She argued in favour of her plea and urged the bench to tackle Article 62 and 63 as interconnected.
The advocate further said that before 1985 court orders were not mandatory for the disqualification of a legislator. She went on to say that making bachelor degree compulsory had also limited the options for voters.
Under what procedure the fame or character of a person will be established, she asked. "Which court will declare the character of a person?"
The chief justice said the Article 62 and 63, both are independent Articles. He said disqualification under the law will be valid till the declaration is admissible. He, however, said that describing the Article would be a difficult task.
Presenting her arguments, Jahangir said the parliament should undertake decision making. How can the judiciary do what the parliament did not, she questioned. Jahangir also raised the issue of freedom of the parliament, however, the chief justice rejected the impression that the parliament was not free.
In response to her questions, Justice Umar Atta Bandiyal said the court could resolve solid questions and not assumptions.
After Jahangir completed her arguments, the bench adjourned the hearing till February 12 and directed the federal Attorney General to appear before the court on the next hearing to present his arguments.
It is pertinent to mention that four of the judges hearing the case, excluding Justice Shah, have given either observations or judgements in the Panama Papers case.
As if Asma Jahangir will decide the period of disqualification
I'm in favour of life disqualification for dishonesty, because, how can a untrustworthy person run government and make policy legislations on behalf of public. A hypocrite remains a hypocrite, as leopard doesn't change his spots.
A person who is dishonest today may become honest tomorrow provided he voluntarily admits his dirty business, returns all his stolen wealth including that held in the name of his children and his close supporters, publicly apologise his crime and swear not to indulge in any type of crime again.
@Noshin
Actually if she makes a solid case and a supporting argument, you might never know it could be her!!!!
"... disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) should not be more than five years". What is her justification or she has pulled 5 years is out of thin air. There is always a context which should determine length of disqualification. For example, 5 years period represents one election cycle. If a lawmaker is adjudged a violator of the Article 62(1)(f) first time, 5 years disqualification is OK. But if a lawmaker is caught during his/her 2nd round, he/she deserves 2 election cycles, 7 to 10 years disqualification. And so on. If a 2 or more time prime minister violates the Article 62(1)(f), he/she should be disqualified for life, without exception.
Asma Jahangir always wants to be in the news by hook or by crook. Always ready to help the corrupt people for money. She is the one who tried to help Altaf Hussain by taking his case. Now she is a good friend of NS.
Ms Asma Jahngir must review the laws of any civilized nations. If the individual is guilty of commiting the crime and have been instrumental in siphoning out the stolen wealth then in such case the guilty person is perminantly bared in assuming any office of public trust. it a a agre vated felony tomsay the least.
we first define honesty and dishonesty then to decide period. All the cannons are pointed towards Sharifs. It is not dishonesty that a person does not disclose his income from son's company.
If NS admits his wrongdoing - returns all looted money then he can ask for forgiveness and a return back to politics... after serving time that is...
Should be for life this is what we need in this country
I think Asma Jahangir herself should also be disqualified from appearing in any courts for her conduct against state institutions and even the state itself. Many examples of that...
@Shahid The 5 years disqualification comes from Article 63, which prescribes 5 years disqualification in conviction cases in moral turpitude, which is far greater crime than non disclosure of an asset in nomination papers
Disqualification should be for the time period somebody is sentenced for jail. If no jail time then no disqualification.
I think it should be seen in light of reversible or irreversible nature of the mischief which forms the basis of disqualification under 62-1-f. By declaring the unclaimed salary in nomination papers, grounds for disqualification does not hold ground and since there's no commission of offence which renders disqualification grounds null n void. Thats why it should be consideted as a reversible disqualification versus a situation where offence was committed which can not be reversed by merely checking a box in the form or entering a figure in the form like a fraud, robbery, embezzelment, misuse of authority, or commission of any other irreversible offence etc etc etc