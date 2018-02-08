Trump's tweet was deeply hurtful to Pakistanis, Bilawal tells American news outlet
Appearing on Wednesday on American news outlet Fox Business in the show 'After the Bell', PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari criticised US President Donald Trump's New Year's tweet as "deeply hurtful" to the people of Pakistan, particularly to those people like himself "who have lost loved ones in the fight against extremism."
He was talking to the American news outlet in connection with the American president's accusation at the start of the year that Washington had "foolishly given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years", but Pakistan had in return given "safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan".
Bilawal said that while he doesn't think President Trump intended so, "this tweet sent a wrong message".
He recalled that President Trump had talked about 'aid' in the tweet when referring to a sum of $33 billion transferred to Pakistan. Conceding that the concern over aid is "America's right, America's taxpayer money and absolutely your [the US government]'s right to [decide] how you want to spend it", he made clear that the Coalition Support Fund (CSF) — under which a large chunk of the $33bn were transferred — "is actually reimbursement in exchange for services rendered by Pakistan in the fight against extremism."
His response to allegations that Pakistan supports the Taliban was similarly calculated.
"The country [Pakistan] has seen a 75 per cent drop in terrorist activity, while in Afghanistan, terrorists are [still] active in 75pc of the country and 45pc of Afghanistan is not in the control of the government. If all the Nato forces — if all of America's might and the Afghan government put together — can't defeat terrorists in Afghanistan, how do we expect Pakistan to do it alone?" he asked.
"Afghanistan's war can't be won on Pakistan's soil," he added.
"Terrorists have killed Pakistanis; terrorists have killed more Pakistanis than Americans, and we want to end terrorism in Pakistan and in Afghanistan," he reiterated.
He also pushed back on the criticism against Pakistan. "The US government has supported the Taliban and the mujahidin in the Afghan war," he reminded his interviewers. "They forced the Pakistani state and government to support these forces [in the past]."
He also recalled that his mother, Benazir Bhutto, had warned then US president, George H.W. Bush, against creating "a monster" in Afghanistan, but insisted that he does not want to look at the past, but to the future.
"Pakistan, Afghanistan and the US will have to work together to defeat terrorism," he concluded.
Comments (68)
I think this should be his full-time job, he is excellent handling foreign media
GREAT LEADER WITH VISION & CLEAR GLOBAL PROSPECTIVE
Well done Bilawal for a very good response. Thank you.
Bilawal is well spoken. He should be the face of Pakistan when speaking to the world.
Great job, Bilawal is the kind of leader Pakistan needs. Not PML N who cant even speak Urdu properly.
Pathetic response He is covering Elections campaign in Pakistan.
@Farrukh no doubt sir!
It is time to ask this kid where he gets his money, and should declare his taxes and expenses before representing people of Pakistan we have enough corrupt family members running the country.
Now, I appreciate Bilawal interview he looks like a patriotic young leader, keeps up continuous same passion Mr.Bilawal show your leadership in gentlemen manner. please also control your corrupted minister in Sindh do something for Sindh cities, especially, Karachi, its became debris city, not city of light. thanks. shahid, dubai.
At least someone from Pakistan is telling Trump the facts in proper English. Government is totally useless in defending the country even verbally.
Well done Bilawal from PTI lover
Bilawal, truth always hurts.
He is deeply hurt, correction his pocket is deeply hurt.
It seems the guardians of the land have decided. They would rather witness country be looted by Zardari and co. then to see it plunge into darkness by Nawaz. We the people are the only party amongst these wolves at the loser's end.
Very smart. PPP exactly know what they are doing. They have chosen fox network cause that is the only network Trump watches. Well he should be our foreign minister for now.
He seems to be a very balanced politician in expression of his political views.And above all he is deft enough to put forward his outlook of the complex issues facing his country with dauntless skills like his highly reverend mother.
@Sami Yeah..and that's what impresses our people..ability to speak fluent English with an accent.. ideas don't matter
Bilawal is beginning to show political maturity and is demonstrating through various interviews the same intelligent qualities of a seasoned Politician like his grandfather the great Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
Actually he spoke quite well. The anchor was as good as shahid masood.
I appreciate Bilawal's handling of Fox Business. Please keep it up.
He is good, but that does not mean I am going to support corrupt practices and zero delivery of PPP. Bilawal should do something concrete in developing Rural Sindh.
Bilawal for Foreign Minister
Bilawal is getting some maturity.
Hah, so he basically copied everything what Imran Khan always says...
A Boy in his 30's talking to right wing media in USA telling the wrong doings of country, what else you want to listen......
I don't recall ever the Sharif's have face American media and put Pakistan case like this. Nawaz govt. should hire him either for UN or foreign minister.
Will we ever get rid of family rule in Pakistan.? Bhuttos, zardaris and Sharifs ..please leave us alone...
Can he speak his national language-Urdu?
He is an amazing politician just like his mother and grandfather!!!
Bilawal is making some impressive headlines.
He is learning. Good.
@Sami - This is exactly what IK has been saying repeatedly.
Keep it up boy.. I wasn’t expecting him and PPP to defend Pakistan in any capacity. Good to see a change to some extent.
@MS , he should also speak about the wealth on which he has been raised.
If anyone can truly handle interviews it's Hina Rabbani Khar. Khawaja Asif has a good command as well but talks more than he should.
