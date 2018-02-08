IHC partially accepts Sharif family's appeal against video link testimonies
A two-member bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday upheld the decision of an accountability court to record the statements of two UK-based witnesses via video link in the Avenfield properties reference against the Sharif family. However, it mandated that the testimonies be recorded in the presence of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and her husband, retired Captain Muhammad Safdar.
The court was hearing an appeal filed by Amjad Pervez, the counsel for Maryam Nawaz and her husband, against the accountability court's decision.
Last week, the two UK-based prosecution witnesses had been allowed to testify through a video link after they cited security concerns in visiting Pakistan.
Pervez's petition, submitted on Wednesday, had sought the annulment of the decision to allow witnesses to testify via video link. The federation, National Accountability Board (NAB) chairman and Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir — who passed the decision — were made party to the case in the petition.
Pervez argued that the accountability court had accepted a request forwarded by NAB — the prosecution — to record the statements through video link even though his client had reservations over the matter.
He argued that if the accountability court's decision was upheld by the high court, it must be ensured that the statements of the witnesses are recorded in the presence of his client. The counsel for Nawaz Sharif, Saad Hashmi, also adopted Pervez's arguments.
NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, however, had argued against, saying that the appellants were only trying to prolong the trial by bringing the matter to the IHC. He claimed that Maryam and her family had not raised any objection in the accountability court.
Justice Athar Minallah observed that a fair trial is the suspect's right and added that the court must make sure that the requirements of a fair trial are being observed.
Correction: The headline of this article had initially suggested that the petition had been rejected outright. The error is regretted.
Hopefully this will be the last nail in their coffins.
This will be very interesting development, and how NS and his family members defend claims against them. The corruption and money laundering drama is getting interesting before it ends - more suspense!
The massive increase in Sharif family's spectacular wealth has reached trillion dollars of assets and businesses out of Pakistan and in Pakistan while majority of Pakistanis are living below poverty line in very miserable and dreadful conditions.
Nawaz is struggling to retain his power. That is democracy in action. If he had not had that heart bypass operation in London he would have dropped dead of a heart attack already. Even if he is allowed to head the party he still can never regain his prestige. The fact that Maryam forged documents presented to the courts (and it is a fact) that would be a travesty of justice if she gets away with it. If convicted she will be barred from standing for election.
@Alba - Very well said.
IHC must consider securing testimony via video link. If the witness are compelled to visit Pakistan then they will be subjected to witness tampering by the defendends and it accomplices.