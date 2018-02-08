DAWN.COM

Religious parties assemble in Mardan to demand release of men convicted in Mashal Khan murder case

SirajuddinUpdated February 08, 2018

Members of religious parties gathered in Mardan on Wednesday to welcome those acquitted by the court in the murder of Mashal Khan. ─ Photo by author.
Members of religious parties gathered in Mardan on Wednesday to welcome those acquitted by the court in the murder of Mashal Khan. ─ Photo by author.

Multiple religious parties are set to protest on Friday against the conviction of 31 men found to have been involved in the brutal murder of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan student Mashal Khan, who was lynched in April 2017 after being falsely accused of blasphemy.

The protest will be held after Friday prayers at a mosque in Mardan, where different religious and political parties will converge under the 'Khatm-i-Nabuwwat Mardan' banner to protest the convictions.

The protest has been sponsored by the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Maulana Samiul Haq's Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam.

The JI also held a gathering in Mardan on Wednesday to 'welcome' those acquitted by the ATC.

JI's Emir in Mardan, Dr Attaur Rehman, while speaking to DawnNews said the party is a constitutional and religious party which wants Shariah law imposed in Pakistan.

"The Haripur ATC honourably acquitted 26 individuals in the Mashal Khan case. This means they are innocent and we have gathered to give them an exemplary welcome," he had said.

JUI-F's Provincial General Secretary Shujaul Mulk, when asked about the reasons behind the Friday protest, told DawnNews that the 26 who were acquitted in the case by the Haripur Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday will address protesters tomorrow.

Mulk said that those let off were allegedly eyewitnesses to the lynching of Mashal Khan and continue to claim that he (Mashal) had committed blasphemy. He added that they had included this information in the statements recorded in court.

He also alleged that the men arrested for the murder of Mashal were beaten and forced confessions were extracted from them.

He said the men acquitted will tell attendees of the protest tomorrow about how they were treated in custody.

"Despite all this, the government cleared Mashal," the JUI-F leader said. "We are not going to sit quietly, we will approach the Supreme Court and challenge the punishments handed to each of the convicts," he insisted.

He added that the religious parties workers will ask the government to avoid appealing against the acquittals in the Mashal Khan case "as it will hurt the sentiments of Muslims" and warned that the move "may spark protests across the country."

A formal decision in this regard will be made at the gathering on Friday, Mulk said.

On Wednesday night, a jubilant crowd of religious party workers had gathered at the Mardan Motorway Interchange to "welcome" the 26 "heroes" who had been acquitted by the court, and to protest the ATC's verdict against the 31 men convicted of Mashal's murder.

The charged crowd chanted slogans against the murdered student and vowed to "move the Supreme Court against the verdict".

At least six of the acquitted reached Mardan on Wednesday night. One of the acquitted, Aizaz, was welcomed and garlanded enthusiastically by the crowd.

Aizaz, who was showered with petals and carried on the shoulders of supporters, addressed the crowd in Pashto, vowing that anyone who committed blasphemy or spoke against Khatm-i-Nabuwwat would "meet the same end as Mashal".

Meanwhile, JUI-F's Mulk said that the court may have sentenced one "lover of the Prophet (Peace be upon him)" to death, "but that there are thousands more Imrans on the streets" ready to act.

Comments (88)

1000 characters
Farooq khan
Feb 08, 2018 06:39pm

Mullahs supporting murders and murderers, shameful

khanm
Feb 08, 2018 06:42pm

Religious parties assemble in Mardan to demand the release of men convicted in Mashal Khan murder case ... Let us see who is superior... Our religious parties or the judiciary, we have to take a stand at some point... folks...We can't retract the decisions we've made, we can only affect the decisions we're going to make from here. folks...No matter how convinced we are that someone is nasty, evil or just plain criminal if they have not been convicted of any crime and support views that are upheld and defended by many law-abiding citizens, the only way to tackle them is through democratic debate but the question is are they willing to...

chymera
Feb 08, 2018 06:45pm

Why these people don't come out for the sexual violence against children?

