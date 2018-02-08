Jordan's King Abdullah II due in Islamabad on two-day visit
Jordan's King Abdullah II is set to arrive in Islamabad on Thursday on a two-day visit on the invitation of President Mamnoon Hussain, Radio Pakistan reported.
He is expected to hold talks with President Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the state-run news service reported, adding that bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest would be discussed during the meetings in the capital.
The visit is to provide the two countries an opportunity to explore ways and means to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas, particularly in expansion of bilateral trade and enhancement of investments in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.
Comments (6)
Why have these monarchs found Pakistan a cozy place for themselves.... probably we don't need them more than how much they need us.
Great opportunity to learn from them as to how to develop infrastructure with limited resources. We can learn so much from them, especially how to develop our tourism. Jordan’s economy is 30% dependent on tourism. I loved my visit to Jordan, I welcome his majesty to my country. We open our hearts and arms for you.
Good move by the President!
He is most welcome. Jordanians are nice people.
You are welcome and wish you a best and pleasant stay in Pakistan
@Sonya FYI, since you have probably never left Pakistan, let alone visit Jordan - his Kingdom is far more progressive and better place to live than Pakistan.
When did you ever hear of a Jordanian refugee, drowing off the coast of Italy, in flimsy boat, looking for a better life in Europe? Pakistanis are risking this every day, from Turkey, Greece, and Libya, because Pakistan does not offer them any hope or prospects.