Two men arrested for allegedly raping 11-year-old in Lakki Marwat

Hassan FarhanUpdated February 08, 2018

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly raped by two men in Lakki Marwat's Mama Khel town on Wednesday, according to a first information report (FIR) lodged in the Sarai Naurang police station on the victim's complaint.

The child was going to play cricket along with his cousin when two men took them away at gunpoint to an inn, the FIR said. The cousin was made to wait while they raped the victim inside a room, the FIR claimed.

The police arrested one of the suspects soon after the FIR was registered. The second suspect, who had escaped to Rawalpindi, was arrested after Sarai Naurang Station House Officer Zaheer Khan traced his location.

Police also recovered weapons from the two suspects.

"Both the suspects are habitual offenders and have spent time in jail before, "Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Murad Ali said.

Police gathered DNA evidence from the crime scene and sent them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal examination which, according to DSP Ali, confirmed that the boy was raped.

Further investigations into the incident are underway.

The suspects were produced in a local court where police secured physical remand of one of the two suspects. Police officials are also expected to hold a press conference later today.

Cases of sexual assault against minors have come under greater scrutiny in the country following the rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur, whose body was recovered from a dump in the city last month. The news shocked the entire country, with violent protests breaking out in Kasur.

WM
Feb 08, 2018 02:46pm

Excellent job by police. Both suspects arrested without any delay

Many-Faces
Feb 08, 2018 02:54pm

Read again, the second suspect disappeared in Rawalpindi.

ALI
Feb 08, 2018 03:18pm

Instead of saying good job police Pakistanis should seriously reflect on whats wrong with their society that so many of these incidents take place....

SBS king
Feb 08, 2018 03:24pm

@Many-Faces but trace by police and arrested.

WM
Feb 08, 2018 04:46pm

@Many-Faces I have read , it is written that second suspect was arrested after his location was traced , please you read it again

Khurram
Feb 08, 2018 04:53pm

@Many-Faces: Read again, he too was arrested later on.

Ali
Feb 08, 2018 05:08pm

@Many-Faces The second suspect, who had escaped to Rawalpindi, was arrested after Sarai Naurang Station House Officer Zaheer Khan traced his location.

