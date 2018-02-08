Religious parties assemble in Mardan to demand release of men convicted in Mashal Khan murder case
Multiple religious parties are set to protest on Friday against the conviction of 31 men found to have been involved in the brutal murder of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan student Mashal Khan, who was lynched in April 2017 after being falsely accused of blasphemy.
The protest will be held after Friday prayers at a mosque in Mardan, where different religious and political parties will converge under the 'Khatm-i-Nabuwwat Mardan' banner to protest the convictions.
The protest has been sponsored by the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Maulana Samiul Haq's Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam.
The JI also held a gathering in Mardan on Wednesday to 'welcome' those acquitted by the ATC.
JI's Emir in Mardan, Dr Attaur Rehman, while speaking to DawnNews said the party is a constitutional and religious party which wants Shariah law imposed in Pakistan.
"The Haripur ATC honourably acquitted 26 individuals in the Mashal Khan case. This means they are innocent and we have gathered to give them an exemplary welcome," he had said.
JUI-F's Provincial General Secretary Shujaul Mulk, when asked about the reasons behind the Friday protest, told DawnNews that the 26 who were acquitted in the case by the Haripur Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday will address protesters tomorrow.
Mulk said that those let off were allegedly eyewitnesses to the lynching of Mashal Khan and continue to claim that he (Mashal) had committed blasphemy. He added that they had included this information in the statements recorded in court.
He also alleged that the men arrested for the murder of Mashal were beaten and forced confessions were extracted from them.
He said the men acquitted will tell attendees of the protest tomorrow about how they were treated in custody.
"Despite all this, the government cleared Mashal," the JUI-F leader said. "We are not going to sit quietly, we will approach the Supreme Court and challenge the punishments handed to each of the convicts," he insisted.
He added that the religious parties workers will ask the government to avoid appealing against the acquittals in the Mashal Khan case "as it will hurt the sentiments of Muslims" and warned that the move "may spark protests across the country."
A formal decision in this regard will be made at the gathering on Friday, Mulk said.
On Wednesday night, a jubilant crowd of religious party workers had gathered at the Mardan Motorway Interchange to "welcome" the 26 "heroes" who had been acquitted by the court, and to protest the ATC's verdict against the 31 men convicted of Mashal's murder.
The charged crowd chanted slogans against the murdered student and vowed to "move the Supreme Court against the verdict".
At least six of the acquitted reached Mardan on Wednesday night. One of the acquitted, Aizaz, was welcomed and garlanded enthusiastically by the crowd.
Aizaz, who was showered with petals and carried on the shoulders of supporters, addressed the crowd in Pashto, vowing that anyone who committed blasphemy or spoke against Khatm-i-Nabuwwat would "meet the same end as Mashal".
Meanwhile, JUI-F's Mulk said that the court may have sentenced one "lover of the Prophet (Peace be upon him)" to death, "but that there are thousands more Imrans on the streets" ready to act.
Comments (88)
Mullahs supporting murders and murderers, shameful
Religious parties assemble in Mardan to demand the release of men convicted in Mashal Khan murder case ... Let us see who is superior... Our religious parties or the judiciary, we have to take a stand at some point... folks...We can't retract the decisions we've made, we can only affect the decisions we're going to make from here. folks...No matter how convinced we are that someone is nasty, evil or just plain criminal if they have not been convicted of any crime and support views that are upheld and defended by many law-abiding citizens, the only way to tackle them is through democratic debate but the question is are they willing to...
Why these people don't come out for the sexual violence against children?
With the fanatics like these Pakistan, especially KP, faces an uphill task of being an enlightened place. Let these fanatic understand that we want Pakistan as it was envisioned by Quaid-i- Azam in his August 11, 1947, speech before the Constituent Assembly. We respect Khatam-i- Nabowat, however, we also want the Rule of Law across the board. Nobody has the right to take law in his/her hand. Shame on all those people who support the murderer and his accomplices.
@chymera - Agree 100%
@chymera Yes exactly why?
@chymera brilliant question
These so called religious parties are the real source of the problem of hatred, bigotry and intolerance, very shameful.
Shameless Mullahs!
And of course most of the crowd demanding release of these murderers are mainly uneducated have no idea of the facts but ordered to attend by Mullah's trying to exert power.
What is the difference between the terrorists of TTP and the killers of Mashal Khan and their supporters?
The state should take a strong notice of glorifying the killers of Mashal Khan and challenging the decision of courts on the street.
Courts must upheld their decision
If the mullahs block roads and use force, then charge them for illegal disturbance of daily life.
@chymera We're talking about a completely different issue here.
Now lets see those guts, Imran. The ones you're always accusing others of not having
So now it is proven that parties like JUI-F and their leader incite these students to kill other students. Government must hold leaders of JUI-F responsible for the murders and this demonstrations.
@Farooq khan It is not only the Mullahs, you are all the same, the none mullahs are no different; they are supporting crooks, thieves land mafia and money launders.
that's why there is no future for Pakistan. Shame on these barbarians.
Rule of Law must be supreme to all Pakistanis. If that breaks, the Mullas will takeover this beautiful country. Shame.
@Rabia - make some sensible comments please?
Dangerous development, what kind of society are we living in.
Shame shame for these protests
@chymera because they do it all the time . They are shameless people
Wondering whats IK stand on this.
Maulana Fazlur Rahman and Jamat Islami are the main culprits who support murderers.
@khanm .... Muntaz Qadri or Mashal Khan? Pakistan must choose its fate.
Is this Jinnah's Pakistan? He will be sad..
