Swabi minor girl allegedly raped, 16-year-old suspect arrested

Hassan FarhanUpdated February 08, 2018

Police took a 16-year-old boy accused of rape by the victim into custody. ─ Photo by author.
A five-year-old girl in Swabi's Yar Hussain area was allegedly raped on Tuesday, according to a first information report (FIR) registered by police in the area on the victim's father's complaint.

According to the FIR, the girl had gone to some fields in the area to fetch mustard leaves when she was raped. The suspected rapist threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the FIR said.

A medical examination of the child was conducted following the incident, the results of which are awaited.

Police on Wednesday arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of raping the child. Yar Hussain Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Ali Khan said further action would be taken after the results of the examination become available.

The suspect was produced before a local court today where police was able to obtain his physical remand for two days, the SHO added.

Cases of sexual assault against minors have come under greater scrutiny in the country following the rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur, whose body was recovered from a dump in the city last month. The news shocked the entire country, with violent protests breaking out in Kasur.

khan
Feb 08, 2018 11:55am

Looks like a epidamic spread every where

Khurshid
Feb 08, 2018 12:04pm

Why in Pakistan people take action after the incident happens. To my opinion Parents are equally responsible for such deeds. Despite of knowing senarions why they leave their child in venerable situation. Why they leave their minor children unprotected and without monitoring their movement, leaving them in a conditions so that things should happen. The. Crying over spilled milk. I don't say to let loose the criminals, most harshest punishment should be given to such elements. The biggest and foremost responsibility lies on the parents.

Pro Pakistani
Feb 08, 2018 12:50pm

These disgusting cases will keep on rising, unless we address the real cause! And the real cause is easy access to unethical substance available on the internet! PEMRA should devise a quickest possible strategy to restrict this access at any cost to save our society from this menace!

Justice NARADA MUNI
Feb 08, 2018 12:53pm

Please not another one. This must stop..

Silent observer
Feb 08, 2018 01:25pm

A hidden mafia is working behind these rape cases. The number of such rape cases in KPK may increase because Elections are near.

rich
Feb 08, 2018 01:28pm

people have now started reporting rapes, previously they kept quite

hope all these evil people are behind bars, and made an example, so others dont repeat the crime