What about Bilawal's Dad who is more harmful than Trump.
Good soun bites. May he can start talking about corrupt PPP politicians- unless he does that then the rest is just hot air to make people feel good about him.
@ga - Agree about Hina Rabbani Khar.
No one can get better than Zulfiqar Ali bhutto and now his grandson when it’s come to representing Pakistan on international forum with confidence
bilawal is articulate and understands, at-least at the intellectual level, the zeitgeist of Pakistan. Politely but firmly deflecting accusations by a right-wing mouthpiece in US media shows a level of communication skill that are sorely missing in PK leadership - i mean look at nawaz who reads from pieces of paper and imran who is not at home in either urdu or english. bilawal needs to develop some gravitas though and not sound so obviously fruity ! he should be made FM of PK.
Excellent response!
BBZ should live in Pakistan and if he is really serious about Pakistan, he should join IK.
Make bilawal bhutto our foreign minister
Make him our foreign minister already
Bilawal this is not your place to criticize Trump or any foreign leader as you are not elected representative of Pakistan's government. Instead of making political points, why don't you leave it to the government? We know that current foreign minister is inept but again let him do his job good or bad!!
A professional politician should be judged for the qualities he possess and should not be ridiculed over who his father is, what language he speaks and what his middle name is. Bilawal has diplomatic abilities, he has good understanding of international politics and he is aware of issues at hand and has proper answers to respond. We should appreciate this and hope that if he ever gets a chance he will prove to be good for Pakistan.
All the PMLN elite were speechless to confront one little Trump's tweet but blood of Bhutto speaks
How come he didn’t mention America’s defeat in Afghanistan. This line of reasoning has put the Americans on the defensive.
Bilawal might be answering the questions reasonably well but in what capacity is he giving interviews to foreign media agencies and in what capacity is he representing Pakistan on global forums? He is neither someone who is elected nor has he he held any significant position for Pakistan. This series of interviews is more like an image building campaign for Bilawal and benefits him more politically than Pakistan. However, he would never become a political powerhouse as long as he keep a political association with his father and corrupt politicians from Sindh.
Similar response is already given by IK and Hina Rabbani to western media. Bilawal is late to the party. Nonetheless, good response.
@Aamer language does not make a leader. Do take some time to visit upper Sindh to witness how PPP has ruined lives.
Very well said indeed.
Well, let's make him Pakistan's foreign minister right away.
@zeeshan karim Since when he has become a great leader? We need to get out of this slavish mindset.
Bilawal is right in his saying that, Trump's tweet was deeply hurtful for Pakistanis.
Bilawal's answers were impressively spot on. He has just made himself noticed by patriotic Pakistanis, whereas he was previously dismissed as new to the political merry go round. Pakistan Zindabad!
I request Imran khan to invite you to PTI. Leave PPP to zardari.
he is speaking the language of Pakistan now.
very well, nice talk.
People like Bilawal are the problem. Pakistan had lost all in global politics due to the corrupt incapadle, back door fedual and now their so called wrongly enlightened heir's. Some one probably wrote for him as Pakistani don't see any talent in him. This guy is artificially planted as he did not grow in Pakistan and unfortunately will be elected in parliment through the fraud democracy.The reason powerful countries can humiliate is due to these sell outs who are grooming a bigger sell out like Bilawal. In fact these Pakistani politicians are clowns entertaining all.
let not kill Bilawal.. he is brilliant, intelligent and knows his stuff
Mr Bilawal Trump saying what make sense Do you really believe Pakistanis should be trust Do you think your father trust worthy person.
When Imran Khan wins the upcoming election, he should hire Bilawal as his foreign minister.
He is good at handling foreign media and effectively projecting Pakistani stance over extremism and terrorism. It is now premature to call him a national leader. He has been silent over the worst governance in sindh. Some gigantic steps should have been taken by this would be national leader to end corruption and stop supporting armed gangs in KARACHI. He will have people support if he is really intolerant towards bad governance and corruption
"If the might of US military and combined NATO forces cannot end terrorism in Afghanistan, how can Pakistan be expected to handle it single-handed" - Bilawal B. Zardari. - Great retort on from Bilalwal. I agree with Sami... this should be his full-time job. Well done.
He is repeating same sermons earlier spelt by many. Unfortunately he is not free to speak, by and large he follows his Dad inputs. PPP cannot absolve itself from bad governance of Sindh Govt, instead of commenting on topics out of his domain,he must devote his energies to revival of Sindh rural,and urban issues, recently sugar cane growers were beaten black & blue, on orders of PPP elites owning sugar industries, charity begin from home, first restore goodness at home, instead jumping in foreign matters, let the foreign office do it's job.
Bilawal should be given the task of foreign office spokesperson which he is good at but not leadership. These are two separate things
@Sameer .Absolutely right. Bilawal is fully aware about huge fortune gathered by his Dad. So far he always avoid to comment on austerity measures, national savings programs, to lessen poverty, to do something about social welfare, better law & order, sanitation good roads, water scarcity, pollution, land grabbing,employment to young graduates,better hospitals, better education, nothing tangible done on real issues, just fond of arranged press statement in Davos or commenting on President Trump tweets. He may impress the PPP appeasers, but not the people at all.