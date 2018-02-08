DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Council of Islamic Ideology debates public hangings in the wake of Zainab case

Javed HussainFebruary 08, 2018

Email


Amid calls for public hangings for child rape convicts, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Thursday debated whether public hangings could be possible in certain cases.

CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz asked to what extent public hangings can be effective in curtailing incidents such as the rape and murder of Kasur's Zainab.

"We need to think about how to put a stop to incidents like [rape and murder of] Zainab," Dr Ayaz said. He also said that the committee needs to decide about the standing of DNA in Shariat.

The matter was sent to the CII by Senate's Standing Committee on Law and Justice.

The 'Paigham-i-Pakistan' fatwa recently unveiled by President Mamnoon Hussain also came under discussion in the meeting. Dr Ayaz said that the narrative and fatwa should first be made part of public debate and then be brought to the parliament.

"Pakistan can take a leadership role in fighting extremism," he said.

Ghulam Mohammad Sialvi, a member of the committee, said that it was strange that the Ulema were stopped from giving fatwas regarding Takfeer (apostasy) despite the state having little knowledge of religion.

He said that the scope of Articles 295 and 298 of the Constitution should remain limited to controversial comments regarding prophets, the wives and family of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions. "Problems could be created if the respected personalities of every sect are included in the Articles," he said.

Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem, however, was of the view that only the parliament and the courts should be able to decide on matters of Takfeer regarding any sect. "Individual cases may be decided by Ulema," he said.

Jamaat-i-Islami's Dr Samia Raheel Qazi called for inclusion of women and minority narrative in the 'Paigham-i-Pakistan' declaration. "It is not only men's Pakistan," she said.

The council is expected to announce its stance regarding public hangings late afternoon.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Attaullah - Thul
Feb 08, 2018 01:24pm

Doctrine of necessity.

Ahmad
Feb 08, 2018 01:28pm

People with zero knowledge of science to make decisions on scientific facts. And the joke continues.

Zhear Ahmed
Feb 08, 2018 01:31pm

Are these the people that say dna is not primary evidence ? Dose anybody sane with a basic understanding of science still take them seriously

Mannan
Feb 08, 2018 02:48pm

Sack them. They are good for nothing.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Where is Rao Anwar?

Where is Rao Anwar?

It is highly bizarre that in this day and age such a high-profile suspect remains on the run.

Opinion

Editorial

February 08, 2018

Curbing patronage

THE disbursal of so-called development funds for pet projects of parliamentarians is a controversial and wasteful...
February 08, 2018

Climate warning

PAKISTAN lives on its water resources which fuel our agriculture and contribute a large share of our power...
Updated February 08, 2018

Where is Rao Anwar?

WHILE the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi last month has truly shaken the nation’s...
Updated February 07, 2018

The great coal rush

For almost a quarter of a century, Pakistan’s dependence on imported oil for power generation has been growing.
Updated February 07, 2018

Streamlining justice

What can one say of a legal system where it takes on average 25 years for a case to be disposed of?
Updated February 07, 2018

Safe schools and colleges

Fortifying security at schools also hinges on how effectively the wider battle against the militants is progressing.