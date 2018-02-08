DAWN.COM

ECP dismisses Imran Khan's petition against Ziaullah Afridi

Fahad ChaudhryFebruary 08, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's request to disqualify PTI minister and MPA Ziaullah Afridi for joining PPP.

In the reference, filed on September 27 last year, the PTI chief had sought Afridi's disqualification from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on the grounds that the former minister would be joining the PPP.

In August 2017, Afridi had levelled allegations of corruption against KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and KP finance minister Muzafar Said and announced that he would soon stage a sit-in outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission (KPEC) offices in the provincial capital to force the anti-corruption body into acting against the two.

Afridi had also criticised PTI’s chief Imran Khan and Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq for not taking action against the CM and finance minister over the illegal appointment of the Bank of Khyber’s managing director.

The former minister said that he had secured ‘solid’ evidence of the corrupt practices of the KP ruling parties and would soon make them public through media.

Afridi had also said that CM had established the KPEC just to victimise his political rivals.

A five-member bench of the ECP, headed by the chief election commissioner had earlier noted that Afridi had become a member of the KP Assembly on the PTI's ticket. However, in today's hearing, the reference was rejected in a split of 3/2 verdict.

Petition to declare PTI intra-party elections void discarded

Separately, the ECP also discarded a petition that asked for the intra-party elections held by PTI in June last year to be declared null.

On June 22, 2017 ─ 10 days after the PTI held the poll ─ Yusuf Ali, the former general secretary of the PTI’s Swabi chapter, had filed the petition before the ECP and asked the commission to declare the election null and void.

The petitioner had said that the PTI had not completed the necessary legal formalities when amending the constitution.

He had added that the party's constitution can only be changed if there is a two-thirds majority from the Central Executive Council. Ali was referring to an amendment which gave registered voters just two choices: panel 1 or 2.

The PTI Election Commission had re-drafted the party’s constitution and developed a software for the intra-party poll whereby anything written instead of 1 or 2 would disqualify the vote.

As per the amended constitution, 2.7 million voters had to decide between PTI Chairman Imran Khan or party leader Naik Muhammad Khan. No party member was allowed to choose anybody besides the two panels, the Insaf panel and the Ehtesaab panel, each with 14 members.

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Voice of Public
Feb 08, 2018 02:46pm

Has anybody ever heard Imran Khan saying '' i have proofs and soon I will appear to media to present them '' and then silence from him for a long time ? No, I haven't. In fact I have seen Imran Khan announcing to hold a press conference and showing proofs with documents of the corruption of ruling elite.............. All I wanted to say, that these pawns will keep coming to try and malign IK but will never succeed.

SK
Feb 08, 2018 03:40pm

Really dont understand ECP. Someone wins a seat on a parties ticket and than if he changes is party how can his seat still be valid?

ECP needs to be changed before the elections, otherwise we cant expect free and fair elections.

Zafar Ahmed
Feb 08, 2018 04:07pm

ECP is favoring rebellion-ship within the political party(PTI) , Gulalai & Ziaullah Afridi left the party but holding the seats as MNA & MPA respectfully ,which they won on PTI tickets !

israr khan
Feb 08, 2018 04:25pm

gee what else u can expect from the personal servant of pmln the ecp will do everything to reject pti and to reject pti's claim.. the man himself said he has joined anp and yet just like in gulailai case have declared them mna's however as per 18th amendment they should not be after announcing resignation

Mohsin
Feb 08, 2018 05:13pm

Election commission is just a tool of PML-N. It will do anything rhat favours PMLN or PPP and would go to any extent in violation of laws & common sense to harm PTI. Need 2 b fixed before general elections.

flipflopnation
Feb 08, 2018 05:24pm

@Zafar Ahmed that's nice, does it mean something?

Shan
Feb 08, 2018 05:51pm

Good job ECP. Keep it up. Why would party chairman be empowered to de-seat an elected parliamentary.

