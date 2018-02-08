DAWN.COM

Bangladesh opposition leader Khaleda Zia given 5 years in jail for embezzlement

AFP | APUpdated February 08, 2018

Bangladesh opposition leader and former prime minister Khaleda Zia arrives in the court for her verdict in Dhaka. ─ AP
A court in Bangladesh sentenced opposition leader Khaleda Zia to five years in jail on Thursday after convicting the two-time former premier of embezzling money meant for an orphanage.

Judge Mohammad Akhteruzzaman convicted Zia and sentenced her to five years in jail in a crowded courtroom, an AFP correspondent at the scene said. Following the sentence, Zia was taken to a Dhaka prison under heavy security.

The conviction means that Zia, the archrival of the current prime minister, could be barred from running in December national elections.

Defense lawyer Mahbubuddin Khokan said Zia had ordered him to appeal against the decision. "This is unbelievable," he said. "I am confident she will come out of jail."

Violent clashes broke out between security forces and protesters in the Bangladesh capital ahead of the verdict.

Police fired tear gas at thousands of opposition activists who defied heavy security to escort the car taking Zia, a two-time former prime minister, to a Dhaka court for the verdict.

The private television station Somoy said at least five police officers had been injured and two motorcycles torched during the clashes that broke out several kilometres from the court premises.

Zia, leader of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is charged with embezzling $252,000 from a trust created for an orphanage and faces life in prison if convicted by the Dhaka magistrates' court.

She has consistently denied the charges, insisting “not a penny” was stolen and saying the legal action was politically motivated.

Police had banned street protests and rounded up thousands of opposition supporters in a crackdown ahead of Thursday's ruling.

A senior officer told AFP more than 5,000 police had been deployed in Dhaka and the streets of the usually congested capital were almost empty of cars early Thursday.

“We have stepped up security in the entire city,” Dhaka police chief Asaduzzaman Mia told reporters outside the court.

Authorities have for days been on high alert for protests in the tense city, where political demonstrations by Zia's centre-right BNP and its Islamist allies in 2014 and 2015 left nearly 200 people dead.

'Arbitrary arrests'

The guilty verdict could prevent Zia, a former ally turned arch-nemesis of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, from contesting a general election slated for December.

The BNP boycotted 2014 polls in which Hasina was re-elected but is expected to contest the upcoming general election.

Zia, 72, has repeatedly said the charges against her are politically motivated, aimed at excluding her and her family from politics.

“This is an attempt to use the court against me, in an effort to sideline me from politics and elections and to isolate me from the people,” Zia told a packed news conference on Wednesday.

BNP spokesman Rizvi Ahmed has said around 3,500 opposition activists and officials have been arrested in a sweep by security forces ahead of the verdict.

Human Rights Watch on Thursday urged the government to stop what it called “arbitrary arrests and detentions”.

“The Bangladesh government's claims to be open and democratic ring hollow as it cracks down on political dissent,” said the group's Asia director Brad Adams.

“The government has a responsibility to prevent and minimise violence, but it needs to do so in a way that respects basic rights, not flouts them.”

Many private schools declared a holiday on Thursday in anticipation of the verdict, while several ride-hailing services announced a day-long suspension of their operations.

Police have set up check-posts at key entry points of the city in an effort to prevent thousands of rural supporters of BNP and its Islamist allies from marching to the capital.

“Dhaka is effectively cut off, people in panic,” read the front-page headline of the Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo.

Zia, who entered politics in the mid-1980s after her military dictator husband was assassinated in an abortive coup, also faces dozens of separate charges related to violence and corruption.

Her son Tarique Rahman, who is in exile in London, is a co-defendant in the case. He was convicted of money-laundering in 2016.

Last month prosecutors sought the death penalty for Rahman over his alleged role in a deadly 2004 grenade attack that injured Hasina.

Zia and her son were detained by an army-backed government in 2007 and spent a year and a half in detention pending trials for alleged corruption.

Good cause
Feb 08, 2018 02:38pm

Great job Bangladesh !

Zak
Feb 08, 2018 03:58pm

Justice Finally!

Excellent.

Panocha
Feb 08, 2018 05:42pm

Five years is not enough.

M.Sethi
Feb 08, 2018 05:46pm

Political victimization for sure !

Haroon Rashid Khan
Feb 08, 2018 05:59pm

Khaleda Zia has had a good relationship with Pakistan and I hope she is able to win next elections so that we can have peace in South Asia.

yousuf
Feb 08, 2018 06:02pm

Justice prevailed, finally. When will this happen in Pakistan, I wonder.