It is disgraceful, the way religious parties are opposing the court's judgements relating to Mashal Khan's murder case. Both religious and politics are being mixed and used for personal motives.
What is even more shameful than the despicable act of the Mullahs is the support which leaders like Imran Khan give to such elements.
@Farooq khan They have done that since ever. Why is that a surprise to you?
@chymera because they themselves are involved in such violence.
@Rabia what has Imran Khan to do with this. Why always bring him in everything
Mockery of Court's decisions by ignorant Mullahs.
@Farooq shah these parties should be banned unless they have educated Islamic scholars leading them
Can Nawaz Sharif condemn his best friend Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and his JUI F party for supporting and protecting the mob that killed Mashal Khan? PMLN has to be publicaly critical of JUI F and disassociate itself from JUI F otherwise it would be considered as a party which endorses JUI F's stance on the matter.
@Rabia JUI-F is aligned with PML-N in the government.
Successful Faizabad dharna served as flagship for these types of protests. Fascism is on rise in Pakistan. From there what will be, will be. We've to shape up or ship out!
The issue is that that the victim was one and culprits are too many, no religious basis of protest.
@chymera - because they are the culprits in most cases
brain is the most crazy organ in human body. It does things which one cannot even imagine. What these mullan doing simply beyond my thinking. Nothing but craziness. How one can support murderers. I have goosebumps all over my body while writing this comment.
@Rabia : Please talk sense.
Throw these idiots in jail for trying to create unrest in the country
Just shameful.....
Pakistani religious parties thrive on hatred. Its a shame that these people are supporting and welcoming those who killed an innocent human being on a totally false pretext and lie.
Unbelievable!!!
This is why justice given doesn't always mean justice done...
Before these people do a NS and prolong the whole thing, authorities need to execute their orders asap.
The law minister's resignation has emboldened them.
@sid support your recommendation. Do it ASAP.
Please ban all religious parties in Pakistan.The sooner we do the better.
lets get out of houses and protest against these mullahs
Let's hope that the judiciary prevails.
Idiots.
Where is IK? His partners JI and JUI (S) are leading this mob against the Justice system of Pakistan. Shouldn't these people be jailed for threatening?
Government must take stern actions against these religious hooligans once for all.
Each and everyone of these should also be indited for promoting murder. All accused had no right to execute a boy on their own.
MOnsters
Interesting twist. I am pretty sure Imran Khan will go up in the mountains now!!!
Even though I realize a law and order situation could be in the offing, which might not sit good for Pakistan, but still I believe IK's response will spice things up momentarily.
Moderates should come out and march against this. A silence will be considered a tacit approval of these forces.
This is more serious than it looks. Each one in this crowd is willing to kill and/or die. But who has time to think or do something about it? Our leaders need to show vision and come up with both short and long term bi-partisan strategies to deal with this.
Sick...
What a sorry state of affairs!
These people are a joke and they made the country look like joke.
@chymera that would be self hatred.
Where is our savior Imran Khan....Shame
chymera - because they are the ones who commit these acts. They can't protest against their own behavior
WE need to speak up, raise our voice for the supremacy of law.
Though the move is condemnable, at the end these people will ensure that all the convicted are also released. Pressure will be put on the family of the victim to pardon. It happened earlier in other cases, and it will happen again and again and again
here you go again. why the hell ppl don't follow the law. these ppl are the reason of extremism in Pakistan. uneducated molvis killing the social justice system of Pakistan. why don't they protest against kids rape and murderers. why don't they stand up for judiciary. why don't they stand up for underage marriages. 7 years old girls getting married to 40 year old. why are they not protesting against it. now they are supportin killers shame on en. it's not getting a good name to my country.
It seems a political move, it may eventually lead them towards MMA like alliance against PTI/ANP. lets see the nerves of IK..
Totally disgusted
Wonder what will be Imran Khan's stand on this and how his party's KP government handle this situation ?
These Mullahs need to be tamed, the destroyed our country and culture.
Pakistan does not need outside enemy. They are enough to destroy your country.
Utterly shameful.
A fanatic state. Where we are heading? Why and how these 26 murderers are released? Now the real faces of JUI-F and JI are clear for all Pakistani's.
Religious parties are are out of sync with the norms of the 21st century! They're nothing but a mob rule!
@imran - does not matter educated or uneducated. Have you seen any protest by liberals, moderates or educated against these people? Not a single word against these people by any minister, General, etc.
What does Imran Khan has to say now? He was looking to get credits for conviction in Mashal Khan murder case and praising KP police as role model. But it can be seen that a case that is yet to reach its final conclusion has many more protesting and threatening with violence. The case should have been an example and create deterrence among those with no respect for law and order but the results are opposite.
The picture above reminds me what I heard as a kid.. "those without (proper) education are like some weird animals". I do not see any humans in that picture.
I hope the KP government does not allow these people to make the murderer a hero like they did in the case of other similar murderers.
@chymera because they are also the ones comitting sexual violence against children
Totally wrong. Does Mr. Mashal Khan have done what he accused for? does anybody have proofs, if yes even so it is the responsibility of state to punish not a common man. I have no idea where our country and people are heading.
so sad to see these religious nuts condoning murder of one of their own and in this 21st century ashamed to to admit that i am from that part of the country. something is seriously wrong with our society when child rapers and murderers dont get the same outcry as the murderers of innocent people do.
@chymera because by and large they are the perpetrators of abuse against them.
@chymera because they are one that commit it.
@Rabia whats Imran got to do with this. He is neither judge nor jury. He is not even the Chief Minister.
this is so stupid religious parties are now supporting murder.