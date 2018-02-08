DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Jordan's King Abdullah II due in Islamabad on two-day visit

Dawn.comFebruary 08, 2018

Email


Jordan's King Abdullah II is set to arrive in Islamabad on Thursday on a two-day visit on the invitation of President Mamnoon Hussain, Radio Pakistan reported.

He is expected to hold talks with President Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the state-run news service reported, adding that bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest would be discussed during the meetings in the capital.

The visit is to provide the two countries an opportunity to explore ways and means to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas, particularly in expansion of bilateral trade and enhancement of investments in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Sonya
Feb 08, 2018 12:53pm

Why have these monarchs found Pakistan a cozy place for themselves.... probably we don't need them more than how much they need us.

Kemariwala
Feb 08, 2018 01:01pm

Great opportunity to learn from them as to how to develop infrastructure with limited resources. We can learn so much from them, especially how to develop our tourism. Jordan’s economy is 30% dependent on tourism. I loved my visit to Jordan, I welcome his majesty to my country. We open our hearts and arms for you.

SDA
Feb 08, 2018 01:19pm

Good move by the President!

Dr.Khalil
Feb 08, 2018 02:15pm

He is most welcome. Jordanians are nice people.

Abu Khalid Yousafzai
Feb 08, 2018 02:30pm

You are welcome and wish you a best and pleasant stay in Pakistan

ABE
Feb 08, 2018 02:38pm

@Sonya FYI, since you have probably never left Pakistan, let alone visit Jordan - his Kingdom is far more progressive and better place to live than Pakistan.

When did you ever hear of a Jordanian refugee, drowing off the coast of Italy, in flimsy boat, looking for a better life in Europe? Pakistanis are risking this every day, from Turkey, Greece, and Libya, because Pakistan does not offer them any hope or prospects.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Where is Rao Anwar?

Where is Rao Anwar?

It is highly bizarre that in this day and age such a high-profile suspect remains on the run.

Opinion

Editorial

February 08, 2018

Curbing patronage

THE disbursal of so-called development funds for pet projects of parliamentarians is a controversial and wasteful...
February 08, 2018

Climate warning

PAKISTAN lives on its water resources which fuel our agriculture and contribute a large share of our power...
Updated February 08, 2018

Where is Rao Anwar?

WHILE the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi last month has truly shaken the nation’s...
Updated February 07, 2018

The great coal rush

For almost a quarter of a century, Pakistan’s dependence on imported oil for power generation has been growing.
Updated February 07, 2018

Streamlining justice

What can one say of a legal system where it takes on average 25 years for a case to be disposed of?
Updated February 07, 2018

Safe schools and colleges

Fortifying security at schools also hinges on how effectively the wider battle against the militants is progressing.