Vijay
Feb 08, 2018 06:04pm

It looks that legal system in Bangladesh is working.

ExMohajirInUK
Feb 08, 2018 06:05pm

Hope our corrupt leaders will also get their fair share of justice soon.

M. Siddique
Feb 08, 2018 06:06pm

Bangladesh needs a person like Nelson Mandela to reconcile the society.

fRedIndian
Feb 08, 2018 06:07pm

Good to see that Bangladesh’s judiciary is effective in convicting a criminal! Pakistan should learn from this and bring back all the almost-absconding under-trial politicians and execute justice.

Creative Genious
Feb 08, 2018 06:17pm

Hope the same will happen with the corrupt Sharifs as a result of NAB's cases against them regarding money laundering.

saeeds
Feb 08, 2018 06:36pm

@yousuf I am sure you don't know about politics. Nothing is kosher in politics but you have to make democracy work. That is why in democratic society they never jailed there leaders

Zak
Feb 08, 2018 06:41pm

@Zak A mockery of justice, as expected.

Parag
Feb 08, 2018 06:41pm

@Haroon Rashid Khan is there any war going on in South Asia?

Alla
Feb 08, 2018 06:44pm

Look at her expensive Sunglasses.

Suraj
Feb 08, 2018 06:44pm

@saeeds. I m sure you know nothing about democracy.

RobbingHoods
Feb 08, 2018 06:56pm

So, if Kaleda's party get elected, will they arrest the current Prime Minister? This is not democracy, this is Authoritarian Government.

Sodomite
Feb 08, 2018 06:56pm

BD is a far better democracy than Pakistsn. This decision is the proof.

ejaz
Feb 08, 2018 07:08pm

Definitely politically motivated decision. It is time for Bangladesh to get out of the revenge and family politics.

imran
Feb 08, 2018 07:16pm

The law works out there, by now Shariff, Zardari and Mr Diesel should all be in jail for life.

Khan
Feb 08, 2018 07:30pm

I hope the corrupts in our country are dealt the same way.

Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Feb 08, 2018 07:30pm

A five years prison for stealing $ 250,000. Politicians and businessmen in Pakistan, who have stolen billions of dollars are still in power and enjoying the stolen monies freely.

Talha Ejaz
Feb 08, 2018 07:44pm

Bangladesh has no need for foreign powers to destroy them. They have ripped their social fabric on their own in a very efficient way.

syed
Feb 08, 2018 07:47pm

Nawaz Sharif, you are next!

Jamil Soomro, New York City
Feb 08, 2018 07:58pm

This is nothing new.The same old personal political vendetta by Sheikh Hasina for the opposition Politicians of Bangla Desh.

Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 08, 2018 08:36pm

@Vijay, It looks that Modi's policy is working in Bangladesh.

S K Roy
Feb 08, 2018 09:16pm

Khaleda zia is a harbourer of secterian politics. Religious fundamentalism will rise if she comes to power.

Sulimaan
Feb 08, 2018 09:35pm

SH has acquired absolute power! It is dangerous for BD!

Aam admi
Feb 08, 2018 09:45pm

@S K Roy khaleda is not punished for that.... MODI is a harbourer of secterian politics

Mujeeb Ur Rehman
Feb 08, 2018 09:56pm

We should learn at least from Bangladesh... It was just $ 252000.00 not in Billions... now look at our Ex-PM.

Chatterjee
Feb 08, 2018 10:08pm

Hasina has transformed Bangladesh into a Kingdom! In West Bengal there is more political tolerance!

Prabhjyot Singh madan
Feb 08, 2018 10:34pm

Wonerful work done here

Pawan
Feb 08, 2018 10:45pm

@Chatterjee: Hasina is far better than Zia.

Manish
Feb 08, 2018 10:48pm

Not a good news for Bangladesh, but politician not mean they will fair ...male or female does not matter.

Aam admi
Feb 08, 2018 10:51pm

@Pawan In the politics nothing is bad, all are better today hasina tomorrow other one

Abdus S Chaudhry
Feb 08, 2018 10:52pm

Vengeance!

ABE
Feb 08, 2018 10:53pm

Too bad, he cannot have a discourse with the Pakistani people to convince them that he has not connections with corruption, deceit, loot, plunder and fidling. That is virtually impossible for him to achieve.

An apple does not fall far from the tree. He's is after all a Zardari offspring!

humza
Feb 08, 2018 11:19pm

Better than hanging

umer
Feb 08, 2018 11:54pm

Now its Nawaz Sharif's turn!

Ash20
Feb 08, 2018 11:58pm

Good to see Bangladesh punishing corrupt and killers.

