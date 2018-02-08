Swabi minor girl allegedly raped, 16-year-old suspect arrested

A five-year-old girl in Swabi's Yar Hussain area was allegedly raped on Tuesday, according to a first information report (FIR) registered by police in the area on the victim's father's complaint.

According to the FIR, the girl had gone to some fields in the area to fetch mustard leaves when she was raped. The suspected rapist threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the FIR said.

A medical examination of the child was conducted following the incident, the results of which are awaited.

Police on Wednesday arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of raping the child. Yar Hussain Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Ali Khan said further action would be taken after the results of the examination become available.

The suspect was produced before a local court today where police was able to obtain his physical remand for two days, the SHO added.

Cases of sexual assault against minors have come under greater scrutiny in the country following the rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur, whose body was recovered from a dump in the city last month. The news shocked the entire country, with violent protests breaking out in Kasur.