Aid suspension to Pakistan has not paid off, US Congress told

Anwar IqbalUpdated February 08, 2018

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has informed Congress that the Trump administration’s decision to suspend its security assistance to Pakistan has so far failed to achieve its objective: forcing Islamabad to change its policies.

Pakistan dominated part of Tuesday’s hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on the administration’s new South Asia strategy, as both US officials and lawmakers acknowledged that Islamabad had a key role in bringing peace to Afghanistan.

The committee’s Republican chairman, Senator Robert Corker, brought Pakistan into the discussion in his opening remarks, praising the Trump administration’s Jan 4 decision to suspend US security aid to Pakistan.

“This administration has also rightly drawn a clear line with Pakistan, suspending security assistance of over a billion as long as Islamabad continues to shelter Haqqani, and other terror groups that target innocent civilians, as well as US and allied forces,” he said.

But Senator Ben Cardin, the committee’s senior Democrat, wanted to know if the decision had brought “any change” in Pakistan’s behaviour.

Official says security assistance can be restored if Islamabad takes ‘decisive and sustained’ action against terrorist groups

“There certainly hasn’t been any change that we would consider final and irrevocable,” said Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, one of the two senior US officials who represented the administration at the hearing. “They have engaged in discussions with us, but there hasn’t been a sufficient amount of action yet such that we would be lifting that suspension of security assistance.”

Asked if the Pakistanis knew what the US expected from them, Mr Sullivan said: “They understand what we expect, our suspension of security assistance continues until we see more evidence that they are in fact taking action”.

Randall G. Schriver Assistant Secretary, Asian and Pacific Security Affairs, US Department of Defence, however, told the committee that Washington believes Pakistan was not just an important partner but “they’re absolutely key to our strategy succeeding”.

He said that during a recent visit to Islamabad, US Secretary of Defence James Mattis made clear Washington’s “interest in continuing to partner with them,” but he also “made clear that we must see a change in Pakistan’s behaviour in particular areas where we have great concerns”.

Earlier at the hearing, Mr Sullivan also read out a written statement, stating that the US could resume security assistance to Pakistan if Islamabad takes “decisive and sustained” actions against all terrorist groups in the country.

But the statement also added new conditions for rebuilding US ties with Pakistan, which may not be acceptable to Islamabad, such as seeking more restraint in Pakistan’s military nuclear and missile programmes and closer alignment of the country’s non-proliferation policies with those of the US.

“We also encourage restraint in Pakistan’s military nuclear and missile programmes, and seek continued, closer alignment of Pakistan’s non-proliferation policies with our own,” he said.

Mr Sullivan explained that the strategy that President Donald Trump announced in August last year was a conditions-based approach instead of one predicated on arbitrary timelines.

The new approach marks a change from the status quo in US-Pakistan relations by holding Pakistan accountable for its failure to deny alleged sanctuary to militant proxies, he added.

Mr Sullivan also said that the US was committed to doing its part to reduce tensions in the region in ways that addressed Pakistan’s legitimate concerns.

“To be clear, we oppose the use of terrorist proxies by any country against another country, anywhere in the world. The use of terrorism has no place in a rules-based international system,” he said.

This is an indirect reference to complaints from both Kabul and Islamabad about the existence of terrorist sanctuaries on each other’s territories.

Pakistan has submitted evidence to both US and Afghan officials to support its claim that TTP and other terrorist groups have moved to Afghanistan and use their sanctuaries there for carrying out attacks inside Pakistan.

But the State Department does not address Islamabad’s other complaint that India’s increasing influence in Afghanistan also threatens its security as India has contacts with Afghanistan-based terrorist groups and encourages them to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2018

Observer - Canada
Feb 08, 2018 07:59am

They are confused what to do? The best bet is to pay attention to the reason(s) for Pakistan behavior and redress their grievances often expressed to US.

Zubaida Khan
Feb 08, 2018 08:07am

And not a single senator spoke for Pakistan. We simply stopped spending any money on lobbying.

Ahmed
Feb 08, 2018 08:11am

It nice to hear that Pakistan policy based on self respect and reliance is showing effects. Pakistan response to do more mantra has been positive.

krish
Feb 08, 2018 08:14am

Seems like a slow and steady process driven build up of fact file to be used for further sanctions and even possibly military action. People need to take this seriously as leadership seems to be putting the nation in harms way.

Ash2000
Feb 08, 2018 08:17am

If this strategy is not working then probably new sanctions coming or pressure from World bank and IMF which will come in picture just after elections.

Ahmed khan lehri
Feb 08, 2018 08:34am

USA wants indulge Pakistan in their failed war but Pakistan is playing it's cards very well.

Fast
Feb 08, 2018 08:45am

Please keep your aid suspended, we don't need it.

saba
Feb 08, 2018 08:46am

It seems that America's life revolves around Pakistan.

Development
Feb 08, 2018 08:47am

The main incident that tilts the argument in US' favour is the Osama incident. It is unfathomable that he could have lived in a such a large and well protected house without anyone questioning who its occupant is. Especially with a military base/training institution being so close the Pakistani forces and intelligence failed to figure out things but the US intelligence was able to get credible input and conduct the strike.

