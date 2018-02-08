DAWN.COM

Jordan's King Abdullah II arrives in Islamabad on two-day visit

Dawn.comUpdated February 08, 2018

Jordan's King Abdullah II arrived in Islamabad on Thursday on a two-day visit on the invitation of President Mamnoon Hussain, Radio Pakistan reported.

The purpose of the king's visit is to provide the two countries an opportunity to explore ways and means to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas, particularly in expansion of bilateral trade and enhancement of investments in Pakistan, the state-run news service reported.

King Abdullah received a guard of honour upon arrival and was presented a salute by a formation of three JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.

He was greeted by Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at PM House, where a formal reception was held in his honour.

The two leaders held a meeting during which bilateral relations, as well as other regional and international matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed by both sides upon the occasion. One MoU, pertaining to cooperation in civil protection and defence, was signed by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi.

The second MoU, pertaining to cooperation in the housing sector, was signed by Minister for Housing Akram Khan Durrani and Safadi.

King Abdullah is also expected to meet President Mamnoon Hussain, and to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest during his meetings in Islamabad.

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Sonya
Feb 08, 2018 12:53pm

Why have these monarchs found Pakistan a cozy place for themselves.... probably we don't need them more than how much they need us.

Kemariwala
Feb 08, 2018 01:01pm

Great opportunity to learn from them as to how to develop infrastructure with limited resources. We can learn so much from them, especially how to develop our tourism. Jordan’s economy is 30% dependent on tourism. I loved my visit to Jordan, I welcome his majesty to my country. We open our hearts and arms for you.

SDA
Feb 08, 2018 01:19pm

Good move by the President!

Dr.Khalil
Feb 08, 2018 02:15pm

He is most welcome. Jordanians are nice people.

Abu Khalid Yousafzai
Feb 08, 2018 02:30pm

You are welcome and wish you a best and pleasant stay in Pakistan

ABE
Feb 08, 2018 02:38pm

@Sonya FYI, since you have probably never left Pakistan, let alone visit Jordan - his Kingdom is far more progressive and better place to live than Pakistan.

When did you ever hear of a Jordanian refugee, drowing off the coast of Italy, in flimsy boat, looking for a better life in Europe? Pakistanis are risking this every day, from Turkey, Greece, and Libya, because Pakistan does not offer them any hope or prospects.

Jakepot
Feb 08, 2018 09:45pm

He has brought message or kind of warrning from Washington!! for us!!

