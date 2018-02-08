Jordan's King Abdullah II due in Islamabad on two-day visit

Jordan's King Abdullah II is set to arrive in Islamabad on Thursday on a two-day visit on the invitation of President Mamnoon Hussain, Radio Pakistan reported.

He is expected to hold talks with President Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the state-run news service reported, adding that bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest would be discussed during the meetings in the capital.

The visit is to provide the two countries an opportunity to explore ways and means to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas, particularly in expansion of bilateral trade and enhancement of investments in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.