Asif A Shah
Feb 08, 2018 06:51pm

With the fanatics like these Pakistan, especially KP, faces an uphill task of being an enlightened place. Let these fanatic understand that we want Pakistan as it was envisioned by Quaid-i- Azam in his August 11, 1947, speech before the Constituent Assembly. We respect Khatam-i- Nabowat, however, we also want the Rule of Law across the board. Nobody has the right to take law in his/her hand. Shame on all those people who support the murderer and his accomplices.

AA
Feb 08, 2018 06:52pm

@chymera - Agree 100%

Khan
Feb 08, 2018 06:55pm

@chymera Yes exactly why?

Atta
Feb 08, 2018 07:03pm

@chymera brilliant question

Patriot
Feb 08, 2018 07:07pm

These so called religious parties are the real source of the problem of hatred, bigotry and intolerance, very shameful.

Adhrish
Feb 08, 2018 07:18pm

Shameless Mullahs!

imran
Feb 08, 2018 07:19pm

And of course most of the crowd demanding release of these murderers are mainly uneducated have no idea of the facts but ordered to attend by Mullah's trying to exert power.

AFRIDI
Feb 08, 2018 07:21pm

What is the difference between the terrorists of TTP and the killers of Mashal Khan and their supporters?

The state should take a strong notice of glorifying the killers of Mashal Khan and challenging the decision of courts on the street.

Saqib
Feb 08, 2018 07:21pm

Courts must upheld their decision

Hamed Quraishi
Feb 08, 2018 07:24pm

If the mullahs block roads and use force, then charge them for illegal disturbance of daily life.

Rabia
Feb 08, 2018 07:34pm

@chymera We're talking about a completely different issue here.

Rabia
Feb 08, 2018 07:35pm

Now lets see those guts, Imran. The ones you're always accusing others of not having

Zeeshan
Feb 08, 2018 07:39pm
Ahsan Gul
Feb 08, 2018 07:48pm

So now it is proven that parties like JUI-F and their leader incite these students to kill other students. Government must hold leaders of JUI-F responsible for the murders and this demonstrations.

Riaz Ahmad
Feb 08, 2018 08:00pm

@Farooq khan It is not only the Mullahs, you are all the same, the none mullahs are no different; they are supporting crooks, thieves land mafia and money launders.

ghulam mustafa
Feb 08, 2018 08:04pm

that's why there is no future for Pakistan. Shame on these barbarians.

ahamed
Feb 08, 2018 08:06pm

Rule of Law must be supreme to all Pakistanis. If that breaks, the Mullas will takeover this beautiful country. Shame.

Ahsan Gul
Feb 08, 2018 08:10pm

@Rabia - make some sensible comments please?

Khurram
Feb 08, 2018 08:11pm

Dangerous development, what kind of society are we living in.

Rameez
Feb 08, 2018 08:11pm

Shame shame for these protests

Naveed
Feb 08, 2018 08:15pm

@chymera because they do it all the time . They are shameless people

Goose
Feb 08, 2018 08:18pm

Wondering whats IK stand on this.

Farooq shah
Feb 08, 2018 08:19pm

Maulana Fazlur Rahman and Jamat Islami are the main culprits who support murderers.

Alba
Feb 08, 2018 08:22pm

@khanm .... Muntaz Qadri or Mashal Khan? Pakistan must choose its fate.

Leo
Feb 08, 2018 08:28pm

Is this Jinnah's Pakistan? He will be sad..

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 08, 2018 08:29pm

It is disgraceful, the way religious parties are opposing the court's judgements relating to Mashal Khan's murder case. Both religious and politics are being mixed and used for personal motives.

Masood Haider
Feb 08, 2018 08:32pm

What is even more shameful than the despicable act of the Mullahs is the support which leaders like Imran Khan give to such elements.

N D Gaur
Feb 08, 2018 08:33pm

@Farooq khan They have done that since ever. Why is that a surprise to you?

Naeem
Feb 08, 2018 08:35pm

@chymera because they themselves are involved in such violence.

Maria
Feb 08, 2018 08:37pm

@Rabia what has Imran Khan to do with this. Why always bring him in everything

Creative Genious
Feb 08, 2018 08:37pm

Mockery of Court's decisions by ignorant Mullahs.

