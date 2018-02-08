Jordan's King Abdullah II arrives in Islamabad on two-day visit

Jordan's King Abdullah II arrived in Islamabad on Thursday on a two-day visit on the invitation of President Mamnoon Hussain, Radio Pakistan reported.

The purpose of the king's visit is to provide the two countries an opportunity to explore ways and means to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas, particularly in expansion of bilateral trade and enhancement of investments in Pakistan, the state-run news service reported.

King Abdullah received a guard of honour upon arrival and was presented a salute by a formation of three JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.

He was greeted by Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at PM House, where a formal reception was held in his honour.

The two leaders held a meeting during which bilateral relations, as well as other regional and international matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed by both sides upon the occasion. One MoU, pertaining to cooperation in civil protection and defence, was signed by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi.

The second MoU, pertaining to cooperation in the housing sector, was signed by Minister for Housing Akram Khan Durrani and Safadi.

King Abdullah is also expected to meet President Mamnoon Hussain, and to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest during his meetings in Islamabad.