Ghaznavi
Feb 08, 2018 08:53am

US has now no leverage left over Pakistan. As for Pakistanis, it is time to show our resolve.

Lootra
Feb 08, 2018 09:36am

Seems like more US focus is bearing on Pakistan. Pakistan has held its ground so far but it also appears that the US is also in no mood to back down any more. Hopefully things will improve for the betterment of all otherwise it seems that Pakistan may be headed to be bracketed with North Korea and the like. Time for Pakistan to move away from rhetoric and toward common sensibilities.

Madeeh
Feb 08, 2018 09:50am

Gee! Who would have known?

khanm
Feb 08, 2018 09:52am

I won't be worried...Dear all remember... sooner or later we have to do away with each other.. sooner would be better,, folks... Worry is the interest paid by those who borrow trouble.

Abdu
Feb 08, 2018 10:19am

One day US will nuke Pakistan. It is certain.

Maverik
Feb 08, 2018 10:21am

Now the US has really made a mistake. Admission of defeat.

Naqash Qureshi
Feb 08, 2018 10:27am

Indeed they will realize that Pakistan was really playing a great role in their strategies we lose so many soldiers to remove terrorism but they never appreciate those efforts.

Global Peace
Feb 08, 2018 10:33am

Catch 22 for USA, Better for US to keep giving AID & Put pressure

Desiinpardes
Feb 08, 2018 10:35am

It is very sad that US is spending nearly $45 Billion every year in Afghanistan with zero outcome yet withholding mere few millions of dollars aid to Pakistan and expecting Pakistan to bring peace in Afghanistan with those mere millions which US itself is not able to achieve with $45 Billion yearly.

Ahmed1
Feb 08, 2018 11:30am

We dont want your assistance point Stop bothering us. Fight your own war.

Ãñgry ¶ïtbull
Feb 08, 2018 11:34am

More than anyone Pakistani politicians will be happy. In coming days we can expect some action against extremists.

Bilal
Feb 08, 2018 11:36am

Don’t get into this US trap Remember their real allies are our enemy If they put condition then they should pay in advance for any services provided by us Key words are pay as you go

Rashid
Feb 08, 2018 11:43am

Too little too late. They need to hit harder. Sanctions must be imposed.

Raj
Feb 08, 2018 11:46am

Pressure. Is being applied consistently by US and it is not long before Pakistan starts acting.

Lol
Feb 08, 2018 11:52am

Military action is a possibility now. Pakistan should be careful

Lost cause
Feb 08, 2018 12:05pm

It may not have improved situation but it is at least saving hard earned tax payer money of US citizens for their well being. So not bad for US as well

Waqar
Feb 08, 2018 12:12pm

I think further economic sections are on the table now....

Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 08, 2018 12:20pm

Trump issue orders without thinking the results. Pakistan have always strong relations with China. US will always need Pakistan and should stop threatening Pakistan.

Akram
Feb 08, 2018 12:22pm

@Zubaida Khan “And not a single senator spoke for Pakistan. We simply stopped spending any money on lobbying.” Just watch. US will come to its senses without us having a single lobbyist.

Differentperspective
Feb 08, 2018 12:23pm

@krish - keep on dreaming.

Nomansland
Feb 08, 2018 12:26pm

At least billions of dollars in aid is saved... That's something. Let them continue with their poker face...

Abdulrauf
Feb 08, 2018 12:29pm

USA should admit its defeat and failure. The earlier you accept and the quicker you listen to the solutions being given by Pakistan, the best for all.

Mr.T
Feb 08, 2018 12:41pm

If we are checking accounts of Pakistani in UAE, why not in USA ? lets see much money Pakistani citizen's have in USA ? Pakistan should take actions it's not a big deal, on other hand we must take something from them productive, like all the black money Pakistani's have in USA....

Iftikhar
Feb 08, 2018 12:44pm

@Observer - Canada No one in the world is more confused than USA right now

Babu,
Feb 08, 2018 01:08pm

This is good development that US needs to handle Pakistan differently.

Tamza
Feb 08, 2018 01:18pm

@Zubaida Khan that would be a waste - you have to spend MORE than your opponent, even ghen wasteful.

Pakistani
Feb 08, 2018 04:30pm

@Ash2000 . You did not read the full article. US needs Pakistan to succeed. Very soon, USA will realize their folly and plead us to help them again.

"Randall G. Schriver Assistant Secretary, Asian and Pacific Security Affairs, US Department of Defence, however, told the committee that Washington believes Pakistan was not just an important partner but “they’re absolutely key to our strategy succeeding”.

Leo
Feb 08, 2018 05:01pm

@Iftikhar : Ok. Good observation.

M Wasim K
Feb 08, 2018 05:13pm

@krish seems like - actually it looks like the people are behind the govt in all of this. So, Yeah somebody needs to pay attention.

Last Word
Feb 08, 2018 05:17pm

It is beyond ones comprehension why strategic assets are preferred to US aid which benefits the whole country.