Maria
Feb 08, 2018 08:39pm

@Farooq shah these parties should be banned unless they have educated Islamic scholars leading them

Talha
Feb 08, 2018 08:40pm

Can Nawaz Sharif condemn his best friend Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and his JUI F party for supporting and protecting the mob that killed Mashal Khan? PMLN has to be publicaly critical of JUI F and disassociate itself from JUI F otherwise it would be considered as a party which endorses JUI F's stance on the matter.

MONIER
Feb 08, 2018 08:42pm

@Rabia JUI-F is aligned with PML-N in the government.

Rimsha
Feb 08, 2018 08:49pm

Successful Faizabad dharna served as flagship for these types of protests. Fascism is on rise in Pakistan. From there what will be, will be. We've to shape up or ship out!

abbottonian 43
Feb 08, 2018 08:52pm

The issue is that that the victim was one and culprits are too many, no religious basis of protest.

Saad Bin Razzaq
Feb 08, 2018 08:53pm

@chymera - because they are the culprits in most cases

Truth
Feb 08, 2018 08:54pm

brain is the most crazy organ in human body. It does things which one cannot even imagine. What these mullan doing simply beyond my thinking. Nothing but craziness. How one can support murderers. I have goosebumps all over my body while writing this comment.

ADNAN AZIZ
Feb 08, 2018 08:54pm

@Rabia : Please talk sense.

Wasif Altaf
Feb 08, 2018 08:55pm

Throw these idiots in jail for trying to create unrest in the country

Ahmed
Feb 08, 2018 08:56pm

Just shameful.....

Gypsy
Feb 08, 2018 08:56pm

Pakistani religious parties thrive on hatred. Its a shame that these people are supporting and welcoming those who killed an innocent human being on a totally false pretext and lie.

A girl
Feb 08, 2018 08:58pm

Unbelievable!!!

sid
Feb 08, 2018 09:02pm

This is why justice given doesn't always mean justice done...

Before these people do a NS and prolong the whole thing, authorities need to execute their orders asap.

Rashid
Feb 08, 2018 09:05pm

The law minister's resignation has emboldened them.

Truth
Feb 08, 2018 09:06pm

@sid support your recommendation. Do it ASAP.

Fahim.Ahmed
Feb 08, 2018 09:06pm

Please ban all religious parties in Pakistan.The sooner we do the better.

koshe
Feb 08, 2018 09:11pm

lets get out of houses and protest against these mullahs

AXH
Feb 08, 2018 09:24pm

Let's hope that the judiciary prevails.

Pakistan deserves better
Feb 08, 2018 09:30pm

Idiots.

What about me
Feb 08, 2018 09:34pm

Where is IK? His partners JI and JUI (S) are leading this mob against the Justice system of Pakistan. Shouldn't these people be jailed for threatening?

Najmi
Feb 08, 2018 09:38pm

Government must take stern actions against these religious hooligans once for all.

Zeeshan
Feb 08, 2018 09:45pm

Each and everyone of these should also be indited for promoting murder. All accused had no right to execute a boy on their own.

Ehsan
Feb 08, 2018 09:47pm

MOnsters

Dr. Doctor
Feb 08, 2018 09:48pm

Interesting twist. I am pretty sure Imran Khan will go up in the mountains now!!!

Even though I realize a law and order situation could be in the offing, which might not sit good for Pakistan, but still I believe IK's response will spice things up momentarily.

Kris
Feb 08, 2018 09:52pm

Moderates should come out and march against this. A silence will be considered a tacit approval of these forces.

Saeed
Feb 08, 2018 10:05pm

This is more serious than it looks. Each one in this crowd is willing to kill and/or die. But who has time to think or do something about it? Our leaders need to show vision and come up with both short and long term bi-partisan strategies to deal with this.

JustWasif
Feb 08, 2018 10:12pm

Sick...

Zaidi
Feb 08, 2018 10:15pm

What a sorry state of affairs!

saddam
Feb 08, 2018 10:15pm

These people are a joke and they made the country look like joke.

Omar
Feb 08, 2018 10:19pm

@chymera that would be self hatred.

Awaz....
Feb 08, 2018 10:24pm

Where is our savior Imran Khan....Shame

good stuff
Feb 08, 2018 10:26pm

chymera - because they are the ones who commit these acts. They can't protest against their own behavior

Javed Arshad
Feb 08, 2018 10:30pm

WE need to speak up, raise our voice for the supremacy of law.

Raaz
Feb 08, 2018 10:33pm

Though the move is condemnable, at the end these people will ensure that all the convicted are also released. Pressure will be put on the family of the victim to pardon. It happened earlier in other cases, and it will happen again and again and again

Asim ayub
Feb 08, 2018 10:48pm

here you go again. why the hell ppl don't follow the law. these ppl are the reason of extremism in Pakistan. uneducated molvis killing the social justice system of Pakistan. why don't they protest against kids rape and murderers. why don't they stand up for judiciary. why don't they stand up for underage marriages. 7 years old girls getting married to 40 year old. why are they not protesting against it. now they are supportin killers shame on en. it's not getting a good name to my country.

Haider
Feb 08, 2018 10:50pm

It seems a political move, it may eventually lead them towards MMA like alliance against PTI/ANP. lets see the nerves of IK..

Amer
Feb 08, 2018 10:53pm

Totally disgusted

M.Sethi
Feb 08, 2018 10:54pm

Wonder what will be Imran Khan's stand on this and how his party's KP government handle this situation ?

Voice
Feb 08, 2018 11:11pm

These Mullahs need to be tamed, the destroyed our country and culture.

Tom
Feb 08, 2018 11:28pm

Pakistan does not need outside enemy. They are enough to destroy your country.

pattal
Feb 08, 2018 11:40pm

Utterly shameful.

naji
Feb 08, 2018 11:44pm

A fanatic state. Where we are heading? Why and how these 26 murderers are released? Now the real faces of JUI-F and JI are clear for all Pakistani's.

Tariq, Lahore
Feb 08, 2018 11:47pm

Religious parties are are out of sync with the norms of the 21st century! They're nothing but a mob rule!

Ash20
Feb 08, 2018 11:51pm

@imran - does not matter educated or uneducated. Have you seen any protest by liberals, moderates or educated against these people? Not a single word against these people by any minister, General, etc.

Shailesh
Feb 08, 2018 11:53pm

What does Imran Khan has to say now? He was looking to get credits for conviction in Mashal Khan murder case and praising KP police as role model. But it can be seen that a case that is yet to reach its final conclusion has many more protesting and threatening with violence. The case should have been an example and create deterrence among those with no respect for law and order but the results are opposite.

Helloall
Feb 08, 2018 11:53pm

The picture above reminds me what I heard as a kid.. "those without (proper) education are like some weird animals". I do not see any humans in that picture.

Yawar
Feb 09, 2018 12:06am

I hope the KP government does not allow these people to make the murderer a hero like they did in the case of other similar murderers.

imraan
Feb 09, 2018 12:07am

@chymera because they are also the ones comitting sexual violence against children

Silent Observer
Feb 09, 2018 12:07am

Totally wrong. Does Mr. Mashal Khan have done what he accused for? does anybody have proofs, if yes even so it is the responsibility of state to punish not a common man. I have no idea where our country and people are heading.

abdul khan
Feb 09, 2018 12:18am

so sad to see these religious nuts condoning murder of one of their own and in this 21st century ashamed to to admit that i am from that part of the country. something is seriously wrong with our society when child rapers and murderers dont get the same outcry as the murderers of innocent people do.

Javed
Feb 09, 2018 12:22am

@chymera because by and large they are the perpetrators of abuse against them.

Aamir
Feb 09, 2018 12:23am

@chymera because they are one that commit it.

Neo
Feb 09, 2018 12:34am

@Rabia whats Imran got to do with this. He is neither judge nor jury. He is not even the Chief Minister.

Tom Kubic
Feb 09, 2018 12:44am

this is so stupid religious parties are now supporting murder.

